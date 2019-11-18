Winter Session LIVE: Terror incidents 'close to nil' in Kashmir now, says Rajnath

News India live

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Opposition is expected to corner the government over the state of India's economy. Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

MoS Home GK Reddy in Rajya Sabha: Inputs indicate that attempts are being made by Pakistan based terrorists to reactivate their camp in Balakot and restart their religious and Jihadi indoctrination courses against India. Indian govt committed to take steps to protect borders. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday defended the ban on e-cigarettes, telling the Lok Sabha that vaping is harmful for the health of the people. Congress MP B K Hariprasad on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu cut short his speech as he raised the issue of floods in North Karnataka. So far as slums are concerned, figures that are being made available are those for which we don't bear any responsibility because land is state subject and each state government will have those figures, the union minister says Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in Rajya Sabha: We had a target to build 60 lakhs individual household toilets in urban areas. As against the target we have already built more than 67 lakhs toilets. Union Cabinet has approved memorandum of understanding(MoU) signed between India and Myanmar on bilateral cooperation for prevention of trafficking in persons.Agreement and protocol between India and Chile for the avoidance of double taxation also approved. Ministry of Defence: Online registration now open for girl children for admissions to Class VI in 5 Sainik schools for academic session 2020-21.Schools are in Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Bijapur (Karnataka), Kodagu (Karnataka), Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh) and Ghorakhal (Uttarakhand). Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: I congratulate ISRO on the successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite & over a dozen nano satellites of USA. The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high resolution imaging capability. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh answering to Congress MP S Kodikunnil on J&K: Security forces and police are working in coordination and taking appropriate action. Terrorist incidents are close to nil in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370. Normalcy is fast returning to J&K Congress MP S Kodikunnil in Lok Sabha: There are terrorist attacks in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Where is normalcy is J&K? Government is misleading the House. Government should make a statement. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha: Would the Govt agree to having a review by a committee of independent experts to look into the processes being followed & sources used in gathering data in our country? Our economic success depends on credible numbers. Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs(CCEA) has approved to increase the authorized capital of Food Corporation of India (FCI) from existing Rs.3,500 crore to Rs.10,000 crore. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on a question on recruitment in Army: There are 73 Army recruitment centers in the country. With each recruitment centre a certain number of districts are associated. Congress and TMC (Trinamool Congress) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'grenade attack and killing of Sarpanch in Kashmir' Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'indiscriminate disinvestment of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)'. The Opposition is expected to corner the government over the state of India's economy. Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. Discussion onThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, Winter Session. Rajya Sabha passes transgender persons(protection of rights) bill 2019. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. The move comes three months after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The government introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday a Bill to merge two Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one. The Congress will not protest in Parliament over Maharashtra government formation as the Supreme Court's order to hold a floor test in the state assembly on Wednesday has settled the issue for now, party sources said on Tuesday. People of country deserve to be complimented for respect the Indian Constitution has earned: President Ram Nath Kovind on Constitution Day. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing the joint session. Two mantras of Constitution are ‘dignity for Indians’ and ‘unity for India’: PM Modi Congress MP Hussain Dalwai has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Government formation in Maharashtra by unconstitutional means'. Following traffic rules is an example of citizens carrying out their duties, says PM Modi The Constitution of India highlights both rights and duties of citizens. This is a special aspect of our Constitution. Let us think about how we can fulfil the duties mentioned in our Constitution, says PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament: Today is a historic day. 70 years ago, we adopted our great Constitution. Leaders of Opposition parties, including Congress' Sonia Gandhi, former PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, hold a protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi address PArliament on Constitution Day.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.