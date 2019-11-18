Winter Session: MP's ride bicycles, wear masks, drive e-cars to highlight air pollution

Congress MP wears mask

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi wore a mask as a mark of protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises against rising air pollution levels.

BJP MP opts for bicycle

BJP MP Mansukh Mandaviya reached Parliament riding a bicycle and so did his party colleague Manoj Tiwari.

Prakash Javadekar arrives in electric car

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar arrived at Parliament in an electric car.

"The government is gradually switching to electric cars as they are pollution-free. I appeal to people to contribute to fight pollution- start using public transport, electric vehicles etc", he told reporters.

Sky is now clear, says Kejriwal

There is no need for the odd-even road rationing scheme as the pollution levels in the city have come down now.

"The sky is clear now, there is no need of it (scheme)", he said in a press conference. Over 5,000 violators of the rule were fined with Rs 4,000 each during the scheme.