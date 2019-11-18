Winter Session: MP's ride bicycles, wear masks, drive e-cars to highlight air pollution
New Delhi, Nov 18: On first day of winter session of parliament, several MPs on Monday made a statement against pollution in the national capital by riding bicycles, sporting masks and even choosing electric vehicles over fuel guzzlers as they arrived for the Winter Session of Parliament.
The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Monday but remained in the "poor" category for the second consecutive day. At 9 am on Monday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 207 against an AQI of 254 at the same time on Sunday.
Congress MP wears mask
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi wore a mask as a mark of protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises against rising air pollution levels.
BJP MP opts for bicycle
BJP MP Mansukh Mandaviya reached Parliament riding a bicycle and so did his party colleague Manoj Tiwari.
Prakash Javadekar arrives in electric car
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar arrived at Parliament in an electric car.
"The government is gradually switching to electric cars as they are pollution-free. I appeal to people to contribute to fight pollution- start using public transport, electric vehicles etc", he told reporters.
Sky is now clear, says Kejriwal
There is no need for the odd-even road rationing scheme as the pollution levels in the city have come down now.
"The sky is clear now, there is no need of it (scheme)", he said in a press conference. Over 5,000 violators of the rule were fined with Rs 4,000 each during the scheme.
with PTI inputs