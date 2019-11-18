  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
    Winter Session Updates: FM launched spirited defence of her handling of the economy

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Nov 28: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed The Special Protection Group (SPG)(Amendment) Bill, 2019. As per the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, proximate security will be given by the force only to the prime minister and members of his immediate family if they live with him at his official residence.

    The Lok Sabha has also passed a bill seeking to merge the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

    On the other side, Replying to a short-duration discussion on the state of the economy in the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a spirited defence of her handling of the economy, comparing macroeconomic indicators with past Congress rules

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    8:51 PM, 27 Nov
    A Bill which seeks to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one was passed by Lok Sabha.
    6:45 PM, 27 Nov
    Nirmala Sitharaman cites the GDP figure between between 2014-19, and says that it is more than what it was between 2009-14. She also denies that the economy is in a recession, and adds that it will never be in a receAssion.
    5:21 PM, 27 Nov
    WB Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said in Lok Sabha, "We support all steps that are taken for the security of PM Modi. But your (Home Minister Amit Shah) speech has made it clear that there is political vendetta. You are targeting a family that has sacrificed two lives for the nation."
    5:17 PM, 27 Nov
    Lok Sabha passes the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Congress MPs had walked out of the house in protest.
    4:58 PM, 27 Nov
    I have no hesitation in saying on record that the changes that were made to the bill earlier were made keeping in mind a single family. It is the first time it has been changed keeping in mind the security of PM, says Amit Shah.
    4:57 PM, 27 Nov
    Home Minister Amit Shah on SPG Bill in Lok Sabha: An effort is being made to paint a picture that govt isn't concerned about security of Gandhi family and that their protection has been withdrawn. Their protection has not been withdrawn but only changed, based on threat assessment.
    4:46 PM, 27 Nov
    Union Minister Jitendra Singh says there is no proposal to reduce age of retirement on superannuation from 60 years to 58 years.
    4:06 PM, 27 Nov
    Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress: All Congress Chief Ministers , MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have also been also invited for the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.
    3:35 PM, 27 Nov
    Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha: This is a multiparty democracy & such issues should be kept above party biases. Just because some one no longer remains Prime Minister doesn't mean that threat posed to them due to decisions taken by them in that position reduces.
    3:32 PM, 27 Nov
    The government on Wednesday withdrew the J&K Reservation Bill from the Lok Sabha as central laws providing quota to the economically backward class are now applicable to the union territory post repeal of special provisions under Article 370.
    3:31 PM, 27 Nov
    Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha: SPG protectees were told in June that their threat assessment was increasing. I want to ask that what changed between June and November that SPG protection was removed without amending the law.
    3:27 PM, 27 Nov
    Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha: Reason given to remove SPG protection provided to former Prime Ministers is 'number of individuals to be provided SPG cover can potentially become quite large'. Same reason was given to remove security cover of Former PM Rajiv Gandhi.
    3:02 PM, 27 Nov
    MoS for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in written reply in Rajya Sabha on whether citizenship will be granted to Hindu or any other individual of minority group from Pakistan, Bangladesh&Afghanistan: They can seek Indian citizenship under relevant provisions of Citizenship Act 1955.
    2:56 PM, 27 Nov
    He accused previous governments of amending the original law from time to time to "dilute" it, an apparent reference to the earlier decision to give the elite SPG cover to members of the Gandhi family, which included Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka.
    2:56 PM, 27 Nov
    Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that the SPG (Amendment) Bill will restore the law's original intent as it was enacted in 1988 only to protect the prime minister and former prime minister.
    2:47 PM, 27 Nov
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Lok Sabha: SPG cover will also be given to a former Prime Minister and his family, living at a residence allotted by the government, for a period of 5 years.
    2:47 PM, 27 Nov
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Lok Sabha: I have come here with an amendment in Special Protection Group (SPG) Act. After the amendment, under this Act, SPG cover will be given only to the PM and members of his family who live officially with him at the PM's residence.
    2:26 PM, 27 Nov
    LokSabha takes up The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for discussion.
    2:25 PM, 27 Nov
    "We can call this merely a slowdown or cyclical crisis. The numbers are frightening," Sharma says, adding that the GDP has fallen to 5%, the lowest in the last 7 years. He says 25. million jobs were lost in Auto and Textile sectors. "Our unemployment rate has been at 8%. The rate is usually held at 3%," says Sharma during discussion on economy, says Congress leader Anand Sharma.
    2:25 PM, 27 Nov
    The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 has been passed by Lok Sabha.
    2:24 PM, 27 Nov
    Govt has also approved a scheme with an outlay of Rs 2000 crores for grants of financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakhs per family for 36,384 displaced families of Pakistan occupied Jammu& Kashmir (PoJK & Chhamb) which initially settled in J&K, says Reddy.
    2:23 PM, 27 Nov
    3000 state govt jobs have been created for Kashmiri migrants, 6000 transit accommodations have been approved, says union minister.
    2:23 PM, 27 Nov
    MoS Home GK Reddy on being asked about steps taken towards resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits and other communities after abrogation of Article 370: Govt of India and J&K govt continue to take proactive steps for relief and resettlement of Kashmir migrants.
    2:20 PM, 27 Nov
    Because of the Anti-Defection law, if my thoughts and views are different from the Bill (in question) and not in the line with the party, they will remove me. So it overrides our fundamental rights given by the Constitution, says the BJP MP.
    2:19 PM, 27 Nov
    Vikas Mahatme, BJP MP: I have brought a Private Member Bill (in RS) against Anti-Defection Law. The purpose of the Anti-Defection Law was that MPs-MLAs used to go from one party to another in a day. It shouldn't happen so the law was brought. But it overrides our fundamental rights.
    1:56 PM, 27 Nov
    MoS Home GK Reddy in Rajya Sabha: Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan based terrorists to reactivate their camp in Balakot and restart their religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India. Indian govt committed to take steps to protect borders.
    1:29 PM, 27 Nov
    Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday defended the ban on e-cigarettes, telling the Lok Sabha that vaping is harmful for the health of the people.
    1:23 PM, 27 Nov
    Congress MP B K Hariprasad on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu cut short his speech as he raised the issue of floods in North Karnataka.
    1:22 PM, 27 Nov
    So far as slums are concerned, figures that are being made available are those for which we don't bear any responsibility because land is state subject and each state government will have those figures, the union minister says
    1:22 PM, 27 Nov
    Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in Rajya Sabha: We had a target to build 60 lakhs individual household toilets in urban areas. As against the target we have already built more than 67 lakhs toilets.
