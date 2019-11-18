  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Winter Session LIVE: Won't implement CAB in Bengal, says TMC

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) after a day-long heated debate. The decision came after the Upper House rejected the motion to send the Bill to a select committee.

    The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday. It will now go to the President for his assent.

    Amit SHah
    Amit Shah

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Amidst Shiv Sena’s flip flops on CAB, BJP floor managers confident of a Rajya Sabha passage

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:01 AM, 12 Dec
    The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 will now go to the President for his assent.
    1:43 AM, 12 Dec
    Fireworks, whistles, loud cheers, and claps summed up the festive mood among Pakistani Hindus in the Majnu Ka Tila area here as Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, stamping the seal of home for them in India.
    1:43 AM, 12 Dec
    Hailing the passage of citizenship amendment bill by parliament, BJP's working president JP Nadda said minorities from the neighbouring countries who faced religious persecution have got justice with this legislation.
    1:16 AM, 12 Dec
    DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday condemned Chief Minister K Palaniswami for the AIADMK's support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of Parliament, saying the ruling party in Tamil Nadu has betrayed minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils.
    12:43 AM, 12 Dec
    The Meghalaya Chapter of the North East Indigenous People's Forum (NEIPF) demanded that the state government pass a resolution to immediately implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the entire state.
    12:41 AM, 12 Dec
    House of Union minister Rameswar Teli in Assam's Duliajan attacked by anti-Citizenship Bill protesters, properties damaged.
    12:28 AM, 12 Dec
    BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hailed the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha and slammed the Shiv Sena which abstained from voting after supporting the legislation in the Lok Sabha.
    12:10 AM, 12 Dec
    The decision to call of the stir was announced after a meeting between JMACAB representatives and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
    12:09 AM, 12 Dec
    The JMACAB called off its indefinite strike against the Citizenship (Ammendment) Bill on Wednesday, following an assurance of a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
    12:02 AM, 12 Dec
    Stones were pelted at the house of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh on Wednesday night amidst largescale protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
    11:37 PM, 11 Dec
    Several senior Congress leaders on Wednesday indicated that the party may move court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament with Abhishek Singhvi saying that the legislation will be legally challenged in the near future as it is "highly suspect" in terms of constitutionality.
    11:31 PM, 11 Dec
    Curfew imposed in Dibrugarh district till further orders.
    11:31 PM, 11 Dec
    Abdur Rahman, Special IGP, States Human Rights Commission, Maharashtra tenders his resignation from the post in protest against CAB 2019.
    11:31 PM, 11 Dec
    Protesters vandalise Chabua and Panitola railway stations and set fire to properties there. Dibrugarh and Tinsukia railway stations have been put on high alert.
    11:30 PM, 11 Dec
    All MPs of the northeastern states, except Sikkim, supported the Bill in the Rajya Sabha; MPs from Congress party did not support the Bill.
    11:30 PM, 11 Dec
    I express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. This golden day of the Parliamentary history of India became possible only due to Modi ji. It also revealed the true face of Congress party and its allies, Yogi Adityanath on CAB passage.
    11:00 PM, 11 Dec
    The Congress is happy that the Shiv Sena did not vote in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, SAID senior party leader P Chidambaram.
    10:25 PM, 11 Dec
    Derek O'Brien, TMC: This government only makes big promises but all their promises fail. Mamata Di has stated clearly that NRC and CAB will not be implemented in West Bengal.
    10:25 PM, 11 Dec
    Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena when asked if Shiv Sena's stand over CAB 2019 will affect 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' govt in Maharashtra: What effect will it have? We have kept forth our view. We are an independent political party. We have our own role.
    10:23 PM, 11 Dec
    Pakistani Hindu refugees in Jaisalmer celebrate after Parliament passes CAB.
    10:00 PM, 11 Dec
    "The dreams of crores of deprived and victimised people has come true today," tweets Amit Shah after Rajya Sabha passes citizenship bill.
    9:50 PM, 11 Dec
    Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said he was opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as "it will totally destroy minorities and is unconstitutional".
    9:19 PM, 11 Dec
    A landmark day for India & our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood! Glad that CAB 2019 has been passed in Rajya Sabha. Gratitude to all MPs who voted in favour of Bill. It'll alleviate suffering of many who faced persecution for years, tweets PM Modi.
    9:17 PM, 11 Dec
    "Today marks a dark day in the constitutional history of India. The passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 marks the victory of narrow-minded and bigoted forces over India's pluralism," says Sonia Gandhi.
    9:06 PM, 11 Dec
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
    8:51 PM, 11 Dec
    125 voted in favour of Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS, 105 against it.
    8:50 PM, 11 Dec
    The Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill.
    8:37 PM, 11 Dec
    Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP, on being asked if they have boycotted the voting: Yes, Shiv Sena has boycotted the voting.
    8:35 PM, 11 Dec
    Shiv Sena walks out as Rajya Sabha votes on citizenship bill.
    8:28 PM, 11 Dec
    Now, voting underway for the amendments to Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.
    READ MORE

    More WINTER SESSION News

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue