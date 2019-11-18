News India live

Winter Session Updates: Congress staged a walkout Sadhavi Pragya Singh Thakur on Godse

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 28: The Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad discussed the issue of whatsApp snooping in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Besides this, the Upper house of Parlliament passed Chit Fund Amendment Bill, it also took up bill that sought to ban e-cigarettes. On the other side the Congress staged a walkout over BJP's controversial leader Sadhavi Pragya Singh Thakur on Godse. She stirred a hornets' nest as she once again termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot or deshbhakt in the Lok Sabha.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

Newest First Oldest First

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan today in Lok Sabha said, "I demand a railway line extension in Basirhat from Hasnabad to Samsernagar, Hingalganj under Eastern Railway. The proposal is important for the greater interest of tourism in that area & livelihood of thousands of people living there." LS passes bill to grant ownership rights to residents of Delhi's 1731 unauthorised colonies. 'When will India be UN Security Council permanent member?': I am realistic enough to know that it is long and patient effort. We are not lacking in patience, perseverance and aspiration. We will get there one day. It is progressing day by day,'Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha said, "State(Uttar Pradesh) Government has initiated discussions with Government of India for development of Airport at Ayodhya." 'Kulhads' (earthen cups) will be replaced with plastic cups at 25 railway stations of Rajasthan- Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer,Jaisalmer, Ajmer and Udaipur, Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has announced today. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha said today, "This government has a comprehensive foreign policy outlook that reflects both the state of the world and India's growing role in it." In response to a query of child marriage in India, Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani in Rajya Sabha presented the five year data according to which over 1,500 cases of child marriage have been reported between 2013-2017. Chit Fund Amendment Bill, 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha. " It also mentioned that based on WhatsApp data available, they believe that the attackers may have attempted to reach the devices of approximately 121 users in India. We are striving towards making messaging platforms more secure," says the union minister. "On 5 September, 2019 WhatsApp wrote to CERT-In providing update to the security incident reported in May 2019 stating that while the full extent of this attack may never be known, WhatsApp continues to review the available info," says Ravi Shankar Prasad. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad takes up the issue of whatsApp snooping for discussion in Rajya Sabha. Shashi Tharoor, Congress on BJP MP Pragya Thakur: They (BJP) gave her ticket and brought her to the parliament, what will happen by not allowing her in parliamentary party meetings? She should not be allowed to sit in parliament till she apologises, we will demand a censure motion. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, today. This load had to be revived by proper Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) package and we have given a very attractive VRS package, they are coming, says Prasad. Union Minister of Communications, RS Prasad in Rajya Sabha: BSNL & MTNL are strategic assets for the country, therefore we have decided to revive them. Employee cost of BSNL was 75.06% of revenue, MTNL was 87.15%, Airtel was just 2.95%, Vodafone-Idea 5.59% & Jio 4.27%. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 21,246.16 crore, including over Rs 8,820 crore for the newly formed union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in the first batch of supplementary demands. Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha amid uproar over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments in parliament yesterday, referring to Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbbhakt'. A Owaisi, AIMIM on BJP's Pragya Thakur's statement in LS (referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt'): It's not the first time she said something like that. It shows she's an enemy of Gandhi&a supporter of his killers. I've given Privilege Motion to Speaker,let's see what happens Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: If someone considers Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt', then our party condemns it. Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: What she (BJP MP Pragya Thakur) said has been expunged from record. How can there be a debate if it is not on record? AR Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Congress was called a terrorist party(by BJP MP Pragya Thakur), the party from which thousands of leaders made sacrifices for freedom of nation.What's happening? Will the House stay silent on this?Mahatma Gandhi's killer was called 'deshbhakt' Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko has given zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over the demand to establish a permanent bench of Supreme Court in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings, says the BJP. Sadhvi Pragya's statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such statement or ideology, says JP Nadda. CPM MP KK Ragesh has given suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over "BSNL contract labourers not getting salaries for the last 10 months and reduction of 80% regular workers and 50% of contract workers of BSNL by Central Government." DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) MP Kanimozhi has given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha over rise in price of onion. Rahul Gandhi, Congress on BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha: What she is saying, that is the heart of the RSS and BJP, what can I say? It cannot be hidden. I don't need to waste my time demanding action against that woman. TMC and IUML have given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha. Sonia Gandhi, on BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha: Our party has said everything that needs to be said on the issue.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.