With 10k tests per million, J&K leads the battle against coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, May 26: With 10,000 tests per million, Jammu and Kashmir has become one in COVID-19 testing in the country.

There has been a massive surge in testing in J&K. On Monday 8,000 tests were conducted. This is in comparison to the 100 tests a day that were being conducted in March.

The spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir government, Rohit Kansal said that aggressive and sustained testing was the only effective weapon against the virus. The administration will continue to pursue this strategy aggressively, he also said.

The government has taken a host of measures on the welfare, health and economic fronts. Jammu and Kashmir was one of the few states or UTs to take note of the emerging situation and initiate action. Many of our interventions have not only been fast, but effective as well, he said at a press conference.

Kansal said that while the UT was able to achieve a low grow rate and doubling rate of over three weeks, this should not become a cause for complacency. There is no room for laxity, whatsoever, Kansal said while adding that an effective lockdown, strong containment policy, aggressive testing and cooperation by the people of Jammu and Kashmir played a vital role in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

We need to understand that there are enough worrying factors. 15 deaths have been reported in the last one month alone. There is at least one district which has more than 200 active cases and at least one district with more than 150 active cases. A number of local, indigenous cases for which contact chains are not yet fully clear have also been reported and this is a matter of concern, he also went on to say.