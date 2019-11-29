  • search
    Winter to be warmer than normal, says Met dept

    New Delhi, Nov 29: The winter is likely to be warmer than normal this season, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

    Winter to be warmer than normal, says Met dept
    Snow-covered area of Uttarkashi district after fresh winter snowfall. PTI

    In its winter forecast released on Friday, the IMD said, "The upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northern most parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country."

