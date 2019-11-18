News India live

Winter Session LIVE: Opposition rejects Pragya's apology, raises slogans in LS

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Congress is likely to protest against Pragya Thakur even as the opposition party demanded a censure motion against the controversial BJP leader a day before. Pragya Thakur's "deshbhakt" comment has staged a major political discussion in both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - which is likely to be taken ahead today as well.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

Newest First Oldest First

Youth Congress Workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi protest against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over her remark referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in the Parliament. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says 'We just have one demand, we want unqualified apology'. Uproar continues in the Lok Sabha after statement by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur over her remark, reportedly referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in the House. Congress has made government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena called Nathuram Godse a patriot in 'Saamna', says Dubey. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands to bring privilege motion against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for calling BJP MP Pragya Thakur a 'terrorist'. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: This House doesn't permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi whether in this House or outside. Yesterday the Defence Minister gave the clarification on behalf of the government. The MP (Pragya Singh Thakur) has apologised too. LS Speaker: Not only this nation but the world follows principles of Mahatma Gandhi. We shouldn't politicise this issue (BJP MP Pragya Thakur referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in LS). If we do, it'll be before the world. So I said that the remarks won't be recorded. Opposition demands Pragya Thakur's suspension I apologise If I have hurt any sentiments, says BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha. Ruckus by opposition leaders in Lok Sabha after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur makes statement in the House. Opposition leaders raise slogans of 'Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai, and 'Down, down Godse'. A member of the House refereed to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court, says the BJP MP. My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation, says Pragya. Lok Sabha Speaker has rejected the censure motion by the Opposition against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Nathuram Godse. Dr Harsh Vardhan Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in a written reply in Lok Sabha: As per latest Global TB report, estimated deaths due to TB HIV in India has reduced by 85% from 63,000 in 2010 to 9,700 in 2018. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "loss of crops in western UP due to untimely rain and demand of compensation to farmers." TMC has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over WhatsApp privacy issue. Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'problems of farmers of Kashmir Valley due to heavy snowfall'. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'arbitrary increase in fee by private schools' BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to stop Atrocities against SCs and STs'. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi and Abdul Khalek in Lok Sabha have given Adjournment Motion Notice on the issue of "Encroachment by China along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh" RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has given zero hour notice over the need to call a dedicated session 'to discuss the life and values of Gandhi Ji and teach the same to the members of Parliament'. The Friday list of business in the Lok Sabha includes a bill on taxation laws and reports of the Standing Committee on Labour for consideration and passing. TMC MP Nusrat Jahan today in Lok Sabha said, "I demand a railway line extension in Basirhat from Hasnabad to Samsernagar, Hingalganj under Eastern Railway. The proposal is important for the greater interest of tourism in that area & livelihood of thousands of people living there." LS passes bill to grant ownership rights to residents of Delhi's 1731 unauthorised colonies. 'When will India be UN Security Council permanent member?': I am realistic enough to know that it is long and patient effort. We are not lacking in patience, perseverance and aspiration. We will get there one day. It is progressing day by day,'Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha said, "State(Uttar Pradesh) Government has initiated discussions with Government of India for development of Airport at Ayodhya." 'Kulhads' (earthen cups) will be replaced with plastic cups at 25 railway stations of Rajasthan- Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer,Jaisalmer, Ajmer and Udaipur, Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has announced today. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha said today, "This government has a comprehensive foreign policy outlook that reflects both the state of the world and India's growing role in it." In response to a query of child marriage in India, Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani in Rajya Sabha presented the five year data according to which over 1,500 cases of child marriage have been reported between 2013-2017. Chit Fund Amendment Bill, 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.