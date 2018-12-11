Election Result 
    Winter session to begin today; Opp likely to corner BJP over Rafale deal, CBI war

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The Winter Session of Parliament to begin on Tuesday. The Modi government is likely to be attacked over resignation of RBI Governor, rumblings in the CBI and Rafale deal.

    Besides, ally Shiv Sena's renewed pitch for Ram temple in Ayodhya likely to corner the saffron party.

    Winter session to begin today; Opp likely to corner BJP over Rafale deal, CBI war

    There are three Bills to be passed in the Session: Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance & Companies (Amendment) Ordinance.

    Also Read | Urjit Patel steps down as RBI governor with immediate effect

    At an all-party meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is ready to discuss all issues of national importance in Parliament and that it is always receptive to matters raised by various parties. He also called for cooperation from the opposition so that Parliament functions smoothly.

    Over a dozen opposition parties, barring the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP), held a meeting separately with a larger goal to forge a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) to take on the Narendra Modi-led NDA in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The unity by the opposition parties is likely to reflect inside Parliament as well.

    The Session coincides with the results of five states assembly elections. Considered as 'semi-final' before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the results likely to add fire power to the parliamentary debates during the Session.

    The session will have 20 sittings spread over a period of 29 days between December 11 and January 8. In the original schedule, Parliament will have sittings on December 24, 26 as well as on January 1. However, the government will take a final call after considering the issue based on precedents of not having sitting on these dates.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 7:05 [IST]
