News India live

Winter Session Updates: Cutting down corporate tax is not just good for headlines, says FM

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 05: Union Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram attended Rajya Sabha proceedings this morning; he was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail yesterday after being granted bail in a money laundering case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet has cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill which is all set to be tabled in the Parliament. Besides this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha that government has saved over Rs 1.40 lakh crore in the last 5 years due to the Direct Benefit Transfer programme.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

Newest First Oldest First

What was statement given by one of the finance ministers when in 2012 price rise was high, "When urban middle class can buy a bottle of water for Rs 15 ,why do they make so much noise about price rise", said Nirmala Sitharaman "Cutting down corporate tax is not just good for headlines," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Group of ministers meet over prices of onions in the Parliament. Several Lok Sabha members urged the government on Thursday to ensure that the bodies of the Indians killed in the Sudan tanker blast be brought back at the earliest and their families given adequate compensation. T R Baalu of the DMK, Rajiv Pratap Rudy of the BJP and Selvaraj M of the CPI raised the issue in the House during Zero Hour. Opposition parties raised the issue as soon as the House resumed in the afternoon to consider The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Congress leader Anand Sharma urged Deputy Chairman Harivansh to at least listen to the opposition members who wanted to discuss the incident of the attack on the Unnao rape survivor. The deputy chairman did not pay any heed to the opposition members and asked K K Ragesh of the CPI(M) to move a resolution to disapprove the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 promulgated on September 20, 2019. The bill and the resolution were scheduled to be moved and discussed together. While the opposition members kept on raising the issue loudly, the deputy chairman asked Ragesh to proceed with the resolution. Ragesh replied that he could not move the resolution and asked him to bring the House to order. The deputy chairman then adjourned the House for half-an-hour (till 2:38PM). The Rajya Sabha adjourned for half-an-hour amid an uproar by the opposition parties, mainly the Congress, over the incident of the Unnao rape survivor set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh. MPs agree to do away with canteen subsidy in Parliament In the Common Minimum Program (of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) it was decided that stand on national issues (Citizenship Amendment Bill) will be taken after consensus. Congress will talk to Uddhav Thackeray over it. Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday (9th December). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party will oppose the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aimed at providing citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. His statement comes as the contentious citizenship bill, which has created strong resentment in the Northeastern states, is set to be tabled in Parliament. Expressing that he is grateful for the Supreme Court order ordering his bail in the INX Media case, senior Congress leader P chidambaram said, "The order will clear the many layers of dust that have unfortunately settled on our understanding of criminal law and the manner in which criminal law has been administered by our Courts." DMK's TR Baalu brought up the deaths of 18 Indians in a blast at factory in Sudan, expressing dismay over the incident. In response, BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy urged the concerned minister to ensure that the bodies of the deceased are broguht back to the country and their families are duly compensated. Lok Sabha discusses the reasons for changing of GDP base year, during Question Hour. "GDP is not something we need to worry about because it can go up in the next quarter," says BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh. Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury raised the issue of fatricide at an ITBP camp in Chhattisgarh and flagged rising incidents in central forces where colleagues kill each other. Congress leader P Chidambaram, who has been released from Tihar Jail on bail after 106 days in custody in the INX Media money-laundering case, was present in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Chidambaram, who walked out of jail on Wednesday night, joined other Congress MPs voicing their protest against the steep hike in onion prices and said he was happy to be back. P Chidambaram in Parliament said,''Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn't eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?.'' DMK President MK Stalin spoke to Congress leader P Chidambaram and enquired after his health. Stalin spoke to Chidambaram over the phone and enquired about his health, a DMK release said. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who arrived in Parliament on Thursday after spending 106 days in Tihar jail, said the government will not be able to suppress his voice in the House. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex while joining other Congress MPs protesting against the steep hike in onion prices, Chidambaram said he will address the media in the afternoon. "I am happy to be back. The government cannot suppress my voice in Parliament," he said. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Wednesday said the government had taken several steps to check the rising prices of onions and initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple, whose price in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg. Congress leaders P Chidambaram, who is out on bail after 106 days in jail, Adhir Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi and others protested at the Parliament premises on Thursday against rising onion prices. Holding banners and shouting slogans demanding that the government reduce the prices and "stop harassing" the poor, the Congress MPs protested with a basket full of onions. ''Party is against the current form of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), govt should reconsider aspects of the Bill and it should be sent to parliamentary committee,'' says BSP Chief Mayawati Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram protest in Parliament premises over onion prices. Congress leader & Rajya Sabha MP, P. Chidambaram arrives at Parliament. P Chidambaram was yesterday granted bail by Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'incident of killing of ITBP personnel.' Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Citizenship Amendment Bill. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today. Congress leader P Chidambaram leaves from his residence. He will hold a press conference, later today. P Chidambaram was yesterday granted bail by Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh, has given Adjournment Motion Notice on 'tariff hike by Telecom Companies.' BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha over 'demand to include Magahi language in 8th schedule of Constitution.' "Total procurement buffer stock position of Rabi based onions as on 2nd December is 57372.90 metric tonnes," said FM.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.