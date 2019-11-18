News India live

Winter Session LIVE: Parliament to discuss Pollution, WhatsApp snooping today

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Rajya Sabha will take up the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill for the third consecutive day. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will discuss rising levels of air pollution.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

Winter Session's 4th Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

Proceedings in both houses of the Parliament will commence at 11 am. ''Performance Audit Report of CAG on Capital Acquisition in IAF presented in Parliament on Feb13, has brought out that the entire package price of the 36 Rafale procurement is 2.86% lower than Audit Aligned price compared to MMRCA process,'' he said. MoS Defence Shripad Naik in a written reply in Lok Sabha: 3 Rafale fighter aircraft have been handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) till date which are being used for training of IAF pilots and technicians in France. The Lower House of Parliament has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in a written reply to a question on 'One Nation-One Language' said: "There is no proposal for one nation-one language. Constitution accords equal importance to all the languages of the country." Lok Sabha session on the third day of the Winter Session was extended till 7 pm Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurates the MP health check-up centre in Parliament. Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Kumar Chaubey also present. The Upper House of Parliament has been adjourned for today. Lok Sabha passes the Chit Funds (Amendments) Bill, 2019 Orientation Programme for Lok Sabha MPs to be held on November 21, from 9:30 - 10:30 am at PRIDE (erstwhile BPST), Main Lecture Hall, First Floor, PLB, New Delhi. V Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs, and Shashi Tharoor, MP, to deliver lecture on 'In the larger context of Indian Foreign Policy - Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy'. ''What's need to humiliate them like this that you have to go & tell a committee that you're a transgender? Can't segregate them this way.Bill doesn't pay attention to sensitive details-a person can forcibly be made into transgender. Let the bill please go for a revision,'' Jaya Bachchan further said. Jaya Bachchan on Transgender Bill: I have certain reservations. Certification itself is discrimination, it's humiliating. Amid concerns over long queues at IGL gas stations in the national capital, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the government is in the process of setting up 69 more stations, but land availability has been a big constraint. A Parliamentary panel set to discuss the WhatsApp snooping case holds a meeting. AAP legislator Sanjay Singh said today at the zero hour, "A list of 27 bills proposed to be tabled in Parliament has been given by the government, but not one of them pertains to regularisation of unauthorised colonies. This means you (BJP) are cheating the people of Delhi, you are lying to them." Today in the Lok Sabha Ravi Shankar Prasad regarding the issue of 'Whether Govt has received prior intimation in this regard from social media owners like WhatsApp, Facebook?' has said, “WhatsApp believes it is likely that devices of approximately of 121 users in India may have been attempted to be reached.” Meeting of Standing Committee on Information Technology meeting begins in Parliament.Committee to deliberate on issues of ‘Citizens’ data security & privacy. Union Minister RS Prasad, in LS on 'whether govt has taken cognizance of reports of alleged use & purchase of Pegasus spyware by govt agencies' said, “Some statements have appeared, based on media reports, regarding this. These attempts to malign govt for reported breach are misleading.” After meeting the Prime Minister in Delhi today in as series of tweets, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "To take a stock of this unprecedented situation and address the concerns of distressed farmers I had visited Nashik and Vidarbha in first half of November. This year the returning monsoon devastated almost every standing crop in major parts of Maharashtra. I brought to notice this alarming situation to the kind attention of Honorable PM." Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi on the plight of the farmers in Maharashtra. G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs in Rajya Sabha on Farooq Abdullah: Time to time some measures have to be taken in the interest of the nation. During emergency 36 MPs were arrested to save the chair of 1 person, while we are working keeping law and order in mind. G. Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs in Rajya Sabha on J&K: Right now, only 609 people are in jail. We have released the rest. Total 5,161 people including stone-pelters, separatists and some political leaders were arrested preventively on August 5th. The meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now concluded. The Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm. People whose name has not figured in the draft list have the right to go to the Tribunal. Tribunals will be constituted across Assam.If any person doesn't have the money to approach Tribunal, then Assam govt to bear the cost to hire a lawyer, says Amit Shah. NRC has no such provision which says that no other religion will be taken under NRC. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill, says Amit Shah. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief & MP Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament today over issue of farmers in Maharashtra. The meeting is currently underway. The discussion in the Rajya Sabha has now shifted to National Register of Citizens of India. After August 5(abrogation of artice 370 in J&K) not even a single person has died in police firing. People in this house were predicting bloodshed but I am happy to inform that no one has died in police firing. Incidents of stone pelting have declined, Amit Shah. Stating that the situation is normal in Kashmir, Amit Shah says All Urdu/English newspapers and TV channels are functioning, banking services are fully functional as well. All Govt offices and all Courts are open. Block development council elections were held, 98.3% polling was recorded.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.