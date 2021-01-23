YouTube
    "Wish to be born in a world without humans": Netizens fire up over death of TN elephant

    By
    |

    Chennai, Jan 23: In a horrific incident, that went viral on social media, a 40-year-old wild elephant was burnt alive when it approached a private resort in India.

    According to the details, the elephant was attacked when it found its way into a private resort in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu in southern India.

    Image Courtesy @Twitter

    In the video, it can be seen a group of people threw burning cloth on the elephant that was in the middle of a street.

    The fire caught on the right side of the elephant before it runs towards the jungle, trumpeting in pain.

    Later, the elephant was reportedly found by forest rangers in a very weak condition, and was being transported to an elephant sanctuary when it died.

    The police have launched investigations into the attack and apprehended two suspects.

      After the video surfaced on internet, people got furious seeing the horriffic incidents.

      Check out some of the reactions:

      Story first published: Saturday, January 23, 2021, 13:14 [IST]
