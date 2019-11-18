News India live

Winter Session LIVE: Won't implement CAB in Bengal, says TMC

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) after a day-long heated debate. The decision came after the Upper House rejected the motion to send the Bill to a select committee.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday. It will now go to the President for his assent.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

Amidst Shiv Sena’s flip flops on CAB, BJP floor managers confident of a Rajya Sabha passage

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 will now go to the President for his assent. Fireworks, whistles, loud cheers, and claps summed up the festive mood among Pakistani Hindus in the Majnu Ka Tila area here as Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, stamping the seal of home for them in India. Hailing the passage of citizenship amendment bill by parliament, BJP's working president JP Nadda said minorities from the neighbouring countries who faced religious persecution have got justice with this legislation. DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday condemned Chief Minister K Palaniswami for the AIADMK's support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of Parliament, saying the ruling party in Tamil Nadu has betrayed minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils. The Meghalaya Chapter of the North East Indigenous People's Forum (NEIPF) demanded that the state government pass a resolution to immediately implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the entire state. House of Union minister Rameswar Teli in Assam's Duliajan attacked by anti-Citizenship Bill protesters, properties damaged. BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hailed the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha and slammed the Shiv Sena which abstained from voting after supporting the legislation in the Lok Sabha. The decision to call of the stir was announced after a meeting between JMACAB representatives and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The JMACAB called off its indefinite strike against the Citizenship (Ammendment) Bill on Wednesday, following an assurance of a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Stones were pelted at the house of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh on Wednesday night amidst largescale protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Several senior Congress leaders on Wednesday indicated that the party may move court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed by Parliament with Abhishek Singhvi saying that the legislation will be legally challenged in the near future as it is "highly suspect" in terms of constitutionality. Curfew imposed in Dibrugarh district till further orders. Abdur Rahman, Special IGP, States Human Rights Commission, Maharashtra tenders his resignation from the post in protest against CAB 2019. Protesters vandalise Chabua and Panitola railway stations and set fire to properties there. Dibrugarh and Tinsukia railway stations have been put on high alert. All MPs of the northeastern states, except Sikkim, supported the Bill in the Rajya Sabha; MPs from Congress party did not support the Bill. I express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. This golden day of the Parliamentary history of India became possible only due to Modi ji. It also revealed the true face of Congress party and its allies, Yogi Adityanath on CAB passage. The Congress is happy that the Shiv Sena did not vote in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, SAID senior party leader P Chidambaram. Derek O'Brien, TMC: This government only makes big promises but all their promises fail. Mamata Di has stated clearly that NRC and CAB will not be implemented in West Bengal. Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena when asked if Shiv Sena's stand over CAB 2019 will affect 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' govt in Maharashtra: What effect will it have? We have kept forth our view. We are an independent political party. We have our own role. Pakistani Hindu refugees in Jaisalmer celebrate after Parliament passes CAB. "The dreams of crores of deprived and victimised people has come true today," tweets Amit Shah after Rajya Sabha passes citizenship bill. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said he was opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as "it will totally destroy minorities and is unconstitutional". A landmark day for India & our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood! Glad that CAB 2019 has been passed in Rajya Sabha. Gratitude to all MPs who voted in favour of Bill. It'll alleviate suffering of many who faced persecution for years, tweets PM Modi. "Today marks a dark day in the constitutional history of India. The passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 marks the victory of narrow-minded and bigoted forces over India's pluralism," says Sonia Gandhi. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. 125 voted in favour of Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS, 105 against it. The Rajya Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill. Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP, on being asked if they have boycotted the voting: Yes, Shiv Sena has boycotted the voting. Shiv Sena walks out as Rajya Sabha votes on citizenship bill. Now, voting underway for the amendments to Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.