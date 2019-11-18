  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Winter Session Updates: Congress staged a walkout Sadhavi Pragya Singh Thakur on Godse

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 28: The Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad discussed the issue of whatsApp snooping in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Besides this, the Upper house of Parlliament passed Chit Fund Amendment Bill, it also took up bill that sought to ban e-cigarettes. On the other side the Congress staged a walkout over BJP's controversial leader Sadhavi Pragya Singh Thakur on Godse. She stirred a hornets' nest as she once again termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot or deshbhakt in the Lok Sabha.

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:09 PM, 28 Nov
    TMC MP Nusrat Jahan today in Lok Sabha said, "I demand a railway line extension in Basirhat from Hasnabad to Samsernagar, Hingalganj under Eastern Railway. The proposal is important for the greater interest of tourism in that area & livelihood of thousands of people living there."
    6:48 PM, 28 Nov
    LS passes bill to grant ownership rights to residents of Delhi's 1731 unauthorised colonies.
    6:43 PM, 28 Nov
    'When will India be UN Security Council permanent member?': I am realistic enough to know that it is long and patient effort. We are not lacking in patience, perseverance and aspiration. We will get there one day. It is progressing day by day,'Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
    6:02 PM, 28 Nov
    Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha said, "State(Uttar Pradesh) Government has initiated discussions with Government of India for development of Airport at Ayodhya."
    5:53 PM, 28 Nov
    'Kulhads' (earthen cups) will be replaced with plastic cups at 25 railway stations of Rajasthan- Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer,Jaisalmer, Ajmer and Udaipur, Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has announced today.
    5:48 PM, 28 Nov
    Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha said today, "This government has a comprehensive foreign policy outlook that reflects both the state of the world and India's growing role in it."
    5:34 PM, 28 Nov
    In response to a query of child marriage in India, Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani in Rajya Sabha presented the five year data according to which over 1,500 cases of child marriage have been reported between 2013-2017.
    4:41 PM, 28 Nov
    Chit Fund Amendment Bill, 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha.
    2:46 PM, 28 Nov
    " It also mentioned that based on WhatsApp data available, they believe that the attackers may have attempted to reach the devices of approximately 121 users in India. We are striving towards making messaging platforms more secure," says the union minister.
    2:45 PM, 28 Nov
    "On 5 September, 2019 WhatsApp wrote to CERT-In providing update to the security incident reported in May 2019 stating that while the full extent of this attack may never be known, WhatsApp continues to review the available info," says Ravi Shankar Prasad.
    2:45 PM, 28 Nov
    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad takes up the issue of whatsApp snooping for discussion in Rajya Sabha.
    1:40 PM, 28 Nov
    Shashi Tharoor, Congress on BJP MP Pragya Thakur: They (BJP) gave her ticket and brought her to the parliament, what will happen by not allowing her in parliamentary party meetings? She should not be allowed to sit in parliament till she apologises, we will demand a censure motion.
    1:10 PM, 28 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, today.
    12:40 PM, 28 Nov
    This load had to be revived by proper Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) package and we have given a very attractive VRS package, they are coming, says Prasad.
    12:39 PM, 28 Nov
    Union Minister of Communications, RS Prasad in Rajya Sabha: BSNL & MTNL are strategic assets for the country, therefore we have decided to revive them. Employee cost of BSNL was 75.06% of revenue, MTNL was 87.15%, Airtel was just 2.95%, Vodafone-Idea 5.59% & Jio 4.27%.
    12:39 PM, 28 Nov
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 21,246.16 crore, including over Rs 8,820 crore for the newly formed union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in the first batch of supplementary demands.
    11:29 AM, 28 Nov
    Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha amid uproar over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments in parliament yesterday, referring to Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbbhakt'.
    11:25 AM, 28 Nov
    A Owaisi, AIMIM on BJP's Pragya Thakur's statement in LS (referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt'): It's not the first time she said something like that. It shows she's an enemy of Gandhi&a supporter of his killers. I've given Privilege Motion to Speaker,let's see what happens
    11:25 AM, 28 Nov
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: If someone considers Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt', then our party condemns it. Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so.
    11:20 AM, 28 Nov
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: What she (BJP MP Pragya Thakur) said has been expunged from record. How can there be a debate if it is not on record?
    11:19 AM, 28 Nov
    AR Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Congress was called a terrorist party(by BJP MP Pragya Thakur), the party from which thousands of leaders made sacrifices for freedom of nation.What's happening? Will the House stay silent on this?Mahatma Gandhi's killer was called 'deshbhakt'
    10:48 AM, 28 Nov
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha.
    10:48 AM, 28 Nov
    Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko has given zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over the demand to establish a permanent bench of Supreme Court in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
    10:47 AM, 28 Nov
    We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings, says the BJP.
    10:47 AM, 28 Nov
    Sadhvi Pragya's statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such statement or ideology, says JP Nadda.
    10:45 AM, 28 Nov
    CPM MP KK Ragesh has given suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over "BSNL contract labourers not getting salaries for the last 10 months and reduction of 80% regular workers and 50% of contract workers of BSNL by Central Government."
    10:45 AM, 28 Nov
    DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) MP Kanimozhi has given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha over rise in price of onion.
    10:44 AM, 28 Nov
    Rahul Gandhi, Congress on BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha: What she is saying, that is the heart of the RSS and BJP, what can I say? It cannot be hidden. I don't need to waste my time demanding action against that woman.
    10:44 AM, 28 Nov
    TMC and IUML have given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha.
    10:31 AM, 28 Nov
    Sonia Gandhi, on BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha: Our party has said everything that needs to be said on the issue.
    READ MORE

    More WINTER SESSION News

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue