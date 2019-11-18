  • search
    Winter Session LIVE: Terror incidents 'close to nil' in Kashmir now, says Rajnath

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 26: The Opposition is expected to corner the government over the state of India's economy. Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    1:56 PM, 27 Nov
    MoS Home GK Reddy in Rajya Sabha: Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan based terrorists to reactivate their camp in Balakot and restart their religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India. Indian govt committed to take steps to protect borders.
    1:29 PM, 27 Nov
    Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday defended the ban on e-cigarettes, telling the Lok Sabha that vaping is harmful for the health of the people.
    1:23 PM, 27 Nov
    Congress MP B K Hariprasad on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu cut short his speech as he raised the issue of floods in North Karnataka.
    1:22 PM, 27 Nov
    So far as slums are concerned, figures that are being made available are those for which we don't bear any responsibility because land is state subject and each state government will have those figures, the union minister says
    1:22 PM, 27 Nov
    Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in Rajya Sabha: We had a target to build 60 lakhs individual household toilets in urban areas. As against the target we have already built more than 67 lakhs toilets.
    12:53 PM, 27 Nov
    Union Cabinet has approved memorandum of understanding(MoU) signed between India and Myanmar on bilateral cooperation for prevention of trafficking in persons.Agreement and protocol between India and Chile for the avoidance of double taxation also approved.
    12:52 PM, 27 Nov
    Ministry of Defence: Online registration now open for girl children for admissions to Class VI in 5 Sainik schools for academic session 2020-21.Schools are in Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Bijapur (Karnataka), Kodagu (Karnataka), Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh) and Ghorakhal (Uttarakhand).
    12:28 PM, 27 Nov
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: I congratulate ISRO on the successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite & over a dozen nano satellites of USA. The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high resolution imaging capability.
    12:27 PM, 27 Nov
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh answering to Congress MP S Kodikunnil on J&K: Security forces and police are working in coordination and taking appropriate action. Terrorist incidents are close to nil in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370. Normalcy is fast returning to J&K
    12:27 PM, 27 Nov
    Congress MP S Kodikunnil in Lok Sabha: There are terrorist attacks in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Where is normalcy is J&K? Government is misleading the House. Government should make a statement.
    12:26 PM, 27 Nov
    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha: Would the Govt agree to having a review by a committee of independent experts to look into the processes being followed & sources used in gathering data in our country? Our economic success depends on credible numbers.
    12:17 PM, 27 Nov
    Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs(CCEA) has approved to increase the authorized capital of Food Corporation of India (FCI) from existing Rs.3,500 crore to Rs.10,000 crore.
    11:30 AM, 27 Nov
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on a question on recruitment in Army: There are 73 Army recruitment centers in the country. With each recruitment centre a certain number of districts are associated.
    10:39 AM, 27 Nov
    Congress and TMC (Trinamool Congress) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'grenade attack and killing of Sarpanch in Kashmir'
    10:39 AM, 27 Nov
    Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'indiscriminate disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)'.
    10:39 AM, 27 Nov
    The Opposition is expected to corner the government over the state of India's economy. Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.
    9:39 PM, 26 Nov
    Discussion onThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, Winter Session.
    4:11 PM, 26 Nov
    Rajya Sabha passes transgender persons(protection of rights) bill 2019.
    3:06 PM, 26 Nov
    The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
    3:05 PM, 26 Nov
    The government introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday a Bill to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one.
    1:58 PM, 26 Nov
    The Congress will not protest in Parliament over Maharashtra government formation as the Supreme Court's order to hold a floor test in the state assembly on Wednesday has settled the issue for now, party sources said on Tuesday.
    12:32 PM, 26 Nov
    People of country deserve to be complimented for respect the Indian Constitution has earned: President Ram Nath Kovind on Constitution Day.
    11:41 AM, 26 Nov
    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing the joint session.
    11:40 AM, 26 Nov
    Two mantras of Constitution are ‘dignity for Indians’ and ‘unity for India’: PM Modi
    11:40 AM, 26 Nov
    Congress MP Hussain Dalwai has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Government formation in Maharashtra by unconstitutional means'.
    11:40 AM, 26 Nov
    Following traffic rules is an example of citizens carrying out their duties, says PM Modi
    11:33 AM, 26 Nov
    The Constitution of India highlights both rights and duties of citizens. This is a special aspect of our Constitution. Let us think about how we can fulfil the duties mentioned in our Constitution, says PM Modi.
    11:29 AM, 26 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament: Today is a historic day. 70 years ago, we adopted our great Constitution.
    11:24 AM, 26 Nov
    Leaders of Opposition parties, including Congress' Sonia Gandhi, former PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, hold a protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Parliament.
    11:18 AM, 26 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi address PArliament on Constitution Day.
