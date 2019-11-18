News India live

Winter Session LIVE: Congress stages walkout over Pragya Thakur's Godse remark

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 28: BJP's controversial leader Sadhavi Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday stirred a hornets' nest as she once again termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot or deshbhakt in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition is likely to create ruckus in the Parliament over her remarks.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha amid uproar over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments in parliament yesterday, referring to Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbbhakt'. A Owaisi, AIMIM on BJP's Pragya Thakur's statement in LS (referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt'): It's not the first time she said something like that. It shows she's an enemy of Gandhi&a supporter of his killers. I've given Privilege Motion to Speaker,let's see what happens Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: If someone considers Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt', then our party condemns it. Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: What she (BJP MP Pragya Thakur) said has been expunged from record. How can there be a debate if it is not on record? AR Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Congress was called a terrorist party(by BJP MP Pragya Thakur), the party from which thousands of leaders made sacrifices for freedom of nation.What's happening? Will the House stay silent on this?Mahatma Gandhi's killer was called 'deshbhakt' Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko has given zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over the demand to establish a permanent bench of Supreme Court in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings, says the BJP. Sadhvi Pragya's statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such statement or ideology, says JP Nadda. CPM MP KK Ragesh has given suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over "BSNL contract labourers not getting salaries for the last 10 months and reduction of 80% regular workers and 50% of contract workers of BSNL by Central Government." DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) MP Kanimozhi has given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha over rise in price of onion. Rahul Gandhi, Congress on BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha: What she is saying, that is the heart of the RSS and BJP, what can I say? It cannot be hidden. I don't need to waste my time demanding action against that woman. TMC and IUML have given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha. Sonia Gandhi, on BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha: Our party has said everything that needs to be said on the issue. Sonia Gandhi on WhatsApp privacy breach issue: Narendra Modi government is taking away fundamental rights. Political leaders of India were not allowed in Jammu & Kashmir but some European MPs were, it was a shameful act by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, says Sonia Gandhi. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi during Congress parliamentary party meet: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made shameless efforts in Maharashtra. Profit making Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) are being sold to Narendra Modi's friends. Congress parliamentary party meeting underway at central hall, Parliament. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to make a statement in Rajya Sabha today on the government's efforts to promote foreign policy focusing on high level visits that have taken place recently. A Bill which seeks to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one was passed by Lok Sabha. Nirmala Sitharaman cites the GDP figure between between 2014-19, and says that it is more than what it was between 2009-14. She also denies that the economy is in a recession, and adds that it will never be in a receAssion. WB Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said in Lok Sabha, "We support all steps that are taken for the security of PM Modi. But your (Home Minister Amit Shah) speech has made it clear that there is political vendetta. You are targeting a family that has sacrificed two lives for the nation." Lok Sabha passes the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Congress MPs had walked out of the house in protest. I have no hesitation in saying on record that the changes that were made to the bill earlier were made keeping in mind a single family. It is the first time it has been changed keeping in mind the security of PM, says Amit Shah. Home Minister Amit Shah on SPG Bill in Lok Sabha: An effort is being made to paint a picture that govt isn't concerned about security of Gandhi family and that their protection has been withdrawn. Their protection has not been withdrawn but only changed, based on threat assessment. Union Minister Jitendra Singh says there is no proposal to reduce age of retirement on superannuation from 60 years to 58 years. Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress: All Congress Chief Ministers , MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have also been also invited for the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha: This is a multiparty democracy & such issues should be kept above party biases. Just because some one no longer remains Prime Minister doesn't mean that threat posed to them due to decisions taken by them in that position reduces. The government on Wednesday withdrew the J&K Reservation Bill from the Lok Sabha as central laws providing quota to the economically backward class are now applicable to the union territory post repeal of special provisions under Article 370. Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha: SPG protectees were told in June that their threat assessment was increasing. I want to ask that what changed between June and November that SPG protection was removed without amending the law.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.