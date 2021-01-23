"Wish to be born in a world without humans": Netizens fire up over death of TN elephant

Indian man in UAE stabs colleague 11 times after he misses mother's funeral in India

Chennai, Jan 23: In a horrific incident, that went viral on social media, a 40-year-old wild elephant was burnt alive when it approached a private resort in India.

According to the details, the elephant was attacked when it found its way into a private resort in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu in southern India.

In the video, it can be seen a group of people threw burning cloth on the elephant that was in the middle of a street.

The fire caught on the right side of the elephant before it runs towards the jungle, trumpeting in pain.

Later, the elephant was reportedly found by forest rangers in a very weak condition, and was being transported to an elephant sanctuary when it died.

The police have launched investigations into the attack and apprehended two suspects.

After the video surfaced on internet, people got furious seeing the horriffic incidents.

Check out some of the reactions:

After seeing this video 😭 They Killed This Majestic Creature With Fire 😭 Humans Are Selfish and Don't Deserve This World 💯



Please Die If You Want To Live In This World With A Selfish Character 🙏



Paavam Da 😭#ElephantDeath !! #EnowaytionPlus pic.twitter.com/OpyK8sX4Ts — Enowaytion Plus Vijay (@VijayImmanuel6) January 23, 2021

People who take sadistic pleasure by burning an innocent creature are beyond demons. This is yet again established that humans are so vicious.

This vandalism is strictly reprehensible.#ElephantDeath 💔 pic.twitter.com/vm05nlgKHP — Suraj Singh Chauhan (@Suraj_chauhan_1) January 23, 2021

#elephantdeath

"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." ― Mahatma Gandhi



It's there world too



Respect Animals , more than that , Love them , they won't disappoint

Rip 🐘 pic.twitter.com/gzkgdHnTf3 — Tanvi Sachdeva (@tanusachdeva20) January 23, 2021