    Winter Session LIVE: Parliament to discuss Pollution, WhatsApp snooping today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21: The Rajya Sabha will take up the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill for the third consecutive day. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will discuss rising levels of air pollution.

    Winter Session LIVE: Obituary references to Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj today
    Winter Session begins

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session's 4th Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

    9:11 AM, 21 Nov
    Proceedings in both houses of the Parliament will commence at 11 am.
    7:59 PM, 20 Nov
    ''Performance Audit Report of CAG on Capital Acquisition in IAF presented in Parliament on Feb13, has brought out that the entire package price of the 36 Rafale procurement is 2.86% lower than Audit Aligned price compared to MMRCA process,'' he said.
    7:59 PM, 20 Nov
    MoS Defence Shripad Naik in a written reply in Lok Sabha: 3 Rafale fighter aircraft have been handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) till date which are being used for training of IAF pilots and technicians in France.
    7:58 PM, 20 Nov
    The Lower House of Parliament has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
    7:58 PM, 20 Nov
    Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in a written reply to a question on 'One Nation-One Language' said: "There is no proposal for one nation-one language. Constitution accords equal importance to all the languages of the country."
    7:58 PM, 20 Nov
    Lok Sabha session on the third day of the Winter Session was extended till 7 pm
    7:57 PM, 20 Nov
    Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurates the MP health check-up centre in Parliament. Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Kumar Chaubey also present.
    7:57 PM, 20 Nov
    The Upper House of Parliament has been adjourned for today.
    6:16 PM, 20 Nov
    Lok Sabha passes the Chit Funds (Amendments) Bill, 2019
    6:05 PM, 20 Nov
    Orientation Programme for Lok Sabha MPs to be held on November 21, from 9:30 - 10:30 am at PRIDE (erstwhile BPST), Main Lecture Hall, First Floor, PLB, New Delhi. V Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs, and Shashi Tharoor, MP, to deliver lecture on 'In the larger context of Indian Foreign Policy - Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy'.
    5:56 PM, 20 Nov
    ''What's need to humiliate them like this that you have to go & tell a committee that you're a transgender? Can't segregate them this way.Bill doesn't pay attention to sensitive details-a person can forcibly be made into transgender. Let the bill please go for a revision,'' Jaya Bachchan further said.
    5:56 PM, 20 Nov
    Jaya Bachchan on Transgender Bill: I have certain reservations. Certification itself is discrimination, it's humiliating.
    5:12 PM, 20 Nov
    Amid concerns over long queues at IGL gas stations in the national capital, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the government is in the process of setting up 69 more stations, but land availability has been a big constraint.
    5:00 PM, 20 Nov
    A Parliamentary panel set to discuss the WhatsApp snooping case holds a meeting.
    4:23 PM, 20 Nov
    AAP legislator Sanjay Singh said today at the zero hour, "A list of 27 bills proposed to be tabled in Parliament has been given by the government, but not one of them pertains to regularisation of unauthorised colonies. This means you (BJP) are cheating the people of Delhi, you are lying to them."
    4:02 PM, 20 Nov
    Today in the Lok Sabha Ravi Shankar Prasad regarding the issue of 'Whether Govt has received prior intimation in this regard from social media owners like WhatsApp, Facebook?' has said, “WhatsApp believes it is likely that devices of approximately of 121 users in India may have been attempted to be reached.”
    3:27 PM, 20 Nov
    Meeting of Standing Committee on Information Technology meeting begins in Parliament.Committee to deliberate on issues of ‘Citizens’ data security & privacy.
    2:18 PM, 20 Nov
    Union Minister RS Prasad, in LS on 'whether govt has taken cognizance of reports of alleged use & purchase of Pegasus spyware by govt agencies' said, “Some statements have appeared, based on media reports, regarding this. These attempts to malign govt for reported breach are misleading.”
    2:04 PM, 20 Nov
    After meeting the Prime Minister in Delhi today in as series of tweets, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "To take a stock of this unprecedented situation and address the concerns of distressed farmers I had visited Nashik and Vidarbha in first half of November. This year the returning monsoon devastated almost every standing crop in major parts of Maharashtra. I brought to notice this alarming situation to the kind attention of Honorable PM."
    2:03 PM, 20 Nov
    Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi on the plight of the farmers in Maharashtra.
    1:25 PM, 20 Nov
    G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs in Rajya Sabha on Farooq Abdullah: Time to time some measures have to be taken in the interest of the nation. During emergency 36 MPs were arrested to save the chair of 1 person, while we are working keeping law and order in mind.
    1:24 PM, 20 Nov
    G. Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs in Rajya Sabha on J&K: Right now, only 609 people are in jail. We have released the rest. Total 5,161 people including stone-pelters, separatists and some political leaders were arrested preventively on August 5th.
    1:21 PM, 20 Nov
    The meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now concluded.
    1:18 PM, 20 Nov
    The Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm.
    1:18 PM, 20 Nov
    People whose name has not figured in the draft list have the right to go to the Tribunal. Tribunals will be constituted across Assam.If any person doesn't have the money to approach Tribunal, then Assam govt to bear the cost to hire a lawyer, says Amit Shah.
    1:04 PM, 20 Nov
    NRC has no such provision which says that no other religion will be taken under NRC. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill, says Amit Shah.
    1:03 PM, 20 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief & MP Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament today over issue of farmers in Maharashtra. The meeting is currently underway.
    12:59 PM, 20 Nov
    The discussion in the Rajya Sabha has now shifted to National Register of Citizens of India.
    12:58 PM, 20 Nov
    After August 5(abrogation of artice 370 in J&K) not even a single person has died in police firing. People in this house were predicting bloodshed but I am happy to inform that no one has died in police firing. Incidents of stone pelting have declined, Amit Shah.
    12:44 PM, 20 Nov
    Stating that the situation is normal in Kashmir, Amit Shah says All Urdu/English newspapers and TV channels are functioning, banking services are fully functional as well. All Govt offices and all Courts are open. Block development council elections were held, 98.3% polling was recorded.
