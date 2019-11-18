  • search
    Winter Session LIVE: Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled today amid opposition protest

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: The highly contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill CAB is all set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha for passage today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce in the Lok Sabha the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

    Opposition led by Congress is likely to lead the protest opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as the party believes it is against the country's Constitution and its secular ethos.

    Amit Shah

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    11:27 AM, 9 Dec
    Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel raises the issue of Delhi fire incident which claimed 43 lives, in the House.
    11:14 AM, 9 Dec
    MP Sonal Mansingh has given notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘problem faced by musicians due to damage to instrument in Air India flight to USA.’
    11:13 AM, 9 Dec
    Indian Union Muslim League party MPs hold a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against Citizenship Bill.
    11:13 AM, 9 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament. Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is in Lok Sabha's List of Business for today, to be introduced by the minister.
    11:13 AM, 9 Dec
    Badruddin Ajmal, Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri, Assam on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019: This Bill is against the Constitution and against Hindu-Muslim unity. We will reject this Bill and Opposition is with us on it. We will not let this Bill pass.
    9:54 AM, 9 Dec
    Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha opposing introduction of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019.
    9:53 AM, 9 Dec
    Opposition led by Congress is likely to lead the protest opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as the party believes it is against the country's Constitution and its secular ethos.
    9:53 AM, 9 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce in the Lok Sabha the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.
    9:53 AM, 9 Dec
    It is going to be an action-packed day of the Winter Session of Parliament as the highly contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill -- CAB -- is all set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha for passage today.
    5:08 PM, 6 Dec
    "Today, I had a Congress MP chastise me for he said I spoke aggressively. in the House, some male MPs came towards me rolling up their sleeves, following which a young MP said, 'Why did Smriti Irani even speak?'," said Union Minister Smriti Irani.
    3:11 PM, 6 Dec
    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day.
    2:17 PM, 6 Dec
    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Lok Sabha: 'We condemn how some MPs behaved when a Minister (Smriti Irani) was speaking a while back, they should apologize to her.
    1:38 PM, 6 Dec
    The Centre is implementing an umbrella Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme for holistic development of children in the age group of 0-6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers, Union Minister Smriti Irani said in Lok Sabha on Friday.
    1:37 PM, 6 Dec
    Seeking to justify the killing of four persons accused of raping and killing a Hyderabad woman veterinarian, a BJP member in Lok Sabha on Friday said police have not been given weapons as a show piece and have to use when accused try to flee. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP) said police had to open fire when the accused tried to escape. "Police ko hatiyar sajane ke liye nahin diye gaye" (Police have not been given weapons for keeping as show piece), she said. All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25- year-old woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with police in Hyderabad on Friday morning.
    12:44 PM, 6 Dec
    "Women safety and respect should not be given communal colour. A member used Telengana and Unnao incidents but selectively forgot Malda. Rape has been used as political weapon in the West Bengal. Whatever happened in Telegana and Unnao are shameful and accused should be hanged, but these incidents should not be used for doing politics," says Smriti Irani.
    12:43 PM, 6 Dec
    Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena said,''A law needs to be constituted through which such (crimes against women) cases are heard directly in Supreme Court. Currently, the procedure starts from lower courts, the process goes on & on. I appeal to you (Speaker) to set up a committee to discuss this.''
    12:43 PM, 6 Dec
    Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha in protest against Unnao incident
    12:43 PM, 6 Dec
    "The Unnao victim has 95% burns, what is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand, Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened?" asks Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary in Lok Sabha.
    12:43 PM, 6 Dec
    Congress raised the incident of Unnoa rape victim being set on fire by the accused.
    12:42 PM, 6 Dec
    The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9 and will be taken up for discussion and passage the next day.
    12:42 PM, 6 Dec
    Twelve opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the Left, held a meeting on Thursday and decided on an eight-point agenda to counter the BJP on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which is likely to be tabled in Parliament next week, sources said.
    6:30 PM, 5 Dec
    What was statement given by one of the finance ministers when in 2012 price rise was high, "When urban middle class can buy a bottle of water for Rs 15 ,why do they make so much noise about price rise", said Nirmala Sitharaman
    6:20 PM, 5 Dec
    "Cutting down corporate tax is not just good for headlines," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
    6:18 PM, 5 Dec
    Group of ministers meet over prices of onions in the Parliament.
    3:46 PM, 5 Dec
    Several Lok Sabha members urged the government on Thursday to ensure that the bodies of the Indians killed in the Sudan tanker blast be brought back at the earliest and their families given adequate compensation. T R Baalu of the DMK, Rajiv Pratap Rudy of the BJP and Selvaraj M of the CPI raised the issue in the House during Zero Hour.
    3:45 PM, 5 Dec
    Opposition parties raised the issue as soon as the House resumed in the afternoon to consider The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Congress leader Anand Sharma urged Deputy Chairman Harivansh to at least listen to the opposition members who wanted to discuss the incident of the attack on the Unnao rape survivor. The deputy chairman did not pay any heed to the opposition members and asked K K Ragesh of the CPI(M) to move a resolution to disapprove the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 promulgated on September 20, 2019. The bill and the resolution were scheduled to be moved and discussed together. While the opposition members kept on raising the issue loudly, the deputy chairman asked Ragesh to proceed with the resolution. Ragesh replied that he could not move the resolution and asked him to bring the House to order. The deputy chairman then adjourned the House for half-an-hour (till 2:38PM).
    3:45 PM, 5 Dec
    The Rajya Sabha adjourned for half-an-hour amid an uproar by the opposition parties, mainly the Congress, over the incident of the Unnao rape survivor set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh.
    2:21 PM, 5 Dec
    MPs agree to do away with canteen subsidy in Parliament
    2:20 PM, 5 Dec
    In the Common Minimum Program (of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) it was decided that stand on national issues (Citizenship Amendment Bill) will be taken after consensus. Congress will talk to Uddhav Thackeray over it.
    2:14 PM, 5 Dec
    Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday (9th December).
