Winter Session Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

New Delhi, Nov 19: The highlight of the first day of Winter Session was the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. A debate on 'Role of Rajya Sabha in Indian Polity and the Way Forward' was held and prominent leaders from various parties like former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Jayadev Galla, Bhartruhari Mahtab, among others. PM Modi also spoke at length on the issue.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry raked up the matter of Farooq Abdullah's detention and sought to know from the government why the former chief minister has not been released still.

Slogans of "Stop attacking the opposition, release Farooq Abdullah, We want justice" were also raised.

National Conference and the DMK protested in the well of the House against the instability in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Winter Session's 2nd Day: Stay tuned for Live updates

Not a single MP from Opposition went into the Well of the Rajya Sabha. Yet, House was adjourned within minutes right till 2 pm. Oppn deprived of raising imp issues in Zero Hour & holding ministers accountable in Question Hour. #Parliament When you don’t have answers, u run away — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 19, 2019 TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tweeted, “Not a single MP from Opposition went into the Well of the Rajya Sabha. Yet, House was adjourned within minutes right till 2 pm. Oppn deprived of raising imp issues in Zero Hour & holding ministers accountable in Question Hour. #Parliament When you don’t have answers, u run away.” AITC MP, Pratima Mondal raised an important issue of toilets, she said, “Toilets are a basic necessity. Use of public toilets is one of the most common things but it isn't easy for transgender/3rd gender people. Finding gender neutral toilet in India is next to impossible.Request govt to provide infrastructure for it.” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the second day of the winter session of Parliamentt in Lok Sabha said, “Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji are not normal protectees. Vajpayee ji had allowed Special Protection Group (SPG) protection for the Gandhi family. From 1991-2019, NDA came to power twice but their SPG cover was never removed.” There is a need to think about the increasing levels of air pollution in the national capital. We need to rise above politics and come together to find a solution. We need to find a way to fight climate change, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tells media. Lok Sabha likely to discuss Air Pollution and Chit Fund amendment bill on second day of winter session. PM Narendra Modi says the government is ready to discuss every issue in the Parliament The Rajya Sabha Chairpersons Venkaiah Naidu had said that the decision to change the marshal's dress code will be revisited. "A new dress code was introduced after discussion in the secreteriat. But, some voices were raised against it. I have decided to ask the secretariat to revisit the same," Naidu had said on the floor of the house. Protests and sloganeering continue unabated in the lower house where a debate is ongoing on the doubling of farmer's incomes by 2020. Slogans of 'Tanashahi Bandh Karo' ('Put an End to Dictatorship') are being raised by opposition leaders presumable over yesterday's JNU protests that witnessed alleged police brutality on the striking students. Rajya Sabha adjourned following uproar till 2 pm after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow suspension of business under rule 267. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm. Congress MPs from Assam, including Ripun Bora protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against the privatisation of Numaligarh Refinery. BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting concludes at the Parliament Library Building. Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) protection of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi', reports said. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MPs, RK Sinha, Vijay Goel, KTS Tulsi, GVL Narasimha Rao and Narendra Jadhav have given zero-hour notice on the issue of air pollution in the country, reported ANI. BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway. It is being held at Parliament Library Building. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday. Danish Ali BSP leader at today's Parliament winter session in the Lok Sabha pointed out the issue of JNU students protesting against a fee hike. Union Minister Anurag Thakur sais, "India continues to be the fastest-growing economy in the world." PM Modi during the Winter session of the parliament in Rajya Sabhasaid, ”Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms.” TMC along with Shiv Sena have given notice to Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu seeking short duration discussion on 'Economic Crisis in India and how to improve the situation'. Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh argues that the real reason of India’s economy is perishing is because of the BJP govt's "mala-fide unless proven otherwise doctrine of governance". BJP, Jharkhand MP Nishikant Dubey speaks on low literacy rates, high dropout and about poverty in his state. Rajya Sabha has a central role to provide checks and balances: Former PM Manmohan Singh Former PM Manmohan Singh is now addressing the 250th session of Rajya Sabha. Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Hailing the Upper House of Parliament, PM Modi says that Rajya Sabha is the second house and not the secondary house. In 2003, Atal Ji had said that the Rajya Sabha may be the second house but no one should think of it as a secondary house. Today, I echo the sentiments of Atal Ji and add that the Rajya Sabha must be a vibrant supportive house for national progress We can never forget the role of the Rajya Sabha when Bills pertaining to Articles 370 and 35(A) were passed. This House has worked to further unity, says PM Modi. Whenever it has been about good of the nation, Rajya Sabha has risen to the occasion. It was widely believed that Triple Talaq bill would not pass here but it did. Even GST became a reality after it was passed in this house, says Modi. The Rajya Sabha gives an opportunity to people away from electoral politics to contribute to the country and its development: Modi on 250th session of Rajya Sabha.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India's diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.