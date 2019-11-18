  • search
    Winter Session UPDATES: Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Constitution (126th Amendment )Bill 2019 that seeks to extend by ten years the reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 9. The Bill also proposes to do away with provision for nomination of Anglo-Indians in the Lower House and some state assemblies.

    Winter Session LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman introduces bill to amend insolvency law

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    7:43 PM, 12 Dec
    The Rajya Sabha passes the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019.
    7:42 PM, 12 Dec
    There were 163 ayes and 0 noes and 0 abstains for all clauses.
    5:44 PM, 12 Dec
    The Constitution (126th Amendment )Bill 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha
    4:13 PM, 12 Dec
    Assam BJP leader Jatin Bora resigns from the party.
    3:35 PM, 12 Dec
    Assam CM Sarbananada Sonowal: I assure that PM Modi & Home Minister Amit Shah have very categorically stated the centre is committed to implementing the Clause 6 of Assam Accord in letter & spirit to ensure the constitutional safeguard to the people of Assam politically, culturally.
    3:31 PM, 12 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit North-Eastern Police Academy in Shillong (Meghalaya) on December 15.
    3:23 PM, 12 Dec
    In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said it was decided that a committee of experts will be constituted under the chairmanship of Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan "to deliberate on a Data Governance Framework and recommend measures..."
    3:22 PM, 12 Dec
    The civil aviation ministry on Thursday said movement of passengers at Dibrugarh airport in Assam has been disrupted due to blockage of road transportation to and from the aerodrome. The stranded passengers have been evacuated in a phased manner, the ministry said in a series of tweets.
    2:53 PM, 12 Dec
    Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend provisions related to reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs)
    2:53 PM, 12 Dec
    The Delhi government has carried out a drone survey in an unauthorised colony and is exploring the possibility of delineating boundaries of unauthorised colonies, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.
    2:53 PM, 12 Dec
    The Delhi government has carried out a drone survey in an unauthorised colony and is exploring the possibility of delineating boundaries of unauthorised colonies, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.
    2:52 PM, 12 Dec
    The Lok Sabha is holding a discussion on crop loss and its impact on farmers.
    2:52 PM, 12 Dec
    Narendra Singh Tomar, Agriculture Minister lists the government's schemes for farmers and crop insurance.
    2:52 PM, 12 Dec
    In Rajya Sabha, Kirodi Lal Meena (BJP) speaks about the SC/ST representatives in Rajya Sabha during the debate on continuing reservations for SC/STs for ten more years.
    2:24 PM, 12 Dec
    Assam's additional general of police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwal transferred as ADGP (CID); GP Singh appointed in his place
    2:11 PM, 12 Dec
    Guwahati police commissioner Deepak Kumar removed amid CAB protests; Munna Prasad Gupta new city police chief, reports PTI quoting officials
    2:09 PM, 12 Dec
    Leaders of the AASU and the North East Students' Organization (NESO) said they will observe December 12 as 'Black Day' every year in protest against the passage of the Bill in Parliament.
    2:03 PM, 12 Dec
    West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting with her party leaders on 20th December over #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC)
    1:40 PM, 12 Dec
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.15 pm
    1:39 PM, 12 Dec
    R.K. Singh, Union Power Minister says India has installed power generation capacity of around 365 GW, double the peak demand.
    1:39 PM, 12 Dec
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.00 pm.
    1:39 PM, 12 Dec
    Promotion of Indian languages in the draft New Education Policy, Notification of new rules under the RTI Act, Differential tax issues in the textile industry, construction of nuclear power plants, were discussed.
    1:13 PM, 12 Dec
    Bhaiyyaji Joshi, RSS said,''We want to thank Centre, PM & HM Amit Shah for the courageous step of bringing Citizenship Amendment Bill. It is a big initiative of present govt to give honorable place to refugees (from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh) living in India. We welcome them.''
    1:12 PM, 12 Dec
    Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said,''Unrest is across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But worst situation is in northeastern states, as a result of the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in both Houses. People of northeast, irrespective of religion, are against bill
    12:46 PM, 12 Dec
    Speaking on job scams in Tamil Nadu, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "Fraudsters often promise jobs to youngsters and ask them to deposit money. They also offer jobs to retired men. Young people are already suffering because of unemployment. These fraudsters often offer jobs even in police services. The state government must ensure that these cases are looked well into."
    12:38 PM, 12 Dec
    Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Already Army has been deployed. The Kashmir phenomenon has been replicated in the northeast region.
    12:37 PM, 12 Dec
    Opposition leaders in Lok Sabha protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by chanting slogans, saying 'pura northeast jal raha hai' (The entire northeast is burning).
    12:31 PM, 12 Dec
    Reports on agriculture, committee on welfare of other backward classes, external affairs, urban development, chemicals and fertilisers, social justice and empowerment, human resource development, are being laid.
    12:31 PM, 12 Dec
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.
    12:30 PM, 12 Dec
    Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal said,''I appeal to the people to maintain peace and not get misled.''
    winter session parliament

