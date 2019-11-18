News India live

Winter Session LIVE: Govt is committed to protect fundamental rights of citizens, says RS Prasad

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 20: After addressing the Kashmir situation, the discussion in the Rajya Sabha has now shifted to National Register of Citizens of India.

"The NRC exercise was monitored by the SC. No religion has been targeted or isolated during the NRC exercise," Shah said, adding that the government will provide asylum to people of all religions.

He is als expected to speak on remaol of SPG cover to Gandhi family and Political situation in Maharashtra.

Winter Session's 3rd Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

Meeting of Standing Committee on Information Technology meeting begins in Parliament.Committee to deliberate on issues of ‘Citizens’ data security & privacy. Union Minister RS Prasad, in LS on 'whether govt has taken cognizance of reports of alleged use & purchase of Pegasus spyware by govt agencies' said, “Some statements have appeared, based on media reports, regarding this. These attempts to malign govt for reported breach are misleading.” After meeting the Prime Minister in Delhi today in as series of tweets, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "To take a stock of this unprecedented situation and address the concerns of distressed farmers I had visited Nashik and Vidarbha in first half of November. This year the returning monsoon devastated almost every standing crop in major parts of Maharashtra. I brought to notice this alarming situation to the kind attention of Honorable PM." Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi on the plight of the farmers in Maharashtra. G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs in Rajya Sabha on Farooq Abdullah: Time to time some measures have to be taken in the interest of the nation. During emergency 36 MPs were arrested to save the chair of 1 person, while we are working keeping law and order in mind. G. Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs in Rajya Sabha on J&K: Right now, only 609 people are in jail. We have released the rest. Total 5,161 people including stone-pelters, separatists and some political leaders were arrested preventively on August 5th. The meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now concluded. The Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm. People whose name has not figured in the draft list have the right to go to the Tribunal. Tribunals will be constituted across Assam.If any person doesn't have the money to approach Tribunal, then Assam govt to bear the cost to hire a lawyer, says Amit Shah. NRC has no such provision which says that no other religion will be taken under NRC. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill, says Amit Shah. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief & MP Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament today over issue of farmers in Maharashtra. The meeting is currently underway. The discussion in the Rajya Sabha has now shifted to National Register of Citizens of India. After August 5(abrogation of artice 370 in J&K) not even a single person has died in police firing. People in this house were predicting bloodshed but I am happy to inform that no one has died in police firing. Incidents of stone pelting have declined, Amit Shah. Stating that the situation is normal in Kashmir, Amit Shah says All Urdu/English newspapers and TV channels are functioning, banking services are fully functional as well. All Govt offices and all Courts are open. Block development council elections were held, 98.3% polling was recorded. I challenge Ghulam Nabi Azad sahab to counter these facts which I presented, why don't you object to these figures on record? I am willing to discuss this issue for even an hour, says Amit Shah. Availability of petrol, diesel, kerosene, LPG and rice is adequate. 22 lakh metric ton apples are expected to be produced. All landlines are open. Availability of medicines is adequate, there is no problem. Mobile medicine vans have also started. The administration has taken care of health services: Amit Shah in RS. As far as internet services are concerned, the decision can be taken by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities. There are activities by Pakistan too in Kashmir region, so keeping security in mind, whenever the local authority deems it fit, a decision will be taken, says Amit Shah. "Schools have been opened, but there is negligible attendance. There is no provision to ensure that students are able to commute from school to their homes safely," he says. Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad counters Amit Shah highlighting the dismal state of education in the Valley. "As we all know, the situation in Kashmir remains tensed due to threats from across the border. As far as internet is concerned, its restoration will be carried out at an appropriate time on admin inputs," says Shah in Rajya Sabha. Home Minister Amit Shah presents report on Jammu and Kashmir situation. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot will move on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha a bill that aims to provide for protection of rights of transgenders and their welfare. Parliamentary panel on urban development will meet at 3 pm on air pollution in Delhi. Ahead of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharad Pawar had a long chat with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in Rajya Sabha. At meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs, the party has decided to raise in Parliament the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and detention of Kashmiri political leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament. He will be speaking in Rajya Sabha today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: I can commit myself that I had gone there, sat with the CM of Arunachal Pradesh and cleared many of the compensations which was due for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Tapir Gao, BJP: I had requested the former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and present Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too to provide compensation to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the land of the locals that has been acquired by Army. But no compensation has been given till now. Subramanian Swamy counters Congress on SPG cover "It is the Home Ministry that decides on Security cover and the threat surrounding Gandhi's has disappeared with the end of LTTE."

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.