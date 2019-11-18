  • search
    Winter Session UPDATES: Ruckus over Maharashtra govt formation in Parliament, both Houses adjourned

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 25: With Opposition leaders refusing to quell their protest, both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned till 2pm tomorrow when a joint session will be held on the occasion of Constitution Day.

    Lok Sabha

    The Opposition accused the BJP of disrespecting the mandate of the people, even as the combine insisted that it had the numbers to form the government.

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    2:15 PM, 25 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourns for the day.
    2:13 PM, 25 Nov
    Uproar also continues in Lok Sabha over Maharashtra government formation.
    2:13 PM, 25 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm tomorrow, after uproar over Maharashtra.
    12:18 PM, 25 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
    11:23 AM, 25 Nov
    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amidst sloganeering by the MPs of the opposition, over the issue of Maharashtra.
    11:23 AM, 25 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourned till noon following continued sloganeering by Opposition leaders.
    10:59 AM, 25 Nov
    Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi leads party's protest in Parliament premises over Maharashtra government formation issue.
    10:47 AM, 25 Nov
    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) have given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over 'Undemocratic events in the state of Maharashtra for Government formation'
    10:47 AM, 25 Nov
    Congress leader KC Venugopal: We had a parliamentary strategy group meeting today, in which we discussed the Maharashtra issue. We will raise this issue in both Houses of the Parliament today. Our alliance (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) is totally intact.
    10:08 AM, 25 Nov
    K Suresh, Congress after party's Parliamentary Strategy Group meet: We will seriously raise issue of Maharashtra. We will stall proceedings in both Houses. Govt is killing democracy from Arunachal to Goa, now Karnataka&then Maharashtra. We have already discussed with like-minded parties.
    10:07 AM, 25 Nov
    Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai arrives at the Supreme Court; SC to continue to hear today the petition jointly filed by the NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena against the formation of BJP-led government in Maharashtra.
    9:02 AM, 25 Nov
    Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Maharashtra government formation'.
    9:01 AM, 25 Nov
    In the first Parliament session after the BJP pulled off a midnight coup and staged a surprise comeback in Maharashtra, the Opposition plans to corner the saffron party over the political crisis in the state.
    7:42 PM, 22 Nov
    Both Houses have been adjourned for the day.
    7:38 PM, 22 Nov
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting cabinet on import of onions.
    7:36 PM, 22 Nov
    "Due to its durability, strength, inert behaviour and low cost, plastic emerged as one of the most reliable packaging material for the industries. As an outcome, the increase in demand for plastic has indirectly resulted into the challenge of plastic waste management," Javadekar said. Replying to another question on developing green alternatives to plastic, the minister said due to its cheap cost, finding an alternative was a "challenging task".
    5:21 PM, 22 Nov
    Rajya Sabha has been adjoured till 11 am on Monday.
    4:56 PM, 22 Nov
    In order to enable more and more people to vote, such a system should be made where people should participate in voting like government duty, There is no need to make laws, if people become aware, then they themselves will start participating in maximum voting,said Gopal Shetty, BJP during discussion of compulsory voting bill in Lok Sabha today.
    4:50 PM, 22 Nov
    "To make voting compulsory legally would be like killing the democracy. Voting is a right, not duty,"said Dr. Satyapal Singh, BJP during discussion of compulsory voting bill in Lok Sabha today.
    4:29 PM, 22 Nov
    Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Parshottam Rupala today said in the Rajya Sabha that those working in allied sectors can also not be provided benefits by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.
    4:03 PM, 22 Nov
    The demand of plastic has increased significantly due to its increased use in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, which has indirectly resulted into the challenge of plastic waste management, said Prakash Javadekar.
    4:00 PM, 22 Nov
    Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker directs Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to prepare a diet chart for pregnant women and provide it to all members for circulation in their respective constituencies.
    3:32 PM, 22 Nov
    "We will take less time than Beijing in reducing air pollution in Delhi," Prakash Javadekar.
    2:50 PM, 22 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 3:30 pm
    2:48 PM, 22 Nov
    "In four years, 80000 MW has been generated from Renewable Energy Sources, No one was confident of the announcement of the target of one lakh seventy five thousand MW power from Renewable Energy Source,"said Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
    2:38 PM, 22 Nov
    Minister Prakash Javadekar takes a potshot at the AAP government for not contributing to the building of the road.
    2:28 PM, 22 Nov
    In the middle of controversy over the withdrawal of SPG cover from the Gandhi family going rounds, the government will next week table a Bill with a proposed amendment to the Special Protection Group Act.
    2:10 PM, 22 Nov
    Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduces bill to ban production, sale of e-cigarettes
    12:10 PM, 22 Nov
    BJP's Kirori Lal Meena brought up the issue of the death of at least 17,000 migratory birds near Rajasthan's Sambhar lake. Meena demanded an inquiry into the deaths of the birds.
    12:10 PM, 22 Nov
    Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker: This House represents 130 crore people and I think the entire House will agree with the fact that single use plastic should be stopped. If the MPs of India take this resolution then the message will be spread among 130 crore people of our country.
