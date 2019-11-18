  • search
    Winter Session LIVE: Comprehensive air plan for Delhi NCR, says Prakash Javadekar

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21: Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Thursday after the Vice President, Chairperson of the Upper House in the Parliament, refused Congress' request to take up the issue of electoral bonds for discussion.

    There was also uproar in Lok Sabha as Congress asked the Speaker to take up the issue for discussion on an urgent basis, saying the "country is being looted".

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session's 4th Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

    3:10 PM, 21 Nov
    NCP leader Vandana Chavan said, "Air pollution kills a child every 3 minutes in India. India is home to 14 most polluted cities.”
    2:51 PM, 21 Nov
    RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said to BJP MP Vijay Goel 'you cannot display all these objects in the house' after the BJP MP shows masks, mineral water bottles,air purifier pictures and Delhi Govt advertisements during debate on Air Pollution.
    2:41 PM, 21 Nov
    BJP MP Vijay Goel is now speaking on the issue OF Pollution.
    2:40 PM, 21 Nov
    Ruckus has erupted in Rajya Sabha. Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs S Muraleedharan appeals that the members maintain decorum.
    2:18 PM, 21 Nov
    Prakash Javadekar added,"A comprehensive air plan for Delhi NCR has been developed identifying the timelines and implementing agencies for actions delineated. Centre has notified a graded response action plan for Delhi NCR for different levels of pollution."
    2:17 PM, 21 Nov
    Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Prakash Javadekar said that they have allocated a total of Rs 280 crore for awareness programs....they are now migrating to BS6 which will reduce vehicular pollution by 80%.
    1:53 PM, 21 Nov
    Congress raised the issue of the electoral bond scheme, Manish Tewari said, "corruption has been covered up through electoral bonds." Following this, Congress staged a walkout.
    1:18 PM, 21 Nov
    The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. Post resuming, the House will debate on the issue of air pollution.
    1:05 PM, 21 Nov
    Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu: Question hour is over. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm. We will be taking up air pollution call attention notice. I request all members to be present in the House.
    12:40 PM, 21 Nov
    Ability of spouses of H1B visa holders working in US to work was introduced in 2015. This category of visa is covered in H4 visa.Indians today account for 93% of total number of visas issued in this category, EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
    12:15 PM, 21 Nov
    I want to draw the attention of the House towards electoral bonds. The electoral bond scheme was limited to elections. RTI in 2018 reveled that government overruled Reserve Bank of India on electoral bonds, says Congress MP Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha.
    12:14 PM, 21 Nov
    Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal slams the Bharatiya Janata Party over the electoral bonds issue. "Prime Minister does not have an answer on any issue. All this money is behind Howdy Modi and other such events of Modi that are organised abroad," Sibal said.
    11:55 AM, 21 Nov
    Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel reached the Parliament today with an urn carrying the soil of Jallianwala Bagh. He will handover the urn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajya Sabha passed the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill on November 19th.
    11:23 AM, 21 Nov
    Lok Sabha Speaker to Opposition MPs raising slogans in the House during Question Hour: It is our duty to maintain the dignity of the House. Please do not come to the well of the house. I have always given all a chance for debate and discussion.
    11:23 AM, 21 Nov
    Question Hour was underway in Lok Sabha. Opposition MPs are raising slogans "Desh k Bechna Band Karo (stop selling the country) and Pradhan Mantri Jawab do (Prime Minister, answer us)" apparently in reference to the recent controversy over the sale of electoral bonds.
    11:16 AM, 21 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned over electoral bond issue.
    10:40 AM, 21 Nov
    CPI has given Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over "selling of entire stake in 5 PSUs including BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited)"
    10:40 AM, 21 Nov
    TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "implementation of NRC all over the country"
    10:40 AM, 21 Nov
    DMK has given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "denial of 27% reservation in medical admission under all India quota to OBCs"
    10:39 AM, 21 Nov
    Congress MP Manish Tewari to raise the issue of electoral bonds in Lok Sabha.
    10:38 AM, 21 Nov
    Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'lack of transparency in the entire scheme of electoral bonds'
    10:21 AM, 21 Nov
    AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of "tribal people displaced from their land".
    10:20 AM, 21 Nov
    TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'delay in construction of new capital city of Amravati, Andhra Pradesh'
    10:17 AM, 21 Nov
    The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, will be taken up for further consideration in the Rajya Sabha along with the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.
    10:15 AM, 21 Nov
    MDMK MP Vaiko has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'flight announcements at airports to be made in regional language'
    9:11 AM, 21 Nov
    Proceedings in both houses of the Parliament will commence at 11 am.
    7:59 PM, 20 Nov
    ''Performance Audit Report of CAG on Capital Acquisition in IAF presented in Parliament on Feb13, has brought out that the entire package price of the 36 Rafale procurement is 2.86% lower than Audit Aligned price compared to MMRCA process,'' he said.
    7:59 PM, 20 Nov
    MoS Defence Shripad Naik in a written reply in Lok Sabha: 3 Rafale fighter aircraft have been handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) till date which are being used for training of IAF pilots and technicians in France.
    7:58 PM, 20 Nov
    The Lower House of Parliament has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
    7:58 PM, 20 Nov
    Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in a written reply to a question on 'One Nation-One Language' said: "There is no proposal for one nation-one language. Constitution accords equal importance to all the languages of the country."
