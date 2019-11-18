Winter Session updates: PM hails Ambedkar at joint session to mark Constitution Day

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 26: The Parliament on Tuesday gave its nod to a Bill seeking to declare the National Institutes of Design (NIDs) in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Haryana as institutions of national importance. A joint session of Parliament was held on Tuesday to commemorate the Constitution Day. The event was held in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:39 PM, 26 Nov
    Discussion onThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, Winter Session.
    4:11 PM, 26 Nov
    Rajya Sabha passes transgender persons(protection of rights) bill 2019.
    3:06 PM, 26 Nov
    The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
    3:05 PM, 26 Nov
    The government introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday a Bill to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one.
    1:58 PM, 26 Nov
    The Congress will not protest in Parliament over Maharashtra government formation as the Supreme Court's order to hold a floor test in the state assembly on Wednesday has settled the issue for now, party sources said on Tuesday.
    12:32 PM, 26 Nov
    People of country deserve to be complimented for respect the Indian Constitution has earned: President Ram Nath Kovind on Constitution Day.
    11:41 AM, 26 Nov
    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing the joint session.
    11:40 AM, 26 Nov
    Two mantras of Constitution are ‘dignity for Indians’ and ‘unity for India’: PM Modi
    11:40 AM, 26 Nov
    Congress MP Hussain Dalwai has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Government formation in Maharashtra by unconstitutional means'.
    11:40 AM, 26 Nov
    Following traffic rules is an example of citizens carrying out their duties, says PM Modi
    11:33 AM, 26 Nov
    The Constitution of India highlights both rights and duties of citizens. This is a special aspect of our Constitution. Let us think about how we can fulfil the duties mentioned in our Constitution, says PM Modi.
    11:29 AM, 26 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament: Today is a historic day. 70 years ago, we adopted our great Constitution.
    11:24 AM, 26 Nov
    Leaders of Opposition parties, including Congress' Sonia Gandhi, former PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, hold a protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Parliament.
    11:18 AM, 26 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi address PArliament on Constitution Day.
    11:17 AM, 26 Nov
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament premises. Opposition parties will boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address at the joint sitting of Parliament today, and will hold a protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Parliament.
    9:35 AM, 26 Nov
    In view of the joint sitting at 11am, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to meet at 2pm.
    9:34 AM, 26 Nov
    The Congress, NCP, TMC, Left parties, RJD, TDP and DMK have planned a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex against the installing Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.
    9:34 AM, 26 Nov
    In protest against the political developments in Maharashtra, the Opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day on Tuesday.
    9:34 AM, 26 Nov
    Menawhile, Logjam is likely to continue in the winter session of the Parliament today as the next course for Maharashtra government formation will be decided in the Supreme Court.
    9:34 AM, 26 Nov
    President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the MPs on the occasion of Constitution Day.
    3:47 PM, 25 Nov
    House should function, it should not get adjourned: Birla after ruckus by Cong in House over Maha issue.
    3:47 PM, 25 Nov
    Whatever happened in Parliament is unacceptable, it won't be tolerated: LS Speaker
    3:47 PM, 25 Nov
    I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today: LS Speaker Om Birla after Cong ruckus in House over Maharashtra issue.
    2:15 PM, 25 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourns for the day.
    2:13 PM, 25 Nov
    Uproar also continues in Lok Sabha over Maharashtra government formation.
    2:13 PM, 25 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm tomorrow, after uproar over Maharashtra.
    12:18 PM, 25 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
    11:23 AM, 25 Nov
    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amidst sloganeering by the MPs of the opposition, over the issue of Maharashtra.
    11:23 AM, 25 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourned till noon following continued sloganeering by Opposition leaders.
    10:59 AM, 25 Nov
    Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi leads party's protest in Parliament premises over Maharashtra government formation issue.
