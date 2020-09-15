With 3,186 cease-fire violations by Pak this year, India faces a two front challenge

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 15: There have been 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan between January 1 2020 and September 7. In addition to this 242 incidents of cross border firing have taken place along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2017, the total ceasefire violations stood at 971, while in the years 2018 and 2019, it was at 1,629 and 3,186 respectively.

The figures tabled in Parliament show that there were a total of 3,186 ceasefire violations this year alone until September 7. Data suggests that there have been an average of 300-400 ceasefire violations per month. Pakistan has increased the number ever since India's military confrontation with China.

Ceasefire violations by Pakistan goes up amidst China stand off

Officials told OneIndia that Pakistan is supporting China in is cause and is also aiming to push as many terrorists as possible into the Valley. The ceasefire violations are aimed at providing cover fire to the terrorists, the officer cited above also explained. The grim reality is that India is faced with a two front challenge. Although a large number of troops have been moved to the border with China, India has not diluted its strength along the Line of Control.

India recently told China that the massing of Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control is a cause of grave concern. Beijing was told that the provocative behaviour by the Chinese along the LAC showed complete disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols. When Yi said that the bi-lateral ties should continue on a parallel track, Jaishankar reminded him about the immense build up of Chinese troops. China has deployed 50,000 men, tanks, missiles and 150 aircraft.