News India live

Winter Session LIVE: Govt refers surrogacy bill to select committee of Rajya Sabha

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 21: Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Thursday after the Vice President, Chairperson of the Upper House in the Parliament, refused Congress' request to take up the issue of electoral bonds for discussion.

There was also uproar in Lok Sabha as Congress asked the Speaker to take up the issue for discussion on an urgent basis, saying the "country is being looted".

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

Winter Session's 4th Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

Newest First Oldest First

Rajya Sabha refers the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to Select Committee. BJP MP Suresh Prabhu raised the issue of discrimination against the transgender community and demanded a legislation that will help gradually to eliminate the bias against the community completely. Prakash Javadekar said that the Jan Andolan should also include the pollution caused by traffic, both noise and air. In the Rajya Sabha, KJ Alphons of the BJP spoke on air pollution and said, "Greta Thunberg's remark of 'How dare you!' was directed at all of us." He also cited examples of cities that have succeeded in controlling pollution, such as Indore, Bhopal, Vizag and Pune. Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Prakash Javadekar proposes creation of urban forests. AAP member Bhagwant Mann and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel said in Lok Sabha that farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning, Legendary actor and SP MP Jaya Bachchan stated that Delhi is not the only polluted city and names Varanasi and Kanpur among some of the cities facing the menace. She demanded that environmental emergency be declared and those responsible be punished for it. LJP MP Chirag Paswan said the monkey menace is a matter of concern for people staying in Lutyens Zone in the national capital. Legendary actor and Mathura BJP MP from, Hema Malini said, "I've demanded a Monkey Safari (in Mathura) for safety of monkeys.Also,there should be fruit bearing trees in forests.Monkeys have picked up food habits of humans which is not healthy for them.They don't want fruits now, but samosa and fruity. Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann said, "the government has put MSP on the crop which gives out stubble. No farmer of Punjab wants to burn the stubble. But he has no other option." Rajya Sabha marshals were seen without their military-style caps as part of the ongoing review of their new uniforms. Farooq Abdullah will be the part of the 23-member parliamentary consultative committee on defence. NCP leader Vandana Chavan said, "Air pollution kills a child every 3 minutes in India. India is home to 14 most polluted cities.” RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said to BJP MP Vijay Goel 'you cannot display all these objects in the house' after the BJP MP shows masks, mineral water bottles,air purifier pictures and Delhi Govt advertisements during debate on Air Pollution. BJP MP Vijay Goel is now speaking on the issue OF Pollution. Ruckus has erupted in Rajya Sabha. Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs S Muraleedharan appeals that the members maintain decorum. Prakash Javadekar added,"A comprehensive air plan for Delhi NCR has been developed identifying the timelines and implementing agencies for actions delineated. Centre has notified a graded response action plan for Delhi NCR for different levels of pollution." Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Prakash Javadekar said that they have allocated a total of Rs 280 crore for awareness programs....they are now migrating to BS6 which will reduce vehicular pollution by 80%. Congress raised the issue of the electoral bond scheme, Manish Tewari said, "corruption has been covered up through electoral bonds." Following this, Congress staged a walkout. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. Post resuming, the House will debate on the issue of air pollution. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu: Question hour is over. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm. We will be taking up air pollution call attention notice. I request all members to be present in the House. Ability of spouses of H1B visa holders working in US to work was introduced in 2015. This category of visa is covered in H4 visa.Indians today account for 93% of total number of visas issued in this category, EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha. I want to draw the attention of the House towards electoral bonds. The electoral bond scheme was limited to elections. RTI in 2018 reveled that government overruled Reserve Bank of India on electoral bonds, says Congress MP Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal slams the Bharatiya Janata Party over the electoral bonds issue. "Prime Minister does not have an answer on any issue. All this money is behind Howdy Modi and other such events of Modi that are organised abroad," Sibal said. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel reached the Parliament today with an urn carrying the soil of Jallianwala Bagh. He will handover the urn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajya Sabha passed the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill on November 19th. Lok Sabha Speaker to Opposition MPs raising slogans in the House during Question Hour: It is our duty to maintain the dignity of the House. Please do not come to the well of the house. I have always given all a chance for debate and discussion. Question Hour was underway in Lok Sabha. Opposition MPs are raising slogans "Desh k Bechna Band Karo (stop selling the country) and Pradhan Mantri Jawab do (Prime Minister, answer us)" apparently in reference to the recent controversy over the sale of electoral bonds. Rajya Sabha adjourned over electoral bond issue. CPI has given Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over "selling of entire stake in 5 PSUs including BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited)" TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "implementation of NRC all over the country"

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.