  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Winter Session LIVE: PM Modi addresses Parliament on Constitution Day

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 26: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the MPs on the occasion of Constitution Day.

    Menawhile, Logjam is likely to continue in the winter session of the Parliament today as the next course for Maharashtra government formation will be decided in the Supreme Court.

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:24 AM, 26 Nov
    Leaders of Opposition parties, including Congress' Sonia Gandhi, former PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, hold a protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Parliament.
    11:18 AM, 26 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi address PArliament on Constitution Day.
    11:17 AM, 26 Nov
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament premises. Opposition parties will boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address at the joint sitting of Parliament today, and will hold a protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Parliament.
    9:35 AM, 26 Nov
    In view of the joint sitting at 11am, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to meet at 2pm.
    9:34 AM, 26 Nov
    The Congress, NCP, TMC, Left parties, RJD, TDP and DMK have planned a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex against the installing Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.
    9:34 AM, 26 Nov
    In protest against the political developments in Maharashtra, the Opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day on Tuesday.
    9:34 AM, 26 Nov
    Menawhile, Logjam is likely to continue in the winter session of the Parliament today as the next course for Maharashtra government formation will be decided in the Supreme Court.
    9:34 AM, 26 Nov
    President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the MPs on the occasion of Constitution Day.
    3:47 PM, 25 Nov
    House should function, it should not get adjourned: Birla after ruckus by Cong in House over Maha issue.
    3:47 PM, 25 Nov
    Whatever happened in Parliament is unacceptable, it won't be tolerated: LS Speaker
    3:47 PM, 25 Nov
    I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today: LS Speaker Om Birla after Cong ruckus in House over Maharashtra issue.
    2:15 PM, 25 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourns for the day.
    2:13 PM, 25 Nov
    Uproar also continues in Lok Sabha over Maharashtra government formation.
    2:13 PM, 25 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm tomorrow, after uproar over Maharashtra.
    12:18 PM, 25 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
    11:23 AM, 25 Nov
    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amidst sloganeering by the MPs of the opposition, over the issue of Maharashtra.
    11:23 AM, 25 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourned till noon following continued sloganeering by Opposition leaders.
    10:59 AM, 25 Nov
    Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi leads party's protest in Parliament premises over Maharashtra government formation issue.
    10:47 AM, 25 Nov
    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) have given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over 'Undemocratic events in the state of Maharashtra for Government formation'
    10:47 AM, 25 Nov
    Congress leader KC Venugopal: We had a parliamentary strategy group meeting today, in which we discussed the Maharashtra issue. We will raise this issue in both Houses of the Parliament today. Our alliance (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) is totally intact.
    10:08 AM, 25 Nov
    K Suresh, Congress after party's Parliamentary Strategy Group meet: We will seriously raise issue of Maharashtra. We will stall proceedings in both Houses. Govt is killing democracy from Arunachal to Goa, now Karnataka&then Maharashtra. We have already discussed with like-minded parties.
    10:07 AM, 25 Nov
    Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai arrives at the Supreme Court; SC to continue to hear today the petition jointly filed by the NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena against the formation of BJP-led government in Maharashtra.
    9:02 AM, 25 Nov
    Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Maharashtra government formation'.
    9:01 AM, 25 Nov
    In the first Parliament session after the BJP pulled off a midnight coup and staged a surprise comeback in Maharashtra, the Opposition plans to corner the saffron party over the political crisis in the state.
    7:42 PM, 22 Nov
    Both Houses have been adjourned for the day.
    7:38 PM, 22 Nov
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs meeting cabinet on import of onions.
    7:36 PM, 22 Nov
    "Due to its durability, strength, inert behaviour and low cost, plastic emerged as one of the most reliable packaging material for the industries. As an outcome, the increase in demand for plastic has indirectly resulted into the challenge of plastic waste management," Javadekar said. Replying to another question on developing green alternatives to plastic, the minister said due to its cheap cost, finding an alternative was a "challenging task".
    5:21 PM, 22 Nov
    Rajya Sabha has been adjoured till 11 am on Monday.
    4:56 PM, 22 Nov
    In order to enable more and more people to vote, such a system should be made where people should participate in voting like government duty, There is no need to make laws, if people become aware, then they themselves will start participating in maximum voting,said Gopal Shetty, BJP during discussion of compulsory voting bill in Lok Sabha today.
    4:50 PM, 22 Nov
    "To make voting compulsory legally would be like killing the democracy. Voting is a right, not duty,"said Dr. Satyapal Singh, BJP during discussion of compulsory voting bill in Lok Sabha today.
    READ MORE

    More WINTER SESSION News

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue