Winter Session LIVE: P Chidamabaram to attend Rajya Sabha today

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 05: Union Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram will attend Rajya Sabha proceedings later this morning; he was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail yesterday after being granted bail in a money laundering case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet has cleared the Citizenship Amendment Bill which is all set to be tabled in the Parliament. Besides this, Finanace Minister Niramala Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha that government has saved over Rs 1.40 lakh crore in the last 5 years due to the Direct Benefit Transfer programme.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

Congress leader P Chidambaram leaves from his residence. He will hold a press conference, later today. P Chidambaram was yesterday granted bail by Supreme Court in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate. Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh, has given Adjournment Motion Notice on 'tariff hike by Telecom Companies.' BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh has given Zero Hour Notice in Lok Sabha over 'demand to include Magahi language in 8th schedule of Constitution.' "Total procurement buffer stock position of Rabi based onions as on 2nd December is 57372.90 metric tonnes," said FM. Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed Bill to provide ownership rights in unauthorised colonies in Delhi On Wednesday Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha said, "FDI net inflow in first half 2018-19 was 17 billion dollars and FDI net inflow in first half 2019-20 was 20.9 billion dollars." Ministry of Home Affairs in a written reply in Rajya Sabha: 1154 illegal migrants arrested by security forces at India-Bangladesh border till 31st October. Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 to be introduced in this Parliament session: I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar after Cabinet meeting. India is developing infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and air fields on the China border to ensure the unity, security and sovereignty of the country, says the defence minister. "There is no mutually agreed Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Due to different perceptions of the LAC, sometimes incidents of incursion occur, I accept it. Sometimes the Chinese Army enters here and sometimes our people go over there, says Rajnath Singh. In reply to Chowdhury, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it. " Pakistan shelters terrorists and China shelters Pakistan. China has started sending ships till Andaman and Nicobar. We keep an aggression in our voice when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced soft towards China? asks the Congress leader. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury rakes up the issue of 'Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh'. I am opposed to Citizenship Amendment Bill. It is fundamentally against the tenets of democracy, says Shashi Tharoor. The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies for another 10 years. Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, according to reports. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'rising price of onions.' Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives Adjournment Motion Notice over the issue of 'Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh'. Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern on rising sea levels.' TMC MP Shanta Chhetri has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to release central funds for West Bengal due to devastation caused by Cyclone BulBul. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'concern over the safety of girl students in Allahabad University Hostel.' Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Madras High Court to be renamed as High Court of Tamil Nadu.' Union Cabinet meeting begins at Parliament House Annexe building. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of students' bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). The Union Cabinet is likely to clear the Citizenship Amendment Bill in a meeting scheduled at 9:30 amid strong opposition. The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019. The government reportedlt submitted that the merger will enable convenience in administration of the two regions "which are located in close proximity geographically". The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11.00 am on Wednesday, 4 December. In addition to discussing the SPG (Amendment) Bill, the Upper House also discussed the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill on Tuesday. "Sharda Tyagi, who was in the vehicle which breached security at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence in Delhi said, that is dedicated to the Congress party and was deeply anguished to find that security was left on homeguards." "Incident happened on Nov 25. Priyanka Gandhi got information that Rahul Gandhi was coming to meet her in black SUV, but another black SUV came at the same time which had Meerut Congress leader Sharda Tyagi in it," HM Amit Shah on Priyanka Gandhi's security breach.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.