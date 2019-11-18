  • search
    Winter Session Updates: Pragya Thakur apologises twice amid row over Godse remark

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 29: The Congress protested against Pragya Thakur even as the opposition party demanded a censure motion against the controversial BJP leader a day before. Pragya Thakur's "deshbhakt" comment has staged a major political discussion in both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - which is likely to be taken ahead today as well.

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:14 PM, 29 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourned for today.
    5:11 PM, 29 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned for today.
    4:47 PM, 29 Nov
    "I suggest that a special designated helpline be setup for children and women,” said BJP MP Guman Singh Damor raising the issue of the gruesome gangrape in Ranchi.
    3:20 PM, 29 Nov
    Pragya Thakur tenders an unconditional apology in Lok Sabha over her glorification of Nathuram Godse.
    2:33 PM, 29 Nov
    After all-party meet Pragya Thakur likely to issue apology again in Lok Sabha.
    2:05 PM, 29 Nov
    Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not apologise for his statement. "I do not agree with what Sadhvi Pragya said," he said.
    2:04 PM, 29 Nov
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Sadhvi Pragya Thakur should tender an unconditional apology and should be expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party.
    2:04 PM, 29 Nov
    Pragya Thakur has sent her demand for privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
    1:16 PM, 29 Nov
    Speaker Om Birla calls meeting of floor leaders of political parties to end impasse in LS over Pragya Thakur's remarks on Nathuram Godse, reports PTI.
    1:16 PM, 29 Nov
    This remark concerns the dignity of the House, not what happens outside, says Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
    1:16 PM, 29 Nov
    The member should categorically say that Godse isn't a 'deshbhakt', he's a terrorist and a murderer of Gandhi, says Owaisi.
    1:16 PM, 29 Nov
    You (LS Speaker) said that remarks (by BJP's Pragya Thakur) aren't in records. It's an egregious breach, goes against the basic standard of conduct of a member, says Owaisi in Lok Sabha.
    12:54 PM, 29 Nov
    Youth Congress Workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi protest against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over her remark referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in the Parliament.
    12:54 PM, 29 Nov
    Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says 'We just have one demand, we want unqualified apology'.
    12:53 PM, 29 Nov
    Uproar continues in the Lok Sabha after statement by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur over her remark, reportedly referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in the House.
    12:53 PM, 29 Nov
    Congress has made government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena called Nathuram Godse a patriot in 'Saamna', says Dubey.
    12:39 PM, 29 Nov
    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands to bring privilege motion against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for calling BJP MP Pragya Thakur a 'terrorist'.
    12:38 PM, 29 Nov
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: This House doesn't permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi whether in this House or outside. Yesterday the Defence Minister gave the clarification on behalf of the government. The MP (Pragya Singh Thakur) has apologised too.
    12:37 PM, 29 Nov
    LS Speaker: Not only this nation but the world follows principles of Mahatma Gandhi. We shouldn't politicise this issue (BJP MP Pragya Thakur referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in LS). If we do, it'll be before the world. So I said that the remarks won't be recorded.
    12:32 PM, 29 Nov
    Opposition demands Pragya Thakur's suspension
    12:24 PM, 29 Nov
    I apologise If I have hurt any sentiments, says BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha.
    12:24 PM, 29 Nov
    Ruckus by opposition leaders in Lok Sabha after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur makes statement in the House. Opposition leaders raise slogans of 'Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai, and 'Down, down Godse'.
    12:23 PM, 29 Nov
    A member of the House refereed to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court, says the BJP MP.
    12:22 PM, 29 Nov
    My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation, says Pragya.
    12:14 PM, 29 Nov
    Lok Sabha Speaker has rejected the censure motion by the Opposition against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Nathuram Godse.
    12:13 PM, 29 Nov
    Dr Harsh Vardhan Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in a written reply in Lok Sabha: As per latest Global TB report, estimated deaths due to TB HIV in India has reduced by 85% from 63,000 in 2010 to 9,700 in 2018.
    10:30 AM, 29 Nov
    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "loss of crops in western UP due to untimely rain and demand of compensation to farmers."
    10:28 AM, 29 Nov
    TMC has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over WhatsApp privacy issue.
    10:22 AM, 29 Nov
    Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'problems of farmers of Kashmir Valley due to heavy snowfall'.
    10:14 AM, 29 Nov
    Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'arbitrary increase in fee by private schools'
