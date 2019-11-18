  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 03: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha. While the brutal rape and murder of Telangana doctor will remain the focus in both the Houses.

    Lok Sabha

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:43 AM, 3 Dec
    Trinamool Congress (TMC) has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'heavy loss of lives & properties due to cyclone Bulbul in West Bengal'.
    10:17 AM, 3 Dec
    The Congress is likely to raise the issue of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra suffering a security breach weeks after her SPG cover was removed when a car with five passengers made its way into her residence.
    10:17 AM, 3 Dec
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting at Parliament Library Building concludes.
    9:43 AM, 3 Dec
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party begins at Parliament Library Building.
    9:42 AM, 3 Dec
    Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'fake currency notes in the country'.
    9:40 AM, 3 Dec
    Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'setting up of international disaster resilience and risk management institute in Odisha'.
    8:57 AM, 3 Dec
    The brutal rape and murder of Telangana doctor remained the focus in both the Houses. From demanding sternest punishment to implementing stringent laws, Parliamentarians shared strong opinions on the issue.
    8:57 AM, 3 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday move The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha.
    9:14 PM, 29 Nov
    Lok Sabha adjourned for today.
    5:11 PM, 29 Nov
    Rajya Sabha adjourned for today.
    4:47 PM, 29 Nov
    "I suggest that a special designated helpline be setup for children and women,” said BJP MP Guman Singh Damor raising the issue of the gruesome gangrape in Ranchi.
    3:20 PM, 29 Nov
    Pragya Thakur tenders an unconditional apology in Lok Sabha over her glorification of Nathuram Godse.
    2:33 PM, 29 Nov
    After all-party meet Pragya Thakur likely to issue apology again in Lok Sabha.
    2:05 PM, 29 Nov
    Rahul Gandhi has said that he will not apologise for his statement. "I do not agree with what Sadhvi Pragya said," he said.
    2:04 PM, 29 Nov
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Sadhvi Pragya Thakur should tender an unconditional apology and should be expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party.
    2:04 PM, 29 Nov
    Pragya Thakur has sent her demand for privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
    1:16 PM, 29 Nov
    Speaker Om Birla calls meeting of floor leaders of political parties to end impasse in LS over Pragya Thakur's remarks on Nathuram Godse, reports PTI.
    1:16 PM, 29 Nov
    This remark concerns the dignity of the House, not what happens outside, says Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
    1:16 PM, 29 Nov
    The member should categorically say that Godse isn't a 'deshbhakt', he's a terrorist and a murderer of Gandhi, says Owaisi.
    1:16 PM, 29 Nov
    You (LS Speaker) said that remarks (by BJP's Pragya Thakur) aren't in records. It's an egregious breach, goes against the basic standard of conduct of a member, says Owaisi in Lok Sabha.
    12:54 PM, 29 Nov
    Youth Congress Workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi protest against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over her remark referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in the Parliament.
    12:54 PM, 29 Nov
    Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says 'We just have one demand, we want unqualified apology'.
    12:53 PM, 29 Nov
    Uproar continues in the Lok Sabha after statement by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur over her remark, reportedly referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in the House.
    12:53 PM, 29 Nov
    Congress has made government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena called Nathuram Godse a patriot in 'Saamna', says Dubey.
    12:39 PM, 29 Nov
    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands to bring privilege motion against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for calling BJP MP Pragya Thakur a 'terrorist'.
    12:38 PM, 29 Nov
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: This House doesn't permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi whether in this House or outside. Yesterday the Defence Minister gave the clarification on behalf of the government. The MP (Pragya Singh Thakur) has apologised too.
    12:37 PM, 29 Nov
    LS Speaker: Not only this nation but the world follows principles of Mahatma Gandhi. We shouldn't politicise this issue (BJP MP Pragya Thakur referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in LS). If we do, it'll be before the world. So I said that the remarks won't be recorded.
    12:32 PM, 29 Nov
    Opposition demands Pragya Thakur's suspension
    12:24 PM, 29 Nov
    I apologise If I have hurt any sentiments, says BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha.
    12:24 PM, 29 Nov
    Ruckus by opposition leaders in Lok Sabha after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur makes statement in the House. Opposition leaders raise slogans of 'Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai, and 'Down, down Godse'.
