    Winter Session LIVE: Sloganeering in Lok Sabha over Kashmir detentions

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all the parties to make the Winter Session a productive one. The Winter Session of Parliament will begin today and a host of Bills would be taken up during this session.

    PM Modi recalled the previous session of Parliament which was one of the most productive sessions in over three decades. PM Modi called for healthy discussions and urged the leaders to enrich the discussions in Parliament

    Winter Session LIVE: Obituary references to Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj today

    One of the key bill that would be tabled would be the amendment to the Citizenship Act and the Opposition has said that it would be opposed.

    1:46 PM, 18 Nov
    When Opposition tried to raise the issue that we're starting the Parliament Session even when one of us, Farooq Abdullah isn't even there because he has been arrested, we weren't even given the opportunity to raise the issue. So we had to raise our voice, says Shashi Tharoor.
    1:44 PM, 18 Nov
    1:29 PM, 18 Nov
    Lakshadweep MP Faizal PP Mohammaed speaks in Lok Sabha, "This is regarding development of Lakshadweep, most officers deputed there are from DANICS, who they do not understand the local issues. We have sent a proposal to MHA to extended service of DANICS to local people so that issues peculiar to Lakshadweep can be addressed properly and the area gets developed. We request MHA to look at the proposal seriously."
    1:24 PM, 18 Nov
    BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol at the Parliament on the commencement of the Winter Session.
    1:23 PM, 18 Nov
    "Arun Jaitley's demise is a loss to the nation but it is also a big loss to Shiv Sena. I pay my tribute to him on behalf of my Uddhav ji and my party," says Sanjay Raut.
    12:55 PM, 18 Nov
    Centre should remember the story of the goose which laid golden eggs and compared privatisation of Bharat Petroleum to killing the goose to get all the eggs, says Congress MP from Ernakulam.
    12:41 PM, 18 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on the occassion of 250th session of the Upper House of Parliament.
    12:23 PM, 18 Nov
    Actor and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan is not attending the Parliament session today. She was admitted to Apollo Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata yesterday due to some respiratory issue.
    12:23 PM, 18 Nov
    Congress raises the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
    12:17 PM, 18 Nov
    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
    12:17 PM, 18 Nov
    Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, in Rajya Sabha: Sangharsh ka doosra naam Arun Jaitley tha, aur unke har sangharsh mein main unke saath raha. We used to follow all his orders. We learnt from Arun Jaitley what are relations and how to maintain them.
    12:16 PM, 18 Nov
    "It has been 108 days today since Farooq Abdullah Ji was detained. Yeh kya zulm ho raha hai? We want that he should be brought to the Parliament. It is his constitutional right," says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha.
    12:08 PM, 18 Nov
    Aam Aadmi Party gives notices to raise the issue of pollution in Delhi due to stubble burning in zero hour.
    12:07 PM, 18 Nov
    Shiv Sena walks out of Lok Sabha over persisting farmers' distress in Maharashtra.
    12:06 PM, 18 Nov
    Rajya Sabha MP and Olympic medalist, Mary Kom arrives at Parliament.
    12:06 PM, 18 Nov
    "Vipaksh par hamla bandh karo, Farooq Abdullah ji ko riha karo, We want justice", Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha raise slogans.
    11:48 AM, 18 Nov
    Sloganeering erupts in the House seeking the release of detained Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and others.
    11:47 AM, 18 Nov
    TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.
    11:28 AM, 18 Nov
    "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session.
    11:28 AM, 18 Nov
    Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security.
    11:27 AM, 18 Nov
    Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union.
    11:21 AM, 18 Nov
    Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away.
    11:21 AM, 18 Nov
    Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani.
    11:20 AM, 18 Nov
    TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.
    11:19 AM, 18 Nov
    "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.
    10:40 AM, 18 Nov
    Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra.
    10:40 AM, 18 Nov
    "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session.
    10:30 AM, 18 Nov
    We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi.
    10:26 AM, 18 Nov
    In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says.
    10:25 AM, 18 Nov
    I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session.
    More WINTER SESSION News

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

