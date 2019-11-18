News India live

Winter Session Updates: FM launched spirited defence of her handling of the economy

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 28: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed The Special Protection Group (SPG)(Amendment) Bill, 2019. As per the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, proximate security will be given by the force only to the prime minister and members of his immediate family if they live with him at his official residence.

The Lok Sabha has also passed a bill seeking to merge the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

On the other side, Replying to a short-duration discussion on the state of the economy in the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a spirited defence of her handling of the economy, comparing macroeconomic indicators with past Congress rules

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

A Bill which seeks to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one was passed by Lok Sabha. Nirmala Sitharaman cites the GDP figure between between 2014-19, and says that it is more than what it was between 2009-14. She also denies that the economy is in a recession, and adds that it will never be in a receAssion. WB Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said in Lok Sabha, "We support all steps that are taken for the security of PM Modi. But your (Home Minister Amit Shah) speech has made it clear that there is political vendetta. You are targeting a family that has sacrificed two lives for the nation." Lok Sabha passes the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Congress MPs had walked out of the house in protest. I have no hesitation in saying on record that the changes that were made to the bill earlier were made keeping in mind a single family. It is the first time it has been changed keeping in mind the security of PM, says Amit Shah. Home Minister Amit Shah on SPG Bill in Lok Sabha: An effort is being made to paint a picture that govt isn't concerned about security of Gandhi family and that their protection has been withdrawn. Their protection has not been withdrawn but only changed, based on threat assessment. Union Minister Jitendra Singh says there is no proposal to reduce age of retirement on superannuation from 60 years to 58 years. Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress: All Congress Chief Ministers , MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have also been also invited for the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha: This is a multiparty democracy & such issues should be kept above party biases. Just because some one no longer remains Prime Minister doesn't mean that threat posed to them due to decisions taken by them in that position reduces. The government on Wednesday withdrew the J&K Reservation Bill from the Lok Sabha as central laws providing quota to the economically backward class are now applicable to the union territory post repeal of special provisions under Article 370. Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha: SPG protectees were told in June that their threat assessment was increasing. I want to ask that what changed between June and November that SPG protection was removed without amending the law. Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha: Reason given to remove SPG protection provided to former Prime Ministers is 'number of individuals to be provided SPG cover can potentially become quite large'. Same reason was given to remove security cover of Former PM Rajiv Gandhi. MoS for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in written reply in Rajya Sabha on whether citizenship will be granted to Hindu or any other individual of minority group from Pakistan, Bangladesh&Afghanistan: They can seek Indian citizenship under relevant provisions of Citizenship Act 1955. He accused previous governments of amending the original law from time to time to "dilute" it, an apparent reference to the earlier decision to give the elite SPG cover to members of the Gandhi family, which included Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka. Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that the SPG (Amendment) Bill will restore the law's original intent as it was enacted in 1988 only to protect the prime minister and former prime minister. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Lok Sabha: SPG cover will also be given to a former Prime Minister and his family, living at a residence allotted by the government, for a period of 5 years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Lok Sabha: I have come here with an amendment in Special Protection Group (SPG) Act. After the amendment, under this Act, SPG cover will be given only to the PM and members of his family who live officially with him at the PM's residence. LokSabha takes up The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for discussion. "We can call this merely a slowdown or cyclical crisis. The numbers are frightening," Sharma says, adding that the GDP has fallen to 5%, the lowest in the last 7 years. He says 25. million jobs were lost in Auto and Textile sectors. "Our unemployment rate has been at 8%. The rate is usually held at 3%," says Sharma during discussion on economy, says Congress leader Anand Sharma. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 has been passed by Lok Sabha. Govt has also approved a scheme with an outlay of Rs 2000 crores for grants of financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakhs per family for 36,384 displaced families of Pakistan occupied Jammu& Kashmir (PoJK & Chhamb) which initially settled in J&K, says Reddy. 3000 state govt jobs have been created for Kashmiri migrants, 6000 transit accommodations have been approved, says union minister. MoS Home GK Reddy on being asked about steps taken towards resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits and other communities after abrogation of Article 370: Govt of India and J&K govt continue to take proactive steps for relief and resettlement of Kashmir migrants. Because of the Anti-Defection law, if my thoughts and views are different from the Bill (in question) and not in the line with the party, they will remove me. So it overrides our fundamental rights given by the Constitution, says the BJP MP. Vikas Mahatme, BJP MP: I have brought a Private Member Bill (in RS) against Anti-Defection Law. The purpose of the Anti-Defection Law was that MPs-MLAs used to go from one party to another in a day. It shouldn't happen so the law was brought. But it overrides our fundamental rights. MoS Home GK Reddy in Rajya Sabha: Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan based terrorists to reactivate their camp in Balakot and restart their religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India. Indian govt committed to take steps to protect borders. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday defended the ban on e-cigarettes, telling the Lok Sabha that vaping is harmful for the health of the people. Congress MP B K Hariprasad on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu cut short his speech as he raised the issue of floods in North Karnataka. So far as slums are concerned, figures that are being made available are those for which we don't bear any responsibility because land is state subject and each state government will have those figures, the union minister says Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in Rajya Sabha: We had a target to build 60 lakhs individual household toilets in urban areas. As against the target we have already built more than 67 lakhs toilets.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.