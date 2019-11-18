  • search
    Winter Session LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman introduces bill to amend insolvency law

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

    The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) after a day-long heated debate. The decision came after the Upper House rejected the motion to send the Bill to a select committee. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday. It will now go to the President for his assent.

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:46 PM, 12 Dec
    Speaking on job scams in Tamil Nadu, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "Fraudsters often promise jobs to youngsters and ask them to deposit money. They also offer jobs to retired men. Young people are already suffering because of unemployment. These fraudsters often offer jobs even in police services. The state government must ensure that these cases are looked well into."
    12:38 PM, 12 Dec
    Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Already Army has been deployed. The Kashmir phenomenon has been replicated in the northeast region.
    12:37 PM, 12 Dec
    Opposition leaders in Lok Sabha protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by chanting slogans, saying 'pura northeast jal raha hai' (The entire northeast is burning).
    12:31 PM, 12 Dec
    Reports on agriculture, committee on welfare of other backward classes, external affairs, urban development, chemicals and fertilisers, social justice and empowerment, human resource development, are being laid.
    12:31 PM, 12 Dec
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.
    12:30 PM, 12 Dec
    Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal said,''I appeal to the people to maintain peace and not get misled.''
    11:49 AM, 12 Dec
    Left parties to organise protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill and National Register of Citizens across the country, on December 19.
    11:49 AM, 12 Dec
    ''Law & order situation in Assam will be effectively monitored & controlled by the state government. I appeal to the people of Assam that they should not fall prey to the propaganda that is being done by some vested interests,'' Ram Madhav said.
    11:48 AM, 12 Dec
    BJP General Secy Ram Madhav said,''We are happy that the Citizenship Amendment Bill has been passed in both the Houses of the Parliament & it will soon become an Act. It'll give great relief to millions of refugees who came to India decades ago&are living here as stateless people.''
    11:47 AM, 12 Dec
    AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, on 'protest in Assam, Tripura & northeastern region over Citizenship Bill.
    11:19 AM, 12 Dec
    Union Minister & BJP MP from Dibrugarh, Rameshwar Teli said,''I am an Assamese, I will not do anything that may hurt the people of Assam. I want to assure everyone that Citizenship Amendment Bill that has been passed will not affect the culture & language of Assam.
    11:18 AM, 12 Dec
    Union Minister & BJP MP from Dibrugarh (Assam), Rameshwar Teli: My uncle's shop was set on fire & the boundary wall of my house was also damaged by protestors, last night around 11 pm. I appeal to the people of Assam to maintain peace.
    11:08 AM, 12 Dec
    12 companies of RPSF dispatched to affected northeast regions last night to secure railway property
    11:06 AM, 12 Dec
    All passenger train operations to Assam, Tripura suspended in view of security issues; decision taken last night: Northeast Frontier Railway
    10:54 AM, 12 Dec
    Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal to represent Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Supreme Court. IUML in its petition pleaded the SC to declare Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 as illegal and void.
    10:53 AM, 12 Dec
    As per government advice due to current disturbances in Assam, flight UK725 (IXB - DIB) and UK726 (DIB-IXB) are cancelled for today, tweets Vistara airline
    10:52 AM, 12 Dec
    Day four proceedings of the Ranji Trophy games in Guwahati and Agartala were on Thursday suspended due to the curfew imposed in the region following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
    10:52 AM, 12 Dec
    Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have filed a writ petition against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Supreme Court today.
    10:26 AM, 12 Dec
    Meanwhile, five Army Columns have been requisitioned and deployed in Assam. Three Assam Rifles columns requisitioned & deployed in Tripura.
    10:26 AM, 12 Dec
    Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, K Suresh and Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over 'unrest in north eastern states & law & order situation'
    10:16 AM, 12 Dec
    In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, on the other hand, will move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.
    10:06 AM, 12 Dec
    "The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," Modi said in a tweet.
    10:06 AM, 12 Dec
    PM Modi tweets,"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. I want to assure them-no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow."
    10:05 AM, 12 Dec
    The opposition led by the UPA had expected at least 110 votes. The UPA had the support of 64 MPs and had expected 46 more MPs from parties such as the TMC, SP, TRS and the CPI (M) to oppose the Bill. This would have meant that it would have the backing of 110 MPs. However the final number ended up at 99.
    10:05 AM, 12 Dec
    Further two MPs from the NCP, one each from the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress were absent.
    10:05 AM, 12 Dec
    The Shiv Sena, which had done a flip-flop after voting in favour of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, staged a walk out. The Shiv Sena has three MPs in the Upper House. Apart from the BJP< the others who supported the Bill were JD(U), SAD and AIADMK. The Bill was also supported by the BJD, TDP, YSR Congress and Independents.
    10:05 AM, 12 Dec
    BJP sources tell OneIndia that their estimate before the voting was that they would get anything between 121 and 130 votes to get the Bill passed. The Opposition on the other hand would not be pleased as it had expected 110 to vote against the Bill. However at the end only 99 voted against the Bill.
    10:04 AM, 12 Dec
    The historic Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for it to become a law. For the Bill to be passed, it needed 112 votes. There were 223 members who were present in the House, which meant that the magic number was 112. At the end, the Bill was passed with 125 MPs voting in its favour.
    10:04 AM, 12 Dec
    21 passengers trains has been suspended under north east frontier railways
    10:04 AM, 12 Dec
    Congress MP Ripun Bora has given 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'current situation of Assam and northeast region'
    Read more about:

