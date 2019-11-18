  • search
    Winter Session LIVE: Citizenship Bill against tenets of democracy, says Tharoor

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 03: The Union Cabinet has cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill which is all set to be tabled in the Parliament.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of students' bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    12:25 PM, 4 Dec
    In reply to Chowdhury, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it. "
    12:24 PM, 4 Dec
    Pakistan shelters terrorists and China shelters Pakistan. China has started sending ships till Andaman and Nicobar. We keep an aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced soft towards China? asks the Congress leader.
    12:24 PM, 4 Dec
    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury rakes up the issue of 'Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh'.
    11:59 AM, 4 Dec
    I am opposed to Citizenship Amendment Bill. It is fundamentally against the tenets of democracy, says Shashi Tharoor.
    11:09 AM, 4 Dec
    The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies for another 10 years.
    11:08 AM, 4 Dec
    Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, according to reports.
    10:31 AM, 4 Dec
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'rising price of onions.'
    10:25 AM, 4 Dec
    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives Adjournment Motion Notice over the issue of 'Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh'.
    10:02 AM, 4 Dec
    Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern on rising sea levels.'
    10:01 AM, 4 Dec
    TMC MP Shanta Chhetri has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to release central funds for West Bengal due to devastation caused by Cyclone BulBul.
    10:01 AM, 4 Dec
    Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern over the safety of girl students in Allahabad University Hostel.'
    9:54 AM, 4 Dec
    Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Madras High Court to be renamed as High Court of Tamil Nadu.'
    9:53 AM, 4 Dec
    Union Cabinet meeting begins at Parliament House Annexe building.
    9:52 AM, 4 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of students' bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).
    9:52 AM, 4 Dec
    The Union Cabinet is likely to clear the Citizenship Amendment Bill in a meeting scheduled at 9:30 amid strong opposition.
    6:39 PM, 3 Dec
    The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019. The government reportedlt submitted that the merger will enable convenience in administration of the two regions "which are located in close proximity geographically".
    6:39 PM, 3 Dec
    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am on Wednesday, 4 December.
    6:38 PM, 3 Dec
    In addition to discussing the SPG (Amendment) Bill, the Upper House also discussed the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill on Tuesday.
    5:17 PM, 3 Dec
    "Sharda Tyagi, who was in the vehicle which breached security at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence in Delhi said, that is dedicated to the Congress party and was deeply anguished to find that security was left on homeguards."
    5:12 PM, 3 Dec
    "Incident happened on Nov 25. Priyanka Gandhi got information that Rahul Gandhi was coming to meet her in black SUV, but another black SUV came at the same time which had Meerut Congress leader Sharda Tyagi in it," HM Amit Shah on Priyanka Gandhi's security breach.
    5:06 PM, 3 Dec
    HM Amit Shah on security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house said, "The car and timing were same, such was the coincidence. That's why the car with Sharda Tyagi went in without security check."
    4:55 PM, 3 Dec
    RS debating on the Bill of merging the Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
    4:32 PM, 3 Dec
    "Security cannot be made a status symbol. Why demand only SPG? SPG cover is meant for only the 'head of the state', we cannot be giving it to everyone," Amit Shah.
    4:30 PM, 3 Dec
    HM Amit Shah said, "CPI(M) has no right to talk to political vendetta as 120 BJP, RSS workers were killed in Kerala"
    4:29 PM, 3 Dec
    "This is the 5th amendment in the SPG Act. This amendment is not brought in by keeping Gandhis in mind," said Amit Shah
    3:46 PM, 3 Dec
    Based on "security assessment and the commitment received from Ministry of Human Resource Development," the Centre today informed the Lok Sabha that it has approved induction of CISF at Visva Bharti University in West Bengal.
    2:38 PM, 3 Dec
    SPG was not an ordinary act. It was meant to protect the PM and his family", said Congress MP Vivek K Tankha.
    2:08 PM, 3 Dec
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm.
    12:59 PM, 3 Dec
    Hema Malini, in Lok Sabha: At many places (rural) in my constituency, schools are being operated in open. Children in villages are not receiving quality education. I demand that public-private partnership model be implemented in school education.
    12:55 PM, 3 Dec
    MHA in Lok Sabha on Infiltration and attacks after removal of Art 370, in Kashmir: Incidents of terrorist violence declined after 5th August. From 5th August 2019-27th November 2019, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from 12 April 2019-4 Aug 2019.
