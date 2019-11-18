  • search
    Winter Session Updates: Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, to be tabled in Parliament

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 03: The Union Cabinet has cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill which is all set to be tabled in the Parliament. Besides this, Finanace Minister Niramala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha that government has saved over Rs 1.40 lakh crore in the last 5 years due to the Direct Benefit Transfer programme. The Upper House passed Bill to provide ownership rights in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of students' bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    8:11 PM, 4 Dec
    "Total procurement buffer stock position of Rabi based onions as on 2nd December is 57372.90 metric tonnes," said FM.
    7:37 PM, 4 Dec
    Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed Bill to provide ownership rights in unauthorised colonies in Delhi
    7:30 PM, 4 Dec
    On Wednesday Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha said, "FDI net inflow in first half 2018-19 was 17 billion dollars and FDI net inflow in first half 2019-20 was 20.9 billion dollars."
    4:12 PM, 4 Dec
    Ministry of Home Affairs in a written reply in Rajya Sabha: 1154 illegal migrants arrested by security forces at India-Bangladesh border till 31st October.
    1:09 PM, 4 Dec
    Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 to be introduced in this Parliament session: I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar after Cabinet meeting.
    1:05 PM, 4 Dec
    India is developing infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and air fields on the China border to ensure the unity, security and sovereignty of the country, says the defence minister.
    12:33 PM, 4 Dec
    "There is no mutually agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Due to different perceptions of the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, I accept it. Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here and sometimes our people go over there, says Rajnath Singh.
    12:25 PM, 4 Dec
    In reply to Chowdhury, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it. "
    12:24 PM, 4 Dec
    Pakistan shelters terrorists and China shelters Pakistan. China has started sending ships till Andaman and Nicobar. We keep an aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced soft towards China? asks the Congress leader.
    12:24 PM, 4 Dec
    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury rakes up the issue of 'Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh'.
    11:59 AM, 4 Dec
    I am opposed to Citizenship Amendment Bill. It is fundamentally against the tenets of democracy, says Shashi Tharoor.
    11:09 AM, 4 Dec
    The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies for another 10 years.
    11:08 AM, 4 Dec
    Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, according to reports.
    10:31 AM, 4 Dec
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'rising price of onions.'
    10:25 AM, 4 Dec
    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives Adjournment Motion Notice over the issue of 'Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh'.
    10:02 AM, 4 Dec
    Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern on rising sea levels.'
    10:01 AM, 4 Dec
    TMC MP Shanta Chhetri has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to release central funds for West Bengal due to devastation caused by Cyclone BulBul.
    10:01 AM, 4 Dec
    Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern over the safety of girl students in Allahabad University Hostel.'
    9:54 AM, 4 Dec
    Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Madras High Court to be renamed as High Court of Tamil Nadu.'
    9:53 AM, 4 Dec
    Union Cabinet meeting begins at Parliament House Annexe building.
    9:52 AM, 4 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of students' bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).
    9:52 AM, 4 Dec
    The Union Cabinet is likely to clear the Citizenship Amendment Bill in a meeting scheduled at 9:30 amid strong opposition.
    6:39 PM, 3 Dec
    The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019. The government reportedlt submitted that the merger will enable convenience in administration of the two regions "which are located in close proximity geographically".
    6:39 PM, 3 Dec
    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am on Wednesday, 4 December.
    6:38 PM, 3 Dec
    In addition to discussing the SPG (Amendment) Bill, the Upper House also discussed the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill on Tuesday.
    5:17 PM, 3 Dec
    "Sharda Tyagi, who was in the vehicle which breached security at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence in Delhi said, that is dedicated to the Congress party and was deeply anguished to find that security was left on homeguards."
    5:12 PM, 3 Dec
    "Incident happened on Nov 25. Priyanka Gandhi got information that Rahul Gandhi was coming to meet her in black SUV, but another black SUV came at the same time which had Meerut Congress leader Sharda Tyagi in it," HM Amit Shah on Priyanka Gandhi's security breach.
    5:06 PM, 3 Dec
    HM Amit Shah on security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house said, "The car and timing were same, such was the coincidence. That's why the car with Sharda Tyagi went in without security check."
    4:55 PM, 3 Dec
    RS debating on the Bill of merging the Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
    4:32 PM, 3 Dec
    "Security cannot be made a status symbol. Why demand only SPG? SPG cover is meant for only the 'head of the state', we cannot be giving it to everyone," Amit Shah.
