    Winter Session updates: Both Houses adjourned for the day

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 22: The Opposition on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on the allegations surrounding the electoral bonds scheme and accused the government of legalising corruption.

    The pollution crisis in Delhi and other northern states of the country was also discussed for another day in the Parliament Winter Session. The matter of air pollution in Delhi took up majority time in both the Houses yesterday.

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session's 4th Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

    7:42 PM, 22 Nov
    Both Houses have been adjourned for the day.
    7:38 PM, 22 Nov
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting cabinet on import of onions.
    7:36 PM, 22 Nov
    "Due to its durability, strength, inert behaviour and low cost, plastic emerged as one of the most reliable packaging material for the industries. As an outcome, the increase in demand for plastic has indirectly resulted into the challenge of plastic waste management," Javadekar said. Replying to another question on developing green alternatives to plastic, the minister said due to its cheap cost, finding an alternative was a "challenging task".
    5:21 PM, 22 Nov
    Rajya Sabha has been adjoured till 11 am on Monday.
    4:56 PM, 22 Nov
    In order to enable more and more people to vote, such a system should be made where people should participate in voting like government duty, There is no need to make laws, if people become aware, then they themselves will start participating in maximum voting,said Gopal Shetty, BJP during discussion of compulsory voting bill in Lok Sabha today.
    4:50 PM, 22 Nov
    "To make voting compulsory legally would be like killing the democracy. Voting is a right, not duty,"said Dr. Satyapal Singh, BJP during discussion of compulsory voting bill in Lok Sabha today.
    4:29 PM, 22 Nov
    Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Parshottam Rupala today said in the Rajya Sabha that those working in allied sectors can also not be provided benefits by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.
    4:03 PM, 22 Nov
    The demand of plastic has increased significantly due to its increased use in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, which has indirectly resulted into the challenge of plastic waste management, said Prakash Javadekar.
    4:00 PM, 22 Nov
    Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker directs Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to prepare a diet chart for pregnant women and provide it to all members for circulation in their respective constituencies.
    3:32 PM, 22 Nov
    "We will take less time than Beijing in reducing air pollution in Delhi," Prakash Javadekar.
    2:50 PM, 22 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 3:30 pm
    2:48 PM, 22 Nov
    "In four years, 80000 MW has been generated from Renewable Energy Sources, No one was confident of the announcement of the target of one lakh seventy five thousand MW power from Renewable Energy Source,"said Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
    2:38 PM, 22 Nov
    Minister Prakash Javadekar takes a potshot at the AAP government for not contributing to the building of the road.
    2:28 PM, 22 Nov
    In the middle of controversy over the withdrawal of SPG cover from the Gandhi family going rounds, the government will next week table a Bill with a proposed amendment to the Special Protection Group Act.
    2:10 PM, 22 Nov
    Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduces bill to ban production, sale of e-cigarettes
    12:10 PM, 22 Nov
    BJP's Kirori Lal Meena brought up the issue of the death of at least 17,000 migratory birds near Rajasthan's Sambhar lake. Meena demanded an inquiry into the deaths of the birds.
    12:10 PM, 22 Nov
    Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker: This House represents 130 crore people and I think the entire House will agree with the fact that single use plastic should be stopped. If the MPs of India take this resolution then the message will be spread among 130 crore people of our country.
    12:09 PM, 22 Nov
    BJP MP Vijay Goel raised the issue of Delhi's deteriorating water quality claiming that that the National Capital requires 38 million litres of water daily but half of city lived on tankers. "After air pollution, Delhi’s problem is water pollution," said Goel.
    10:58 AM, 22 Nov
    Congress gave Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over "reservation expressed by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and ECI (Election Commission of India) on Electoral Bonds Scheme."
    10:11 AM, 22 Nov
    Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary & Congress MP Manish Tewari have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)'.
    9:44 AM, 22 Nov
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given zero-hour notice in Rajya sabha over 'privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)'.
    9:20 AM, 22 Nov
    Digvijay Singh, (Congress) and KK Ragesh (Communist Party of India-Marxist) have given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'
    9:14 AM, 22 Nov
    TMC MP Dola Sen has given zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'stop privatisation of profit-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)'.
    9:14 AM, 22 Nov
    BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to tackle menace of adulterated milk'.
    9:14 AM, 22 Nov
    On Thursday, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar made a case for creating urban forests to provide lungs to cities gasping for clean air and introducing a programme in schools where students would grow and distribute plants
    9:13 AM, 22 Nov
    The pollution crisis in Delhi and other northern states of the country is likely to be discussed for another day in the Parliament Winter Session.
    6:34 PM, 21 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
    5:53 PM, 21 Nov
    Environment minister Prakash Javadekar, in his reply to Rajya Sabha, said that there is an urgent need to create urgent forests in cities.
    5:46 PM, 21 Nov
    ''They have to follow certain due diligence as prescribed in the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011 notified under section 79 of the IT Act,'' Dhotre said.
    5:45 PM, 21 Nov
    Sanjay Dhotre,MoS for Electronics & Information Technology in Rajya Sabha on 'Whether it's a fact that Govt is preparing social media regulation/laws to regulate social media':Yes. Social media platforms are intermediaries as defined in Information Technology (IT) Act,2000.
