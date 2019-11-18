  • search
    Winter Session Updates: Under no dimension, this bill is unconstitutional, says HM Amit Shah

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the highly contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill CAB in the Lok Sabha that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

    Congress called it "nothing but a targeted legislation over minority people of our country", while the TMC called it "divisive and unconstitutional".

    Amit SHah
    Amit Shah

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    11:06 PM, 9 Dec
    "In 1991, Hindu population was 84% & in 2011, it was 79%. In 1991, Muslim population was 9.8% & today it's 14.23%. We have done no discrimination on basis of religion & in future as well, there will be no discrimination based on religion," HM Amit Shah.
    8:40 PM, 9 Dec
    AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tore a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha.
    6:26 PM, 9 Dec
    "Swami Vivekananda would be shell shocked if was here seeing this bill as it is against his idea of India," said Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, TMC in Lok Sabha.
    6:23 PM, 9 Dec
    The Recycling of Ships Bill 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha.
    6:23 PM, 9 Dec
    The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 passed by Lok Sabha.
    5:33 PM, 9 Dec
    If Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in two Houses of Parliament, it will become an Act of Constitution. As CM of a state, she (Mamata Banerjee) is duty-bound to implement every Act of Constitution, if she refuses to do so, Centre will decide what needs to be done, says Ram Madhav.
    5:29 PM, 9 Dec
    BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav: The arguments of the opposition parties against Citizenship Amendment Bill are misleading. This bill is not about excluding anybody, rather it is about including people from minorities who have come over to India in last 7 decades.
    5:24 PM, 9 Dec
    The consideration of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 has now begun in the Lok Sabha.
    5:21 PM, 9 Dec
    This is against article 14, article 15, article 21, article 25 and 26 of the Indian constitution. This bill is unconstitutional and against basic right of equality, says Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha.
    5:11 PM, 9 Dec
    In 1947, all refugees which came in, all were accepted by the Indian constitution, there would hardly be any region of the country where refugees from West and East Pakistan didn’t settle. From Manmohan Singh ji to LK Advani ji, all belong to this category, Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.
    5:10 PM, 9 Dec
    We are including Manipur in Inner Line Permit system,this big issue has now been resolved. I thank PM Modi on behalf of people of Manipur for fulfilling this long standing demand, says Amit Shah.
    5:09 PM, 9 Dec
    NCP to oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as it is anti-Constitutional.
    5:01 PM, 9 Dec
    BJP is committed to protecting indigenous customs and cultures of the Northeast, says Amit Shah.
    5:01 PM, 9 Dec
    Home Minister Amit Shah moves the motion to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
    4:45 PM, 9 Dec
    There is no political agenda behind this bill. No question of injustice with anyone, says Amit Shah as Lok SAbha takes up Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 for discussion.
    4:44 PM, 9 Dec
    The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 passed by Lok Sabha.
    4:36 PM, 9 Dec
    Sportspersons will not be affected by this, we have kept in mind that no sportsperson has any problem during his or her shooting practice: Amit Shah on Arms(amendment) bill 2019.
    2:15 PM, 9 Dec
    Lok Sabha likely to debate Citizenship (Amendment) Bill from 3.30 PM
    1:46 PM, 9 Dec
    Amit Shah re-introduces Citizenship Bill after Lok Sabha votes in favour
    1:41 PM, 9 Dec
    293 in favour of tabling the bill in LS and 82 oppose it.
    1:41 PM, 9 Dec
    Lok Sabha votes in favour of introducing of citizenship bill.
    1:33 PM, 9 Dec
    Opposition demands division of votes on introducing of the bill. Speaker agrees.
    1:32 PM, 9 Dec
    Why do we need this Bill today? After independence, if Congress had not done partition on the basis on religion,then,today we would have not needed this Bill. Congress did partition on the basis of religion, says Amit Shah defending Citizenship Bill.
    1:31 PM, 9 Dec
    In Afghanistan,Pakistan and Bangladesh, Hindus,Sikhs,Buddhists,Christians,Parsis and Jains have been discriminated against. So this bill will give these persecuted people citizenship. Also, the allegation that this bill will take away rights of Muslims is wrong, says Amit Shah.
    1:23 PM, 9 Dec
    There have been questions raised on the violation of Article 14, for this, I would like to read out the Article 14, Says Amit Shah
    1:23 PM, 9 Dec
    In 1970, Indira Gandhi took a decision to give citizenship to those from Bangladesh. Why can't people from Pakistan be given citizenship, says Amit Shah.
    1:15 PM, 9 Dec
    Countering the opposition, Amit Shah said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is not against any article of the constitution. Shah also asked the opposition whether Indira Gandhi's move to provide citizenship to Bangla refugees in 1971 was also unconstitutional.
    1:04 PM, 9 Dec
    Owaisi's Hitler jibe at Amit Shah expunged after uproar.
    1:01 PM, 9 Dec
    A bill which seeks to extend by ten years the reservation given to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was passed by the Lok Sabha.
    12:59 PM, 9 Dec
    This bill is divisive and unconstitutional, it violates article 14 of the constitution. This law is against everything our founding fathers including Dr.Ambedkar envisioned, says TMC's Saugata Roy.
