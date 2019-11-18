  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Winter Session LIVE: CAB will be written in golden letters, says PM Modi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday will introduce in the Rajya Sabha the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

    Winter Session LIVE: Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Amidst Shiv Sena’s flip flops on CAB, BJP floor managers confident of a Rajya Sabha passage

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:55 AM, 11 Dec
    Shiv Sena likely to stage walkout in Rajya Sabha over Citizenship Amendment Bill.
    8:06 AM, 11 Dec
    Despite a boost in opposition numbers in Rajya Sabha against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the BJP is confident that the proposed legislation will be passed by the House with a majority on Wednesday when it is scheduled to be taken up for discussion and passage.
    6:33 PM, 10 Dec
    Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha.
    5:16 PM, 10 Dec
    'Hang our head in shame', said Kanomozhi on status of Dalit women in the country.
    2:16 PM, 10 Dec
    GK Reddy also said,''Criminal Law(Amendment) Act,2018 was enacted to prescribe even more stringent penal provisions including death penalty for rape of girl below 12 years of age. Act also mandates probe completion and trials within 2 months each.''
    2:14 PM, 10 Dec
    National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval arrives in Parliament
    2:14 PM, 10 Dec
    MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, in a written reply to a question on development of new Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, in Lok Sabha said,''7th Central Pay Commission allowances worth around Rs 4800 crores approved for Government employees of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.'' He also said,''As informed by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), many states/union territories reported “Nil” data on suicides by farmers/cultivators and agricultural labourers.''
    1:30 PM, 10 Dec
    Congress has issued three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House tomorrow.
    1:05 PM, 10 Dec
    The central government has asked states and union territories to ensure that names of people are not deleted from the ration card database due to non- possession of Aadhaar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday. Identification of beneficiaries in Fair Price Shops (FSPs) is done primarily on the basis of Aadhaar authentication through electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) mechanism.
    1:03 PM, 10 Dec
    Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary,Congress in Lok Sabha: Unfortunate that Prime Minister who speaks on everything, is silent on this issue(crimes against women).From 'make in India', India is slowly heading towards 'rape in India'.
    12:47 PM, 10 Dec
    TMC MLAs hold protest at the Rajya Sabha against governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
    12:09 PM, 10 Dec
    Shah said,''We don't want to keep them even a day extra in jail, when administration thinks its right time, political leaders will be released.Farooq Abdullah's father was kept in jail for 11 years by Congress, we dont want to follow them,as soon as admin decides, they will be released.''
    12:08 PM, 10 Dec
    Detained political leaders in J&K to be released by local administration at appropriate time; there will be no Central interference, says HM Amit Shah in LS.
    12:04 PM, 10 Dec
    Shah further said,''99.5% students sat for exams there,but for Adhir Ranjan ji this is not normalcy,7 lakh ppl availed OPD services in Srinagar,curfew,sec 144 removed from everywhere. But for Adhir ji only parameter for normalcy is political activity. What about local body polls which were held?.''
    11:50 AM, 10 Dec
    HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said,''Situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I can't make Congress's condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after abrogation of article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired.''
    11:10 AM, 10 Dec
    Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Parliament.
    11:05 AM, 10 Dec
    Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'violence on women, children, SC/STs in the country'
    11:04 AM, 10 Dec
    TMC MP Saugata Roy has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over, "brutal lathicharge on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by Delhi Police."
    10:35 AM, 10 Dec
    Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
    10:35 AM, 10 Dec
    BJP MP RK Sinha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand of a Padma Award and renaming of Patna University to honour late Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh.'
    10:24 AM, 10 Dec
    Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alarming position of India in 2019 Global Hunger Index.'
    10:24 AM, 10 Dec
    Congress MP Chhaya Verma has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'unprecedented rise in price of onions in the country.'
    8:13 AM, 10 Dec
    Union Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, to make a statement in Rajya Sabha today, regarding 'India's position in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).'
    8:12 AM, 10 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha, today.
    11:06 PM, 9 Dec
    "In 1991, Hindu population was 84% & in 2011, it was 79%. In 1991, Muslim population was 9.8% & today it's 14.23%. We have done no discrimination on basis of religion & in future as well, there will be no discrimination based on religion," HM Amit Shah.
    8:40 PM, 9 Dec
    AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tore a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha.
    6:26 PM, 9 Dec
    "Swami Vivekananda would be shell shocked if was here seeing this bill as it is against his idea of India," said Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, TMC in Lok Sabha.
    6:23 PM, 9 Dec
    The Recycling of Ships Bill 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha.
    6:23 PM, 9 Dec
    The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019 passed by Lok Sabha.
    5:33 PM, 9 Dec
    If Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in two Houses of Parliament, it will become an Act of Constitution. As CM of a state, she (Mamata Banerjee) is duty-bound to implement every Act of Constitution, if she refuses to do so, Centre will decide what needs to be done, says Ram Madhav.
    READ MORE

    More WINTER SESSION News

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue