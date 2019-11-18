  • search
    Winter Session LIVE: Opposition rejects Pragya's apology, raises slogans in LS

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 29: The Congress is likely to protest against Pragya Thakur even as the opposition party demanded a censure motion against the controversial BJP leader a day before. Pragya Thakur's "deshbhakt" comment has staged a major political discussion in both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - which is likely to be taken ahead today as well.

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:54 PM, 29 Nov
    Youth Congress Workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi protest against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over her remark referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in the Parliament.
    12:54 PM, 29 Nov
    Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says 'We just have one demand, we want unqualified apology'.
    12:53 PM, 29 Nov
    Uproar continues in the Lok Sabha after statement by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur over her remark, reportedly referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in the House.
    12:53 PM, 29 Nov
    Congress has made government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena called Nathuram Godse a patriot in 'Saamna', says Dubey.
    12:39 PM, 29 Nov
    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands to bring privilege motion against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for calling BJP MP Pragya Thakur a 'terrorist'.
    12:38 PM, 29 Nov
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: This House doesn't permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi whether in this House or outside. Yesterday the Defence Minister gave the clarification on behalf of the government. The MP (Pragya Singh Thakur) has apologised too.
    12:37 PM, 29 Nov
    LS Speaker: Not only this nation but the world follows principles of Mahatma Gandhi. We shouldn't politicise this issue (BJP MP Pragya Thakur referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in LS). If we do, it'll be before the world. So I said that the remarks won't be recorded.
    12:32 PM, 29 Nov
    Opposition demands Pragya Thakur's suspension
    12:24 PM, 29 Nov
    I apologise If I have hurt any sentiments, says BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha.
    12:24 PM, 29 Nov
    Ruckus by opposition leaders in Lok Sabha after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur makes statement in the House. Opposition leaders raise slogans of 'Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai, and 'Down, down Godse'.
    12:23 PM, 29 Nov
    A member of the House refereed to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court, says the BJP MP.
    12:22 PM, 29 Nov
    My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation, says Pragya.
    12:14 PM, 29 Nov
    Lok Sabha Speaker has rejected the censure motion by the Opposition against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Nathuram Godse.
    12:13 PM, 29 Nov
    Dr Harsh Vardhan Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in a written reply in Lok Sabha: As per latest Global TB report, estimated deaths due to TB HIV in India has reduced by 85% from 63,000 in 2010 to 9,700 in 2018.
    10:30 AM, 29 Nov
    Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "loss of crops in western UP due to untimely rain and demand of compensation to farmers."
    10:28 AM, 29 Nov
    TMC has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over WhatsApp privacy issue.
    10:22 AM, 29 Nov
    Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'problems of farmers of Kashmir Valley due to heavy snowfall'.
    10:14 AM, 29 Nov
    Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'arbitrary increase in fee by private schools'
    10:14 AM, 29 Nov
    BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to stop Atrocities against SCs and STs'.
    10:14 AM, 29 Nov
    Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi and Abdul Khalek in Lok Sabha have given Adjournment Motion Notice on the issue of "Encroachment by China along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh"
    9:58 AM, 29 Nov
    RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has given zero hour notice over the need to call a dedicated session 'to discuss the life and values of Gandhi Ji and teach the same to the members of Parliament'.
    9:58 AM, 29 Nov
    The Friday list of business in the Lok Sabha includes a bill on taxation laws and reports of the Standing Committee on Labour for consideration and passing.
    7:09 PM, 28 Nov
    TMC MP Nusrat Jahan today in Lok Sabha said, "I demand a railway line extension in Basirhat from Hasnabad to Samsernagar, Hingalganj under Eastern Railway. The proposal is important for the greater interest of tourism in that area & livelihood of thousands of people living there."
    6:48 PM, 28 Nov
    LS passes bill to grant ownership rights to residents of Delhi's 1731 unauthorised colonies.
    6:43 PM, 28 Nov
    'When will India be UN Security Council permanent member?': I am realistic enough to know that it is long and patient effort. We are not lacking in patience, perseverance and aspiration. We will get there one day. It is progressing day by day,'Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
    6:02 PM, 28 Nov
    Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha said, "State(Uttar Pradesh) Government has initiated discussions with Government of India for development of Airport at Ayodhya."
    5:53 PM, 28 Nov
    'Kulhads' (earthen cups) will be replaced with plastic cups at 25 railway stations of Rajasthan- Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer,Jaisalmer, Ajmer and Udaipur, Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has announced today.
    5:48 PM, 28 Nov
    Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha said today, "This government has a comprehensive foreign policy outlook that reflects both the state of the world and India's growing role in it."
    5:34 PM, 28 Nov
    In response to a query of child marriage in India, Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani in Rajya Sabha presented the five year data according to which over 1,500 cases of child marriage have been reported between 2013-2017.
    4:41 PM, 28 Nov
    Chit Fund Amendment Bill, 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha.
    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

