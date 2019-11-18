  • search
    Winter Session LIVE: Don't politicise incidents of rape, Smiriti Irani hits back

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 06: A remark by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury that "Sita is being burnt" while plans are afoot to build a Ram temple created an uproar in the House on Friday, with union minister Smriti Irani hitting back at the opposition for politicising and communalising the issue.

    Raising the issue of setting afire of a rape survivor in Uttar Praesh's Unnao during Zero Hour, Chowdhury said while on the one hand plans are afoot to build a Ram temple (in Ayodhya), on the other hand Sita is being burnt. He said while there are talks to make Uttar Pradesh a Uttam Pradesh (best state), it is become "Adharm Pradesh" (broadly land of lawlessness).

    Cutting down corporate tax is not just good for headlines, says FM
    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    1:38 PM, 6 Dec
    The Centre is implementing an umbrella Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme for holistic development of children in the age group of 0-6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers, Union Minister Smriti Irani said in Lok Sabha on Friday.
    1:37 PM, 6 Dec
    Seeking to justify the killing of four persons accused of raping and killing a Hyderabad woman veterinarian, a BJP member in Lok Sabha on Friday said police have not been given weapons as a show piece and have to use when accused try to flee. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP) said police had to open fire when the accused tried to escape. "Police ko hatiyar sajane ke liye nahin diye gaye" (Police have not been given weapons for keeping as show piece), she said. All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25- year-old woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with police in Hyderabad on Friday morning.
    12:44 PM, 6 Dec
    "Women safety and respect should not be given communal colour. A member used Telengana and Unnao incidents but selectively forgot Malda. Rape has been used as political weapon in the West Bengal. Whatever happened in Telegana and Unnao are shameful and accused should be hanged, but these incidents should not be used for doing politics," says Smriti Irani.
    12:43 PM, 6 Dec
    Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena said,''A law needs to be constituted through which such (crimes against women) cases are heard directly in Supreme Court. Currently, the procedure starts from lower courts, the process goes on & on. I appeal to you (Speaker) to set up a committee to discuss this.''
    12:43 PM, 6 Dec
    Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha in protest against Unnao incident
    12:43 PM, 6 Dec
    "The Unnao victim has 95% burns, what is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand, Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened?" asks Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary in Lok Sabha.
    12:43 PM, 6 Dec
    Congress raised the incident of Unnoa rape victim being set on fire by the accused.
    12:42 PM, 6 Dec
    The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9 and will be taken up for discussion and passage the next day.
    12:42 PM, 6 Dec
    Twelve opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the Left, held a meeting on Thursday and decided on an eight-point agenda to counter the BJP on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which is likely to be tabled in Parliament next week, sources said.
    6:30 PM, 5 Dec
    What was statement given by one of the finance ministers when in 2012 price rise was high, "When urban middle class can buy a bottle of water for Rs 15 ,why do they make so much noise about price rise", said Nirmala Sitharaman
    6:20 PM, 5 Dec
    "Cutting down corporate tax is not just good for headlines," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
    6:18 PM, 5 Dec
    Group of ministers meet over prices of onions in the Parliament.
    3:46 PM, 5 Dec
    Several Lok Sabha members urged the government on Thursday to ensure that the bodies of the Indians killed in the Sudan tanker blast be brought back at the earliest and their families given adequate compensation. T R Baalu of the DMK, Rajiv Pratap Rudy of the BJP and Selvaraj M of the CPI raised the issue in the House during Zero Hour.
    3:45 PM, 5 Dec
    Opposition parties raised the issue as soon as the House resumed in the afternoon to consider The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Congress leader Anand Sharma urged Deputy Chairman Harivansh to at least listen to the opposition members who wanted to discuss the incident of the attack on the Unnao rape survivor. The deputy chairman did not pay any heed to the opposition members and asked K K Ragesh of the CPI(M) to move a resolution to disapprove the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 promulgated on September 20, 2019. The bill and the resolution were scheduled to be moved and discussed together. While the opposition members kept on raising the issue loudly, the deputy chairman asked Ragesh to proceed with the resolution. Ragesh replied that he could not move the resolution and asked him to bring the House to order. The deputy chairman then adjourned the House for half-an-hour (till 2:38PM).
    3:45 PM, 5 Dec
    The Rajya Sabha adjourned for half-an-hour amid an uproar by the opposition parties, mainly the Congress, over the incident of the Unnao rape survivor set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh.
    2:21 PM, 5 Dec
    MPs agree to do away with canteen subsidy in Parliament
    2:20 PM, 5 Dec
    In the Common Minimum Program (of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) it was decided that stand on national issues (Citizenship Amendment Bill) will be taken after consensus. Congress will talk to Uddhav Thackeray over it.
    2:14 PM, 5 Dec
    Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday (9th December).
    2:14 PM, 5 Dec
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party will oppose the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aimed at providing citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. His statement comes as the contentious citizenship bill, which has created strong resentment in the Northeastern states, is set to be tabled in Parliament.
    1:33 PM, 5 Dec
    Expressing that he is grateful for the Supreme Court order ordering his bail in the INX Media case, senior Congress leader P chidambaram said, "The order will clear the many layers of dust that have unfortunately settled on our understanding of criminal law and the manner in which criminal law has been administered by our Courts."
    1:33 PM, 5 Dec
    DMK's TR Baalu brought up the deaths of 18 Indians in a blast at factory in Sudan, expressing dismay over the incident. In response, BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy urged the concerned minister to ensure that the bodies of the deceased are broguht back to the country and their families are duly compensated.
    1:32 PM, 5 Dec
    Lok Sabha discusses the reasons for changing of GDP base year, during Question Hour. "GDP is not something we need to worry about because it can go up in the next quarter," says BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh.
    1:32 PM, 5 Dec
    Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury raised the issue of fatricide at an ITBP camp in Chhattisgarh and flagged rising incidents in central forces where colleagues kill each other.
    12:36 PM, 5 Dec
    Congress leader P Chidambaram, who has been released from Tihar Jail on bail after 106 days in custody in the INX Media money-laundering case, was present in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Chidambaram, who walked out of jail on Wednesday night, joined other Congress MPs voicing their protest against the steep hike in onion prices and said he was happy to be back.
    12:00 PM, 5 Dec
    P Chidambaram in Parliament said,''Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn't eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?.''
    11:50 AM, 5 Dec
    DMK President MK Stalin spoke to Congress leader P Chidambaram and enquired after his health. Stalin spoke to Chidambaram over the phone and enquired about his health, a DMK release said.
    11:43 AM, 5 Dec
    Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who arrived in Parliament on Thursday after spending 106 days in Tihar jail, said the government will not be able to suppress his voice in the House. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex while joining other Congress MPs protesting against the steep hike in onion prices, Chidambaram said he will address the media in the afternoon. "I am happy to be back. The government cannot suppress my voice in Parliament," he said.
    11:42 AM, 5 Dec
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Wednesday said the government had taken several steps to check the rising prices of onions and initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple, whose price in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg.
    11:42 AM, 5 Dec
    Congress leaders P Chidambaram, who is out on bail after 106 days in jail, Adhir Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi and others protested at the Parliament premises on Thursday against rising onion prices. Holding banners and shouting slogans demanding that the government reduce the prices and "stop harassing" the poor, the Congress MPs protested with a basket full of onions.
    11:26 AM, 5 Dec
    ''Party is against the current form of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), govt should reconsider aspects of the Bill and it should be sent to parliamentary committee,'' says BSP Chief Mayawati
