  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Winter Session updates: Both houses adjourned till tomorrow

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21: The government on Thursday referred the surrogacy bill to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan moved a resolution in the upper house of Parliament referring the bill to a select committee.

    Rajya Sabha members had on Wednesday sought amendments in certain provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, that seeks to ban commercial surrogacy in India. The bill only allows a close relative to act as a surrogate to couples who have been legally married for at least five years.

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session's 4th Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:34 PM, 21 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
    5:53 PM, 21 Nov
    Environment minister Prakash Javadekar, in his reply to Rajya Sabha, said that there is an urgent need to create urgent forests in cities.
    5:46 PM, 21 Nov
    ''They have to follow certain due diligence as prescribed in the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011 notified under section 79 of the IT Act,'' Dhotre said.
    5:45 PM, 21 Nov
    Sanjay Dhotre,MoS for Electronics & Information Technology in Rajya Sabha on 'Whether it's a fact that Govt is preparing social media regulation/laws to regulate social media':Yes. Social media platforms are intermediaries as defined in Information Technology (IT) Act,2000.
    5:20 PM, 21 Nov
    Rajya Sabha refers the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to Select Committee.
    5:20 PM, 21 Nov
    BJP MP Suresh Prabhu raised the issue of discrimination against the transgender community and demanded a legislation that will help gradually to eliminate the bias against the community completely.
    5:17 PM, 21 Nov
    Prakash Javadekar said that the Jan Andolan should also include the pollution caused by traffic, both noise and air.
    5:07 PM, 21 Nov
    In the Rajya Sabha, KJ Alphons of the BJP spoke on air pollution and said, "Greta Thunberg's remark of 'How dare you!' was directed at all of us." He also cited examples of cities that have succeeded in controlling pollution, such as Indore, Bhopal, Vizag and Pune.
    4:47 PM, 21 Nov
    Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Prakash Javadekar proposes creation of urban forests.
    4:37 PM, 21 Nov
    AAP member Bhagwant Mann and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel said in Lok Sabha that farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning,
    4:30 PM, 21 Nov
    Legendary actor and SP MP Jaya Bachchan stated that Delhi is not the only polluted city and names Varanasi and Kanpur among some of the cities facing the menace. She demanded that environmental emergency be declared and those responsible be punished for it.
    4:12 PM, 21 Nov
    LJP MP Chirag Paswan said the monkey menace is a matter of concern for people staying in Lutyens Zone in the national capital.
    4:05 PM, 21 Nov
    Legendary actor and Mathura BJP MP from, Hema Malini said, "I've demanded a Monkey Safari (in Mathura) for safety of monkeys.Also,there should be fruit bearing trees in forests.Monkeys have picked up food habits of humans which is not healthy for them.They don't want fruits now, but samosa and fruity.
    3:32 PM, 21 Nov
    Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann said, "the government has put MSP on the crop which gives out stubble. No farmer of Punjab wants to burn the stubble. But he has no other option."
    3:23 PM, 21 Nov
    Rajya Sabha marshals were seen without their military-style caps as part of the ongoing review of their new uniforms.
    3:12 PM, 21 Nov
    Farooq Abdullah will be the part of the 23-member parliamentary consultative committee on defence.
    3:10 PM, 21 Nov
    NCP leader Vandana Chavan said, "Air pollution kills a child every 3 minutes in India. India is home to 14 most polluted cities.”
    2:51 PM, 21 Nov
    RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said to BJP MP Vijay Goel 'you cannot display all these objects in the house' after the BJP MP shows masks, mineral water bottles,air purifier pictures and Delhi Govt advertisements during debate on Air Pollution.
    2:41 PM, 21 Nov
    BJP MP Vijay Goel is now speaking on the issue OF Pollution.
    2:40 PM, 21 Nov
    Ruckus has erupted in Rajya Sabha. Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs S Muraleedharan appeals that the members maintain decorum.
    2:18 PM, 21 Nov
    Prakash Javadekar added,"A comprehensive air plan for Delhi NCR has been developed identifying the timelines and implementing agencies for actions delineated. Centre has notified a graded response action plan for Delhi NCR for different levels of pollution."
    2:17 PM, 21 Nov
    Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Prakash Javadekar said that they have allocated a total of Rs 280 crore for awareness programs....they are now migrating to BS6 which will reduce vehicular pollution by 80%.
    1:53 PM, 21 Nov
    Congress raised the issue of the electoral bond scheme, Manish Tewari said, "corruption has been covered up through electoral bonds." Following this, Congress staged a walkout.
    1:18 PM, 21 Nov
    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. Post resuming, the House will debate on the issue of air pollution.
    1:05 PM, 21 Nov
    Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu: Question hour is over. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm. We will be taking up air pollution call attention notice. I request all members to be present in the House.
    12:40 PM, 21 Nov
    Ability of spouses of H1B visa holders working in US to work was introduced in 2015. This category of visa is covered in H4 visa.Indians today account for 93% of total number of visas issued in this category, EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
    12:15 PM, 21 Nov
    I want to draw the attention of the House towards electoral bonds. The electoral bond scheme was limited to elections. RTI in 2018 reveled that government overruled Reserve Bank of India on electoral bonds, says Congress MP Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha.
    12:14 PM, 21 Nov
    Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal slams the Bharatiya Janata Party over the electoral bonds issue. "Prime Minister does not have an answer on any issue. All this money is behind Howdy Modi and other such events of Modi that are organised abroad," Sibal said.
    11:55 AM, 21 Nov
    Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel reached the Parliament today with an urn carrying the soil of Jallianwala Bagh. He will handover the urn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajya Sabha passed the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill on November 19th.
    11:23 AM, 21 Nov
    Lok Sabha Speaker to Opposition MPs raising slogans in the House during Question Hour: It is our duty to maintain the dignity of the House. Please do not come to the well of the house. I have always given all a chance for debate and discussion.
    READ MORE

    More WINTER SESSION News

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue