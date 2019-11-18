News India live

Winter Session LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman introduces bill to amend insolvency law

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) after a day-long heated debate. The decision came after the Upper House rejected the motion to send the Bill to a select committee. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday. It will now go to the President for his assent.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

Speaking on job scams in Tamil Nadu, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "Fraudsters often promise jobs to youngsters and ask them to deposit money. They also offer jobs to retired men. Young people are already suffering because of unemployment. These fraudsters often offer jobs even in police services. The state government must ensure that these cases are looked well into." Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Already Army has been deployed. The Kashmir phenomenon has been replicated in the northeast region. Opposition leaders in Lok Sabha protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by chanting slogans, saying 'pura northeast jal raha hai' (The entire northeast is burning). Reports on agriculture, committee on welfare of other backward classes, external affairs, urban development, chemicals and fertilisers, social justice and empowerment, human resource development, are being laid. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019. Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal said,''I appeal to the people to maintain peace and not get misled.'' Left parties to organise protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill and National Register of Citizens across the country, on December 19. ''Law & order situation in Assam will be effectively monitored & controlled by the state government. I appeal to the people of Assam that they should not fall prey to the propaganda that is being done by some vested interests,'' Ram Madhav said. BJP General Secy Ram Madhav said,''We are happy that the Citizenship Amendment Bill has been passed in both the Houses of the Parliament & it will soon become an Act. It'll give great relief to millions of refugees who came to India decades ago&are living here as stateless people.'' AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, on 'protest in Assam, Tripura & northeastern region over Citizenship Bill. Union Minister & BJP MP from Dibrugarh, Rameshwar Teli said,''I am an Assamese, I will not do anything that may hurt the people of Assam. I want to assure everyone that Citizenship Amendment Bill that has been passed will not affect the culture & language of Assam. Union Minister & BJP MP from Dibrugarh (Assam), Rameshwar Teli: My uncle's shop was set on fire & the boundary wall of my house was also damaged by protestors, last night around 11 pm. I appeal to the people of Assam to maintain peace. 12 companies of RPSF dispatched to affected northeast regions last night to secure railway property All passenger train operations to Assam, Tripura suspended in view of security issues; decision taken last night: Northeast Frontier Railway Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal to represent Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Supreme Court. IUML in its petition pleaded the SC to declare Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 as illegal and void. As per government advice due to current disturbances in Assam, flight UK725 (IXB - DIB) and UK726 (DIB-IXB) are cancelled for today, tweets Vistara airline Day four proceedings of the Ranji Trophy games in Guwahati and Agartala were on Thursday suspended due to the curfew imposed in the region following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have filed a writ petition against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Supreme Court today. Meanwhile, five Army Columns have been requisitioned and deployed in Assam. Three Assam Rifles columns requisitioned & deployed in Tripura. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, K Suresh and Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over 'unrest in north eastern states & law & order situation' In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, on the other hand, will move The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019 "The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," Modi said in a tweet. PM Modi tweets,"I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. I want to assure them-no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow." The opposition led by the UPA had expected at least 110 votes. The UPA had the support of 64 MPs and had expected 46 more MPs from parties such as the TMC, SP, TRS and the CPI (M) to oppose the Bill. This would have meant that it would have the backing of 110 MPs. However the final number ended up at 99. Further two MPs from the NCP, one each from the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress were absent. The Shiv Sena, which had done a flip-flop after voting in favour of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, staged a walk out. The Shiv Sena has three MPs in the Upper House. Apart from the BJP< the others who supported the Bill were JD(U), SAD and AIADMK. The Bill was also supported by the BJD, TDP, YSR Congress and Independents. BJP sources tell OneIndia that their estimate before the voting was that they would get anything between 121 and 130 votes to get the Bill passed. The Opposition on the other hand would not be pleased as it had expected 110 to vote against the Bill. However at the end only 99 voted against the Bill. The historic Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for it to become a law. For the Bill to be passed, it needed 112 votes. There were 223 members who were present in the House, which meant that the magic number was 112. At the end, the Bill was passed with 125 MPs voting in its favour. 21 passengers trains has been suspended under north east frontier railways Congress MP Ripun Bora has given 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'current situation of Assam and northeast region'

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India's diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.