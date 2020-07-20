With 40,000 single day spike, COVID-19 cases in India goes past 1.1 million

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 20: The daily cases of COVID-19 surpassed the 40,000 mark for the first time since the outbreak on Sunday. The national tally of infections has now gone past the 1.1 million mark with 100,000 cases being reported in three days.

India reported 40,118 cases and 675 deaths on Sunday. The national tally stood at 1,116,597, while the death toll is at 27,487.

Nearly half the news cases came from Maharashtra (9,518), Tamil Nadu (4,979) and Andhra Pradesh (5,041). Uttar Pradesh (2,211 new cases), West Bengal (2,278), Bihar (1,412), Rajasthan (934) and Jammu and Kashmir (701) reported record single-day case spikes on Sunday.

Delhi reported 1,211 cases, while Karnataka witnessed 4,120 and Telangana 1,296 according to the bulletins released by the states. Meanwhile the number of recovered patients stood at 700,000. The recovery rate is at 62.7 per cent.

The case fatality rate was at 2.5 per cent against the global average of 4.2 per cent. The US has a fatality rate of 3.7 per cent and Brazil is at 3.8 per cent.