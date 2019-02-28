  • search
    With 20 MP seats 'a Kannadiga can be PM again': Kumaraswamy

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 28: In a bid to evoke regional sentiment ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said if Congress-JDS alliance is blessed with 20-22 seats 'a Kannadiga can became Prime Minister' once again.

    JD(S) Supremo H D Devegowda with his son and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. PTI file photo
    JD(S) Supremo H D Devegowda with his son and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. PTI file photo

    Speaking at an event, CM Kumaraswamy said, "In 1996, a Kannadiga HD Devegowda became PM after you (Karnataka) blessed us with 16 Lok Sabha seats. If you bless Congress and JD(S) with at least 20-22 seats in Karnataka once again, a Kannadiga can be in that place (Prime Minister)."

    Asked about possibility of his statement, he said, "In this country anything can happen. Why can't it happen?"

    CM Kumaraswamy's father, HD Deve Gowda, served as the 11th Prime Minister from 1 June 1996 to 21 April 1997. He was previously the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996. When the United Front (a conglomeration of non-Congress and non-BJP regional parties) decided to form the Government at the Centre with the support of the Congress, Deve Gowda was chosen to head the government and became the 11th Prime Minister of India.

    Currently, HD Deve Gowda is a member of the 16th Lok Sabha, representing the Hassan constituency of Karnataka, and is the National President of the Janata Dal (Secular) party.

