Winter Session LIVE: Kashmir situation normal, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Dec 09: Home Minister Amit Shah to move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha, today. Earlier on Monday, after a 12-hour debate, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was finally passed in the Lok Sabha. While 311 MPs voted in favour of the bill, 80 voted against it.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

Congress has issued three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House tomorrow. The central government has asked states and union territories to ensure that names of people are not deleted from the ration card database due to non- possession of Aadhaar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday. Identification of beneficiaries in Fair Price Shops (FSPs) is done primarily on the basis of Aadhaar authentication through electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) mechanism. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary,Congress in Lok Sabha: Unfortunate that Prime Minister who speaks on everything, is silent on this issue(crimes against women).From 'make in India', India is slowly heading towards 'rape in India'. TMC MLAs hold protest at the Rajya Sabha against governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Shah said,''We don't want to keep them even a day extra in jail, when administration thinks its right time, political leaders will be released.Farooq Abdullah's father was kept in jail for 11 years by Congress, we dont want to follow them,as soon as admin decides, they will be released.'' Detained political leaders in J&K to be released by local administration at appropriate time; there will be no Central interference, says HM Amit Shah in LS. Shah further said,''99.5% students sat for exams there,but for Adhir Ranjan ji this is not normalcy,7 lakh ppl availed OPD services in Srinagar,curfew,sec 144 removed from everywhere. But for Adhir ji only parameter for normalcy is political activity. What about local body polls which were held?.'' HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said,''Situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I can't make Congress's condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after abrogation of article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired.'' Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Parliament. #WinterSession pic.twitter.com/EmxMc2fJ67 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019 Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Parliament. Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'violence on women, children, SC/STs in the country' TMC MP Saugata Roy has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over, "brutal lathicharge on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by Delhi Police." Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow BJP MP RK Sinha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand of a Padma Award and renaming of Patna University to honour late Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh.' Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alarming position of India in 2019 Global Hunger Index.' Congress MP Chhaya Verma has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'unprecedented rise in price of onions in the country.' Union Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, to make a statement in Rajya Sabha today, regarding 'India's position in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).' Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha, today. "In 1991, Hindu population was 84% & in 2011, it was 79%. In 1991, Muslim population was 9.8% & today it's 14.23%. We have done no discrimination on basis of religion & in future as well, there will be no discrimination based on religion," HM Amit Shah. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tore a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha. "Swami Vivekananda would be shell shocked if was here seeing this bill as it is against his idea of India," said Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, TMC in Lok Sabha. The Recycling of Ships Bill 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha. The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 passed by Lok Sabha. If Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in two Houses of Parliament, it will become an Act of Constitution. As CM of a state, she (Mamata Banerjee) is duty-bound to implement every Act of Constitution, if she refuses to do so, Centre will decide what needs to be done, says Ram Madhav. BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav: The arguments of the opposition parties against Citizenship Amendment Bill are misleading. This bill is not about excluding anybody, rather it is about including people from minorities who have come over to India in last 7 decades. The consideration of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 has now begun in the Lok Sabha. This is against article 14, article 15, article 21, article 25 and 26 of the Indian constitution. This bill is unconstitutional and against basic right of equality, says Manish Tewari, Congress in Lok Sabha. In 1947, all refugees which came in, all were accepted by the Indian constitution, there would hardly be any region of the country where refugees from West and East Pakistan didn’t settle. From Manmohan Singh ji to LK Advani ji, all belong to this category, Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha. We are including Manipur in Inner Line Permit system,this big issue has now been resolved. I thank PM Modi on behalf of people of Manipur for fulfilling this long standing demand, says Amit Shah. NCP to oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as it is anti-Constitutional. BJP is committed to protecting indigenous customs and cultures of the Northeast, says Amit Shah.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India's diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.