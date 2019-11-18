  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha is eternal, diverse, says PM Modi on 250th session of house

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 18: Addressing Rajya Sabha on its historic 250th session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described it as a moment of pride for democracy.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    Describing the upper house as eternal and the soul of India's federal structure, Modi said it is the place which values experience of those who excel in their respective professions.

    Stay tuned For all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    3:56 PM, 18 Nov
    TMC along with Shiv Sena have given notice to Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu seeking short duration discussion on 'Economic Crisis in India and how to improve the situation'.
    3:55 PM, 18 Nov
    Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh argues that the real reason of India’s economy is perishing is because of the BJP govt's "mala-fide unless proven otherwise doctrine of governance".
    3:28 PM, 18 Nov
    BJP, Jharkhand MP Nishikant Dubey speaks on low literacy rates, high dropout and about poverty in his state.
    2:54 PM, 18 Nov
    Rajya Sabha has a central role to provide checks and balances: Former PM Manmohan Singh
    2:53 PM, 18 Nov
    Former PM Manmohan Singh is now addressing the 250th session of Rajya Sabha.
    2:52 PM, 18 Nov
    Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them.
    2:52 PM, 18 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
    2:42 PM, 18 Nov
    Hailing the Upper House of Parliament, PM Modi says that Rajya Sabha is the second house and not the secondary house.
    2:41 PM, 18 Nov
    In 2003, Atal Ji had said that the Rajya Sabha may be the second house but no one should think of it as a secondary house. Today, I echo the sentiments of Atal Ji and add that the Rajya Sabha must be a vibrant supportive house for national progress
    2:41 PM, 18 Nov
    We can never forget the role of the Rajya Sabha when Bills pertaining to Articles 370 and 35(A) were passed. This House has worked to further unity, says PM Modi.
    2:39 PM, 18 Nov
    Whenever it has been about good of the nation, Rajya Sabha has risen to the occasion. It was widely believed that Triple Talaq bill would not pass here but it did. Even GST became a reality after it was passed in this house, says Modi.
    2:30 PM, 18 Nov
    The Rajya Sabha gives an opportunity to people away from electoral politics to contribute to the country and its development: Modi on 250th session of Rajya Sabha.
    2:29 PM, 18 Nov
    Two things about the Rajya Sabha stand out. It’s permanent nature. I can say that it is eternal. It is also representative of India’s diversity. This House gives importance to India’s federal structure, says PM Modi
    2:28 PM, 18 Nov
    This house has seen many historic moments, it has made history also and has seen history being made as well. It is a far-sighted house, says PM Modi.
    2:25 PM, 18 Nov
    Glad to witness the 250th session of Rajya Sabha, says PM Modi
    2:21 PM, 18 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 250th session of Rajya Sabha.
    1:46 PM, 18 Nov
    When Opposition tried to raise the issue that we're starting the Parliament Session even when one of us, Farooq Abdullah isn't even there because he has been arrested, we weren't even given the opportunity to raise the issue. So we had to raise our voice, says Shashi Tharoor.
    1:44 PM, 18 Nov
    (Pic 1- new uniform, Pic 2 - old uniform)
    1:29 PM, 18 Nov
    Lakshadweep MP Faizal PP Mohammaed speaks in Lok Sabha, "This is regarding development of Lakshadweep, most officers deputed there are from DANICS, who they do not understand the local issues. We have sent a proposal to MHA to extended service of DANICS to local people so that issues peculiar to Lakshadweep can be addressed properly and the area gets developed. We request MHA to look at the proposal seriously."
    1:24 PM, 18 Nov
    BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol at the Parliament on the commencement of the Winter Session.
    1:23 PM, 18 Nov
    "Arun Jaitley's demise is a loss to the nation but it is also a big loss to Shiv Sena. I pay my tribute to him on behalf of my Uddhav ji and my party," says Sanjay Raut.
    12:55 PM, 18 Nov
    Centre should remember the story of the goose which laid golden eggs and compared privatisation of Bharat Petroleum to killing the goose to get all the eggs, says Congress MP from Ernakulam.
    12:41 PM, 18 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on the occassion of 250th session of the Upper House of Parliament.
    12:23 PM, 18 Nov
    Actor and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan is not attending the Parliament session today. She was admitted to Apollo Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata yesterday due to some respiratory issue.
    12:23 PM, 18 Nov
    Congress raises the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
    12:17 PM, 18 Nov
    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
    12:17 PM, 18 Nov
    Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, in Rajya Sabha: Sangharsh ka doosra naam Arun Jaitley tha, aur unke har sangharsh mein main unke saath raha. We used to follow all his orders. We learnt from Arun Jaitley what are relations and how to maintain them.
    12:16 PM, 18 Nov
    "It has been 108 days today since Farooq Abdullah Ji was detained. Yeh kya zulm ho raha hai? We want that he should be brought to the Parliament. It is his constitutional right," says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha.
    12:08 PM, 18 Nov
    Aam Aadmi Party gives notices to raise the issue of pollution in Delhi due to stubble burning in zero hour.
    12:07 PM, 18 Nov
    Shiv Sena walks out of Lok Sabha over persisting farmers' distress in Maharashtra.
    READ MORE

    More WINTER SESSION News

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue