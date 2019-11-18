  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Winter Session LIVE: Congress stages walkout over Pragya Thakur's Godse remark

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 28: BJP's controversial leader Sadhavi Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday stirred a hornets' nest as she once again termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot or deshbhakt in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition is likely to create ruckus in the Parliament over her remarks.

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:29 AM, 28 Nov
    Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha amid uproar over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments in parliament yesterday, referring to Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbbhakt'.
    11:25 AM, 28 Nov
    A Owaisi, AIMIM on BJP's Pragya Thakur's statement in LS (referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt'): It's not the first time she said something like that. It shows she's an enemy of Gandhi&a supporter of his killers. I've given Privilege Motion to Speaker,let's see what happens
    11:25 AM, 28 Nov
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: If someone considers Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt', then our party condemns it. Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so.
    11:20 AM, 28 Nov
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: What she (BJP MP Pragya Thakur) said has been expunged from record. How can there be a debate if it is not on record?
    11:19 AM, 28 Nov
    AR Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Congress was called a terrorist party(by BJP MP Pragya Thakur), the party from which thousands of leaders made sacrifices for freedom of nation.What's happening? Will the House stay silent on this?Mahatma Gandhi's killer was called 'deshbhakt'
    10:48 AM, 28 Nov
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha.
    10:48 AM, 28 Nov
    Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Vaiko has given zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over the demand to establish a permanent bench of Supreme Court in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
    10:47 AM, 28 Nov
    We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings, says the BJP.
    10:47 AM, 28 Nov
    Sadhvi Pragya's statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such statement or ideology, says JP Nadda.
    10:45 AM, 28 Nov
    CPM MP KK Ragesh has given suspension of Business in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over "BSNL contract labourers not getting salaries for the last 10 months and reduction of 80% regular workers and 50% of contract workers of BSNL by Central Government."
    10:45 AM, 28 Nov
    DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) MP Kanimozhi has given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha over rise in price of onion.
    10:44 AM, 28 Nov
    Rahul Gandhi, Congress on BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha: What she is saying, that is the heart of the RSS and BJP, what can I say? It cannot be hidden. I don't need to waste my time demanding action against that woman.
    10:44 AM, 28 Nov
    TMC and IUML have given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha.
    10:31 AM, 28 Nov
    Sonia Gandhi, on BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's reported reference to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt', in Lok Sabha: Our party has said everything that needs to be said on the issue.
    10:30 AM, 28 Nov
    Sonia Gandhi on WhatsApp privacy breach issue: Narendra Modi government is taking away fundamental rights.
    10:29 AM, 28 Nov
    Political leaders of India were not allowed in Jammu & Kashmir but some European MPs were, it was a shameful act by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, says Sonia Gandhi.
    10:29 AM, 28 Nov
    Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi during Congress parliamentary party meet: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made shameless efforts in Maharashtra. Profit making Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) are being sold to Narendra Modi's friends.
    10:28 AM, 28 Nov
    Congress parliamentary party meeting underway at central hall, Parliament.
    10:28 AM, 28 Nov
    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to make a statement in Rajya Sabha today on the government's efforts to promote foreign policy focusing on high level visits that have taken place recently.
    8:51 PM, 27 Nov
    A Bill which seeks to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one was passed by Lok Sabha.
    6:45 PM, 27 Nov
    Nirmala Sitharaman cites the GDP figure between between 2014-19, and says that it is more than what it was between 2009-14. She also denies that the economy is in a recession, and adds that it will never be in a receAssion.
    5:21 PM, 27 Nov
    WB Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said in Lok Sabha, "We support all steps that are taken for the security of PM Modi. But your (Home Minister Amit Shah) speech has made it clear that there is political vendetta. You are targeting a family that has sacrificed two lives for the nation."
    5:17 PM, 27 Nov
    Lok Sabha passes the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Congress MPs had walked out of the house in protest.
    4:58 PM, 27 Nov
    I have no hesitation in saying on record that the changes that were made to the bill earlier were made keeping in mind a single family. It is the first time it has been changed keeping in mind the security of PM, says Amit Shah.
    4:57 PM, 27 Nov
    Home Minister Amit Shah on SPG Bill in Lok Sabha: An effort is being made to paint a picture that govt isn't concerned about security of Gandhi family and that their protection has been withdrawn. Their protection has not been withdrawn but only changed, based on threat assessment.
    4:46 PM, 27 Nov
    Union Minister Jitendra Singh says there is no proposal to reduce age of retirement on superannuation from 60 years to 58 years.
    4:06 PM, 27 Nov
    Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress: All Congress Chief Ministers , MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have also been also invited for the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.
    3:35 PM, 27 Nov
    Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha: This is a multiparty democracy & such issues should be kept above party biases. Just because some one no longer remains Prime Minister doesn't mean that threat posed to them due to decisions taken by them in that position reduces.
    3:32 PM, 27 Nov
    The government on Wednesday withdrew the J&K Reservation Bill from the Lok Sabha as central laws providing quota to the economically backward class are now applicable to the union territory post repeal of special provisions under Article 370.
    3:31 PM, 27 Nov
    Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha: SPG protectees were told in June that their threat assessment was increasing. I want to ask that what changed between June and November that SPG protection was removed without amending the law.
    READ MORE

    More WINTER SESSION News

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue