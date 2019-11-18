Winter Session Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Nov 19: The highlight of the first day of Winter Session was the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. A debate on 'Role of Rajya Sabha in Indian Polity and the Way Forward' was held and prominent leaders from various parties like former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Jayadev Galla, Bhartruhari Mahtab, among others. PM Modi also spoke at length on the issue.

    Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry raked up the matter of Farooq Abdullah's detention and sought to know from the government why the former chief minister has not been released still.

    Slogans of "Stop attacking the opposition, release Farooq Abdullah, We want justice" were also raised.

    National Conference and the DMK protested in the well of the House against the instability in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

    Winter Session LIVE: Obituary references to Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj today
    Winter Session begins

    Winter Session's 2nd Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

    1:10 PM, 19 Nov
    TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tweeted, “Not a single MP from Opposition went into the Well of the Rajya Sabha. Yet, House was adjourned within minutes right till 2 pm. Oppn deprived of raising imp issues in Zero Hour & holding ministers accountable in Question Hour. #Parliament When you don’t have answers, u run away.”
    12:58 PM, 19 Nov
    AITC MP, Pratima Mondal raised an important issue of toilets, she said, “Toilets are a basic necessity. Use of public toilets is one of the most common things but it isn't easy for transgender/3rd gender people. Finding gender neutral toilet in India is next to impossible.Request govt to provide infrastructure for it.”
    12:35 PM, 19 Nov
    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the second day of the winter session of Parliamentt in Lok Sabha said, “Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji are not normal protectees. Vajpayee ji had allowed Special Protection Group (SPG) protection for the Gandhi family. From 1991-2019, NDA came to power twice but their SPG cover was never removed.”
    12:04 PM, 19 Nov
    There is a need to think about the increasing levels of air pollution in the national capital. We need to rise above politics and come together to find a solution. We need to find a way to fight climate change, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tells media.
    12:03 PM, 19 Nov
    Lok Sabha likely to discuss Air Pollution and Chit Fund amendment bill on second day of winter session. PM Narendra Modi says the government is ready to discuss every issue in the Parliament
    11:33 AM, 19 Nov
    The Rajya Sabha Chairpersons Venkaiah Naidu had said that the decision to change the marshal's dress code will be revisited. "A new dress code was introduced after discussion in the secreteriat. But, some voices were raised against it. I have decided to ask the secretariat to revisit the same," Naidu had said on the floor of the house.
    11:32 AM, 19 Nov
    Protests and sloganeering continue unabated in the lower house where a debate is ongoing on the doubling of farmer's incomes by 2020. Slogans of 'Tanashahi Bandh Karo' ('Put an End to Dictatorship') are being raised by opposition leaders presumable over yesterday's JNU protests that witnessed alleged police brutality on the striking students.
    11:29 AM, 19 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned following uproar till 2 pm after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow suspension of business under rule 267.
    11:13 AM, 19 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
    11:06 AM, 19 Nov
    Congress MPs from Assam, including Ripun Bora protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against the privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery.
    11:01 AM, 19 Nov
    BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting concludes at the Parliament Library Building.
    10:31 AM, 19 Nov
    Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) protection of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi', reports said.
    10:30 AM, 19 Nov
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MPs, RK Sinha, Vijay Goel, KTS Tulsi, GVL Narasimha Rao and Narendra Jadhav have given zero-hour notice on the issue of air pollution in the country, reported ANI.
    10:09 AM, 19 Nov
    BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway. It is being held at Parliament Library Building.
    6:54 PM, 18 Nov
    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.
    6:23 PM, 18 Nov
    Danish Ali BSP leader at today's Parliament winter session in the Lok Sabha pointed out the issue of JNU students protesting against a fee hike.
    5:40 PM, 18 Nov
    Union Minister Anurag Thakur sais, "India continues to be the fastest-growing economy in the world."
    5:25 PM, 18 Nov
    PM Modi during the Winter session of the parliament in Rajya Sabhasaid, ”Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms.”
    3:56 PM, 18 Nov
    TMC along with Shiv Sena have given notice to Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu seeking short duration discussion on 'Economic Crisis in India and how to improve the situation'.
    3:55 PM, 18 Nov
    Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh argues that the real reason of India’s economy is perishing is because of the BJP govt's "mala-fide unless proven otherwise doctrine of governance".
    3:28 PM, 18 Nov
    BJP, Jharkhand MP Nishikant Dubey speaks on low literacy rates, high dropout and about poverty in his state.
    2:54 PM, 18 Nov
    Rajya Sabha has a central role to provide checks and balances: Former PM Manmohan Singh
    2:53 PM, 18 Nov
    Former PM Manmohan Singh is now addressing the 250th session of Rajya Sabha.
    2:52 PM, 18 Nov
    Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them.
    2:52 PM, 18 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
    2:42 PM, 18 Nov
    Hailing the Upper House of Parliament, PM Modi says that Rajya Sabha is the second house and not the secondary house.
    2:41 PM, 18 Nov
    In 2003, Atal Ji had said that the Rajya Sabha may be the second house but no one should think of it as a secondary house. Today, I echo the sentiments of Atal Ji and add that the Rajya Sabha must be a vibrant supportive house for national progress
    2:41 PM, 18 Nov
    We can never forget the role of the Rajya Sabha when Bills pertaining to Articles 370 and 35(A) were passed. This House has worked to further unity, says PM Modi.
    2:39 PM, 18 Nov
    Whenever it has been about good of the nation, Rajya Sabha has risen to the occasion. It was widely believed that Triple Talaq bill would not pass here but it did. Even GST became a reality after it was passed in this house, says Modi.
    2:30 PM, 18 Nov
    The Rajya Sabha gives an opportunity to people away from electoral politics to contribute to the country and its development: Modi on 250th session of Rajya Sabha.
