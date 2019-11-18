News India live

Winter Session updates: Rajya Sabha passes Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment), Bill

New Delhi, Nov 19: The highlight of the first day of Winter Session was the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. A debate on 'Role of Rajya Sabha in Indian Polity and the Way Forward' was held and prominent leaders from various parties like former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Jayadev Galla, Bhartruhari Mahtab, among others. PM Modi also spoke at length on the issue.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry raked up the matter of Farooq Abdullah's detention and sought to know from the government why the former chief minister has not been released still.

Slogans of "Stop attacking the opposition, release Farooq Abdullah, We want justice" were also raised.

National Conference and the DMK protested in the well of the House against the instability in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Winter Session's 2nd Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow after proceedings of the day concluded. ''The state is that of a climate emergency - Delhi is the worst affected. The state can no longer get away with gimmick like Odd-Even & banning construction sites. We need long term sustainable solutions&stop the blame game. It's time to own up&act responsibly,'' Gambhir said Gautam Gambhir, BJP, in Lok Sabha on air pollution in Delhi: The topic of discussion is something that affects everyone irrespective of our caste, creed, age & religion. It's affecting us while we stand&talk about it in Parliament. It's high time we stop politicising this issue. Why is the state govt not investing in schemes to purchase stubble from farmers? The Delhi govt had Rs 200cr to invest in advertisements while Rs 50cr could be used to purchase stubble from farmers: Manoj Tiwari Debate on pollution crisis underway in Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (file pic) has expressed displeasure over absence of Parliament officers and staff during important discussions or sittings in the House. He has also issued notice to them asking for reply. Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP, in Rajya Sabha, on Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill: We'll never have to say that we gained freedom without 'khadag, dhaal', the freedom struggle began when thousands of people faced bullets and shed their blood. Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP, in Rajya Sabha, on Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill: Thousands of people sacrificed their lives at Jallianwala Bagh. In future, it should be never said that we attained independence without shedding a single drop of blood. CPI(M) MP AM Aarif in the Lok Sabha asks the government not to divest its stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), as the move will have huge repercussions on employees. "Privatisation will result in loss of employment....Government should desist from privatising BPCL," he said. BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma urges government to dissolve monitoring committee set up for sealing unauthorised constructions in Delhi, reports PTI Rajya Sabha passes The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill. Congress leader Manish Tewari during the Winter session of the Parliament in the Lok Sabha said, “Just like there are standing committees such as Committee on Public Undertakings and Estimates Committee, there should be a committee to look into pollution and climate change.” In a letter addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah, People's Democratic Party leader Mir Rayaz raises the issues of the internet blockade in Jammu and Kashmir and the continued detention of mainstream leaders. "We strongly demand the release of all political leaders and party workers as well as the 3 former Chief Ministers who have been detained since more than three and a half months now," the letter reads. There has been considerable progress in the Naga peace talks. Almost all Naga underground groups are engaged with the Government of India in the peace process, the Home Ministry says in Lok Sabha. All stakeholders including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted before any settlement is arrived at with the Naga groups and their concerns will be taken into consideration, the Home Ministry says in Lok Sabha. On the issue of Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, Ministry of Home Affairs says recommendations for Bharat Ratna are received regularly from various quarters, but no formal recommendation for this award is necessary. Decision regarding Bharat Ratna are taken from time to time. Only Rajasthan and Manipur have passed bills on action to be taken against those involved in lynching but the legislations are yet to get the President's consent, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union minister of state for home Nityananda Rai said the Centre, following a Supreme Court directive, has issued two advisories to state governments to check incidents of lynching. "In pursuance to the Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgment on July 17, 2018, two advisories -- on July 23, 2018, and September 25, 2018, were issued to the state governments and union territories administrations for taking measures to curb incidents of mob lynching in the country," he said replying to a written question. Incidents of Naxal related violence dropped by 43 per cent between May 2014 and April 2019 compared to the five years before that, the Centre said on Tuesday, and disclosed that only 10 districts accounted for two-third of the incidents. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha that the steadfast implementation of policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and in the geographical spread shrinking. "Only 10 districts account for 2/3rd of Left Wing Extremism violence. The LWE related incidents of violence between May-2014 to April-2019 have been 43 per cent lesser while compared with the preceding five years period," he said in response to a written question (PTI) Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Lok Sabha on being asked if there is a decline in stone-pelting cases since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir said: "Yes, there has been a decline." Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 3pm, while the Rajya Sabha resumes for session. The issue of the hacking using a Whatsapp spyware was also raised days after reports revealed that the government could have employed a software by an Israeli company to spy on certain individuals. To a question posed by MDMK's A Ganeshamurthi about whether the government is tapping Whatsapp Calls and messages, the Ministry of State in the Home Affairs Minister Kishan Reddy responds saying that Section 69 of the Information Technology Act empowers the Central Government to intercept and monitor anyone. Sougata Roy of AITC also slams the alleged police atrocity on the JNU students. "I condemn the attacks on the students," he says. The Minister of State in Home Affairs Ministry has also confirmed that 765 persons have been arrested in 190 cases of stone-pelting since August 5, when the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status was announced. A report from October 10, had, however, pegged this number at over 300. Not a single MP from Opposition went into the Well of the Rajya Sabha. Yet, House was adjourned within minutes right till 2 pm. Oppn deprived of raising imp issues in Zero Hour & holding ministers accountable in Question Hour. #Parliament When you don’t have answers, u run away — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 19, 2019 TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tweeted, “Not a single MP from Opposition went into the Well of the Rajya Sabha. Yet, House was adjourned within minutes right till 2 pm. Opposition deprived of raising imp issues in Zero Hour and holding ministers accountable in Question Hour. Parliament When you don’t have answers, u run away.” AITC MP, Pratima Mondal raised an important issue of toilets, she said, “Toilets are a basic necessity. Use of public toilets is one of the most common things but it isn't easy for transgender/3rd gender people. Finding gender neutral toilet in India is next to impossible.Request govt to provide infrastructure for it.” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the second day of the winter session of Parliamentt in Lok Sabha said, “Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji are not normal protectees. Vajpayee ji had allowed Special Protection Group (SPG) protection for the Gandhi family. From 1991-2019, NDA came to power twice but their SPG cover was never removed.” There is a need to think about the increasing levels of air pollution in the national capital. We need to rise above politics and come together to find a solution. We need to find a way to fight climate change, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tells media. Lok Sabha likely to discuss Air Pollution and Chit Fund amendment bill on second day of winter session. PM Narendra Modi says the government is ready to discuss every issue in the Parliament The Rajya Sabha Chairpersons Venkaiah Naidu had said that the decision to change the marshal's dress code will be revisited. "A new dress code was introduced after discussion in the secreteriat. But, some voices were raised against it. I have decided to ask the secretariat to revisit the same," Naidu had said on the floor of the house. Protests and sloganeering continue unabated in the lower house where a debate is ongoing on the doubling of farmer's incomes by 2020. Slogans of 'Tanashahi Bandh Karo' ('Put an End to Dictatorship') are being raised by opposition leaders presumable over yesterday's JNU protests that witnessed alleged police brutality on the striking students.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.