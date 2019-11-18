  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Winter Session LIVE: Govt is committed to protect fundamental rights of citizens, says RS Prasad

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: After addressing the Kashmir situation, the discussion in the Rajya Sabha has now shifted to National Register of Citizens of India.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    "The NRC exercise was monitored by the SC. No religion has been targeted or isolated during the NRC exercise," Shah said, adding that the government will provide asylum to people of all religions.

    He is als expected to speak on remaol of SPG cover to Gandhi family and Political situation in Maharashtra.

    Winter Session's 3rd Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    3:27 PM, 20 Nov
    Meeting of Standing Committee on Information Technology meeting begins in Parliament.Committee to deliberate on issues of ‘Citizens’ data security & privacy.
    2:18 PM, 20 Nov
    Union Minister RS Prasad, in LS on 'whether govt has taken cognizance of reports of alleged use & purchase of Pegasus spyware by govt agencies' said, “Some statements have appeared, based on media reports, regarding this. These attempts to malign govt for reported breach are misleading.”
    2:04 PM, 20 Nov
    After meeting the Prime Minister in Delhi today in as series of tweets, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "To take a stock of this unprecedented situation and address the concerns of distressed farmers I had visited Nashik and Vidarbha in first half of November. This year the returning monsoon devastated almost every standing crop in major parts of Maharashtra. I brought to notice this alarming situation to the kind attention of Honorable PM."
    2:03 PM, 20 Nov
    Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi on the plight of the farmers in Maharashtra.
    1:25 PM, 20 Nov
    G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs in Rajya Sabha on Farooq Abdullah: Time to time some measures have to be taken in the interest of the nation. During emergency 36 MPs were arrested to save the chair of 1 person, while we are working keeping law and order in mind.
    1:24 PM, 20 Nov
    G. Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs in Rajya Sabha on J&K: Right now, only 609 people are in jail. We have released the rest. Total 5,161 people including stone-pelters, separatists and some political leaders were arrested preventively on August 5th.
    1:21 PM, 20 Nov
    The meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now concluded.
    1:18 PM, 20 Nov
    The Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm.
    1:18 PM, 20 Nov
    People whose name has not figured in the draft list have the right to go to the Tribunal. Tribunals will be constituted across Assam.If any person doesn't have the money to approach Tribunal, then Assam govt to bear the cost to hire a lawyer, says Amit Shah.
    1:04 PM, 20 Nov
    NRC has no such provision which says that no other religion will be taken under NRC. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill, says Amit Shah.
    1:03 PM, 20 Nov
    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief & MP Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament today over issue of farmers in Maharashtra. The meeting is currently underway.
    12:59 PM, 20 Nov
    The discussion in the Rajya Sabha has now shifted to National Register of Citizens of India.
    12:58 PM, 20 Nov
    After August 5(abrogation of artice 370 in J&K) not even a single person has died in police firing. People in this house were predicting bloodshed but I am happy to inform that no one has died in police firing. Incidents of stone pelting have declined, Amit Shah.
    12:44 PM, 20 Nov
    Stating that the situation is normal in Kashmir, Amit Shah says All Urdu/English newspapers and TV channels are functioning, banking services are fully functional as well. All Govt offices and all Courts are open. Block development council elections were held, 98.3% polling was recorded.
    12:38 PM, 20 Nov
    I challenge Ghulam Nabi Azad sahab to counter these facts which I presented, why don't you object to these figures on record? I am willing to discuss this issue for even an hour, says Amit Shah.
    12:37 PM, 20 Nov
    Availability of petrol, diesel, kerosene, LPG and rice is adequate. 22 lakh metric ton apples are expected to be produced. All landlines are open.
    12:33 PM, 20 Nov
    Availability of medicines is adequate, there is no problem. Mobile medicine vans have also started. The administration has taken care of health services: Amit Shah in RS.
    12:31 PM, 20 Nov
    As far as internet services are concerned, the decision can be taken by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities. There are activities by Pakistan too in Kashmir region, so keeping security in mind, whenever the local authority deems it fit, a decision will be taken, says Amit Shah.
    12:25 PM, 20 Nov
    "Schools have been opened, but there is negligible attendance. There is no provision to ensure that students are able to commute from school to their homes safely," he says.
    12:25 PM, 20 Nov
    Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad counters Amit Shah highlighting the dismal state of education in the Valley.
    12:24 PM, 20 Nov
    "As we all know, the situation in Kashmir remains tensed due to threats from across the border. As far as internet is concerned, its restoration will be carried out at an appropriate time on admin inputs," says Shah in Rajya Sabha.
    12:20 PM, 20 Nov
    Home Minister Amit Shah presents report on Jammu and Kashmir situation.
    12:15 PM, 20 Nov
    Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot will move on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha a bill that aims to provide for protection of rights of transgenders and their welfare.
    12:09 PM, 20 Nov
    Parliamentary panel on urban development will meet at 3 pm on air pollution in Delhi.
    12:05 PM, 20 Nov
    Ahead of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar had a long chat with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in Rajya Sabha.
    11:46 AM, 20 Nov
    At meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs, the party has decided to raise in Parliament the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and detention of Kashmiri political leaders.
    11:45 AM, 20 Nov
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament. He will be speaking in Rajya Sabha today.
    11:45 AM, 20 Nov
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: I can commit myself that I had gone there, sat with the CM of Arunachal Pradesh and cleared many of the compensations which was due for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.
    11:44 AM, 20 Nov
    Tapir Gao, BJP: I had requested the former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and present Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too to provide compensation to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the land of the locals that has been acquired by Army. But no compensation has been given till now.
    11:24 AM, 20 Nov
    Subramanian Swamy counters Congress on SPG cover "It is the Home Ministry that decides on Security cover and the threat surrounding Gandhi's has disappeared with the end of LTTE."
    READ MORE

    More WINTER SESSION News

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue