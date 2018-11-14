New Delhi, Nov 14: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended convening of the Winter Session of Parliament from December 11 to January 8, official sources said on Wednesday.

The CCPA, headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met on Tuesday night at his residence, and deliberated on the dates of the session.

The CCPA has recommended that the winter session be held from December 11 to January 8, the sources said.

The Winter Session of Parliament usually starts in November. However, it will be the second year in a row when it will begin in December.

The session has been delayed this year due to Assembly Elections in five States.

