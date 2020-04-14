With 411 ceasefire violations being reported in March alone, India issues demarche to Pakistan

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 14: India has issued two demarche to Pakistan over the cease fire violations. India lodged the protest after a woman and two minors were killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

    New Delhi has described this act as a deliberate one to target its nationals. A second demarche was issued after the Pakistan maritime security forces fired at Indian fishermen off the Gujarat coast in which one persons was injured.

    India issues demarche to Pak over killing of 3 Indians in ceasefire violations in J&K

    The Ministry of External Affairs called Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider and lodged a protest. In normal course, the Pakistan officer would have been summoned, but owing to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the call had to be made, officials tell OneIndia.

    India condemned the violation in Jammu and Kashmir in the strongest possible terms.

    The act was described as a deliberate one aimed at targeting its nationals. India has also asked Pakistan to probe such incidents and said that its forces should refrain from such acts. These are heinous crimes against our nationals, India also said.

    India has said that Pakistan violated the ceasefire 1,144 times between January and March. The highest number of violations (411) were recorded in March. India has said that the ceasefire violations are to provide cover fire to terrorists and help them infiltrate.

    The Indian Intelligence had recently drawn up a report in which it said scores of launchpads had been activated along the Line of Control. Around 200 terrorists were waiting along the border to infiltrate into the Valley, the report also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 9:16 [IST]
    X