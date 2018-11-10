With 2019 elections in mind, CM may visit Garhmukteshwar mela in western UP

New Delhi, Nov 10: Besides Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also focusing on the Kartik Mela at Garmukteshwar to woo faithful. This is one of the biggest gatherings in Western Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has plans to bring chief minister Yogi Adityanath to this mela besides some other BJP bigwigs including some central minister. Strategy in this regard is being made.

The Kartik Mela will formally be launched on November 13 but it will be at its peak on November 19 and will end on November 23. The mela is not only important for people in western UP but also for some parts of Haryana. Former Union minister of state for home Swami Chinmayanand had a meeting with officials to know about people visiting the mela. Party workers told him that if the CM comes to the mela, then it would help the BJP to woo people coming to mela and win them over for the BJP. People in and around mela will also be influenced as circumstances are also feasible for the party.

The former minister informed the BJP workers about CM visiting the mela and asked them to make preparation for the occasion. Officials have also been told about the CM visiting the mela but they will give information through proper channel when the date and time of CM's visit is finalised for security and other arrangements. However, some instructions have been given that what arrangements should be made on CM's visit.

BJP workers feel that CM's visit to this mela will be very important in terms of 2019 Lok Sabha elections so when the mela will be at its peak one of the ministers will be visiting there daily besides some senior BJP leaders. Party workers feel that this will help to create the environment for the party for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sources said that some of the ministers have given their nod for it.

It is expected that 40-50 lakh people will visit Kartik mela this year where a huge number of farmers gather. Every political party try to take political benefit out of this mela but with the BJP at the helm at the Centre, state and local bodies, it is likely that they would try to gain more benefit out of this mela. No government has given any importance to this mela so far but the BJP government is giving so much importance to this which people say is organised from the time of Mahabharat. This mela has a great importance among Hindus in western Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana.