    With 45 fresh cases, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally breaches 1,000-mark

    Bengaluru, May 15: With 45 fresh cases reported on Friday morning, the total number of Coronavirus cases breached 1,000 mark in the state.

    Total number of positive cases in the state stood at 1,032. With 35 deaths and 476 discharges, there were 520 active coronavirus cases, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

    Representational Image

    "Forty-five new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 1032 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 35 deaths and 476 discharges," said the state government.

    The fresh 45 cases includes, 16 from Dakshina Kannada, 13 from Bengaluru Urban, five from Udapi, three each from Bidar and Hassan, two from Chitradurga, and one each from Kolar, Shivamogga and Bagalkote districts.

    Twenty of them are with travel history to Dubai, four to Mumbai and three returned from Chennai. One patient has a history of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and another was from containment zone in Bidar.

    Rest are all primary and secondary contacts of patients already tested positive, the bulletin said.

