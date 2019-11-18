For Quick Alerts
Winter Session LIVE: Parliament to discuss Pollution, WhatsApp snooping today
India
New Delhi, Nov 21: The Rajya Sabha will take up the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill for the third consecutive day. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will discuss rising levels of air pollution.
The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.
Winter Session's 4th Day: Stay tuned for Live updates
Orientation Programme for Lok Sabha MPs to be held on November 21, from 9:30 - 10:30 am at PRIDE (erstwhile BPST), Main Lecture Hall, First Floor, PLB, New Delhi. V Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs, and Shashi Tharoor, MP, to deliver lecture on 'In the larger context of Indian Foreign Policy - Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy'.
''What's need to humiliate them like this that you have to go & tell a committee that you're a transgender? Can't segregate them this way.Bill doesn't pay attention to sensitive details-a person can forcibly be made into transgender. Let the bill please go for a revision,'' Jaya Bachchan further said.
AAP legislator Sanjay Singh said today at the zero hour, "A list of 27 bills proposed to be tabled in Parliament has been given by the government, but not one of them pertains to regularisation of unauthorised colonies. This means you (BJP) are cheating the people of Delhi, you are lying to them."
Today in the Lok Sabha Ravi Shankar Prasad regarding the issue of 'Whether Govt has received prior intimation in this regard from social media owners like WhatsApp, Facebook?' has said, “WhatsApp believes it is likely that devices of approximately of 121 users in India may have been attempted to be reached.”
Union Minister RS Prasad, in LS on 'whether govt has taken cognizance of reports of alleged use & purchase of Pegasus spyware by govt agencies' said, “Some statements have appeared, based on media reports, regarding this. These attempts to malign govt for reported breach are misleading.”
After meeting the Prime Minister in Delhi today in as series of tweets, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "To take a stock of this unprecedented situation and address the concerns of distressed farmers I had visited Nashik and Vidarbha in first half of November. This year the returning monsoon devastated almost every standing crop in major parts of Maharashtra. I brought to notice this alarming situation to the kind attention of Honorable PM."
Stating that the situation is normal in Kashmir, Amit Shah says All Urdu/English newspapers and TV channels are functioning, banking services are fully functional as well. All Govt offices and all Courts are open. Block development council elections were held, 98.3% polling was recorded.
