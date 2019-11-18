  • search
    Winter Session Live: MHA says there has been a decline in stone pelting

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 19: The highlight of the first day of Winter Session was the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. A debate on 'Role of Rajya Sabha in Indian Polity and the Way Forward' was held and prominent leaders from various parties like former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Jayadev Galla, Bhartruhari Mahtab, among others. PM Modi also spoke at length on the issue.

    Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry raked up the matter of Farooq Abdullah's detention and sought to know from the government why the former chief minister has not been released still.

    Slogans of "Stop attacking the opposition, release Farooq Abdullah, We want justice" were also raised.

    National Conference and the DMK protested in the well of the House against the instability in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

    Winter Session LIVE: Obituary references to Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj today
    Winter Session begins

    Winter Session's 2nd Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    3:36 PM, 19 Nov
    In a letter addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah, People's Democratic Party leader Mir Rayaz raises the issues of the internet blockade in Jammu and Kashmir and the continued detention of mainstream leaders. "We strongly demand the release of all political leaders and party workers as well as the 3 former Chief Ministers who have been detained since more than three and a half months now," the letter reads.
    3:32 PM, 19 Nov
    There has been considerable progress in the Naga peace talks. Almost all Naga underground groups are engaged with the Government of India in the peace process, the Home Ministry says in Lok Sabha. All stakeholders including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted before any settlement is arrived at with the Naga groups and their concerns will be taken into consideration, the Home Ministry says in Lok Sabha.
    3:32 PM, 19 Nov
    On the issue of Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, Ministry of Home Affairs says recommendations for Bharat Ratna are received regularly from various quarters, but no formal recommendation for this award is necessary. Decision regarding Bharat Ratna are taken from time to time.
    3:12 PM, 19 Nov
    Only Rajasthan and Manipur have passed bills on action to be taken against those involved in lynching but the legislations are yet to get the President's consent, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union minister of state for home Nityananda Rai said the Centre, following a Supreme Court directive, has issued two advisories to state governments to check incidents of lynching. "In pursuance to the Hon'ble Supreme Court's judgment on July 17, 2018, two advisories -- on July 23, 2018, and September 25, 2018, were issued to the state governments and union territories administrations for taking measures to curb incidents of mob lynching in the country," he said replying to a written question.
    3:11 PM, 19 Nov
    Incidents of Naxal related violence dropped by 43 per cent between May 2014 and April 2019 compared to the five years before that, the Centre said on Tuesday, and disclosed that only 10 districts accounted for two-third of the incidents. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha that the steadfast implementation of policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and in the geographical spread shrinking. "Only 10 districts account for 2/3rd of Left Wing Extremism violence. The LWE related incidents of violence between May-2014 to April-2019 have been 43 per cent lesser while compared with the preceding five years period," he said in response to a written question (PTI)
    2:44 PM, 19 Nov
    Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Lok Sabha on being asked if there is a decline in stone-pelting cases since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir said: "Yes, there has been a decline."
    2:34 PM, 19 Nov
    Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 3pm, while the Rajya Sabha resumes for session.
    1:55 PM, 19 Nov
    The issue of the hacking using a Whatsapp spyware was also raised days after reports revealed that the government could have employed a software by an Israeli company to spy on certain individuals. To a question posed by MDMK's A Ganeshamurthi about whether the government is tapping Whatsapp Calls and messages, the Ministry of State in the Home Affairs Minister Kishan Reddy responds saying that Section 69 of the Information Technology Act empowers the Central Government to intercept and monitor anyone.
    1:55 PM, 19 Nov
    Sougata Roy of AITC also slams the alleged police atrocity on the JNU students. "I condemn the attacks on the students," he says.
    1:54 PM, 19 Nov
    The Minister of State in Home Affairs Ministry has also confirmed that 765 persons have been arrested in 190 cases of stone-pelting since August 5, when the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status was announced. A report from October 10, had, however, pegged this number at over 300.
    1:10 PM, 19 Nov
    TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tweeted, “Not a single MP from Opposition went into the Well of the Rajya Sabha. Yet, House was adjourned within minutes right till 2 pm. Opposition deprived of raising imp issues in Zero Hour and holding ministers accountable in Question Hour. Parliament When you don’t have answers, u run away.”
    12:58 PM, 19 Nov
    AITC MP, Pratima Mondal raised an important issue of toilets, she said, “Toilets are a basic necessity. Use of public toilets is one of the most common things but it isn't easy for transgender/3rd gender people. Finding gender neutral toilet in India is next to impossible.Request govt to provide infrastructure for it.”
    12:35 PM, 19 Nov
    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the second day of the winter session of Parliamentt in Lok Sabha said, “Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji are not normal protectees. Vajpayee ji had allowed Special Protection Group (SPG) protection for the Gandhi family. From 1991-2019, NDA came to power twice but their SPG cover was never removed.”
    12:04 PM, 19 Nov
    There is a need to think about the increasing levels of air pollution in the national capital. We need to rise above politics and come together to find a solution. We need to find a way to fight climate change, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tells media.
    12:03 PM, 19 Nov
    Lok Sabha likely to discuss Air Pollution and Chit Fund amendment bill on second day of winter session. PM Narendra Modi says the government is ready to discuss every issue in the Parliament
    11:33 AM, 19 Nov
    The Rajya Sabha Chairpersons Venkaiah Naidu had said that the decision to change the marshal's dress code will be revisited. "A new dress code was introduced after discussion in the secreteriat. But, some voices were raised against it. I have decided to ask the secretariat to revisit the same," Naidu had said on the floor of the house.
    11:32 AM, 19 Nov
    Protests and sloganeering continue unabated in the lower house where a debate is ongoing on the doubling of farmer's incomes by 2020. Slogans of 'Tanashahi Bandh Karo' ('Put an End to Dictatorship') are being raised by opposition leaders presumable over yesterday's JNU protests that witnessed alleged police brutality on the striking students.
    11:29 AM, 19 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned following uproar till 2 pm after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow suspension of business under rule 267.
    11:13 AM, 19 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
    11:06 AM, 19 Nov
    Congress MPs from Assam, including Ripun Bora protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against the privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery.
    11:01 AM, 19 Nov
    BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting concludes at the Parliament Library Building.
    10:31 AM, 19 Nov
    Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) protection of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi', reports said.
    10:30 AM, 19 Nov
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MPs, RK Sinha, Vijay Goel, KTS Tulsi, GVL Narasimha Rao and Narendra Jadhav have given zero-hour notice on the issue of air pollution in the country, reported ANI.
    10:09 AM, 19 Nov
    BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway. It is being held at Parliament Library Building.
    6:54 PM, 18 Nov
    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.
    6:23 PM, 18 Nov
    Danish Ali BSP leader at today's Parliament winter session in the Lok Sabha pointed out the issue of JNU students protesting against a fee hike.
    5:40 PM, 18 Nov
    Union Minister Anurag Thakur sais, "India continues to be the fastest-growing economy in the world."
    5:25 PM, 18 Nov
    PM Modi during the Winter session of the parliament in Rajya Sabhasaid, ”Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms.”
    3:56 PM, 18 Nov
    TMC along with Shiv Sena have given notice to Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu seeking short duration discussion on 'Economic Crisis in India and how to improve the situation'.
    3:55 PM, 18 Nov
    Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh argues that the real reason of India’s economy is perishing is because of the BJP govt's "mala-fide unless proven otherwise doctrine of governance".
