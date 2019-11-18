Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha likely to debate Citizenship Amendment Bill from 3.30 PM

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 09: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the highly contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill CAB in the Lok Sabha that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

    Opposition led by Congress is likely to lead the protest opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as the party believes it is against the country's Constitution and its secular ethos.

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    2:15 PM, 9 Dec
    Lok Sabha likely to debate Citizenship (Amendment) Bill from 3.30 PM
    1:46 PM, 9 Dec
    Amit Shah re-introduces Citizenship Bill after Lok Sabha votes in favour
    1:41 PM, 9 Dec
    293 in favour of tabling the bill in LS and 82 oppose it.
    1:41 PM, 9 Dec
    Lok Sabha votes in favour of introducing of citizenship bill.
    1:33 PM, 9 Dec
    Opposition demands division of votes on introducing of the bill. Speaker agrees.
    1:32 PM, 9 Dec
    Why do we need this Bill today? After independence, if Congress had not done partition on the basis on religion,then,today we would have not needed this Bill. Congress did partition on the basis of religion, says Amit Shah defending Citizenship Bill.
    1:31 PM, 9 Dec
    In Afghanistan,Pakistan and Bangladesh, Hindus,Sikhs,Buddhists,Christians,Parsis and Jains have been discriminated against. So this bill will give these persecuted people citizenship. Also, the allegation that this bill will take away rights of Muslims is wrong, says Amit Shah.
    1:23 PM, 9 Dec
    There have been questions raised on the violation of Article 14, for this, I would like to read out the Article 14, Says Amit Shah
    1:23 PM, 9 Dec
    In 1970, Indira Gandhi took a decision to give citizenship to those from Bangladesh. Why can't people from Pakistan be given citizenship, says Amit Shah.
    1:15 PM, 9 Dec
    Countering the opposition, Amit Shah said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is not against any article of the constitution. Shah also asked the opposition whether Indira Gandhi's move to provide citizenship to Bangla refugees in 1971 was also unconstitutional.
    1:04 PM, 9 Dec
    Owaisi's Hitler jibe at Amit Shah expunged after uproar.
    1:01 PM, 9 Dec
    A bill which seeks to extend by ten years the reservation given to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was passed by the Lok Sabha.
    12:59 PM, 9 Dec
    This bill is divisive and unconstitutional, it violates article 14 of the constitution. This law is against everything our founding fathers including Dr.Ambedkar envisioned, says TMC's Saugata Roy.
    12:58 PM, 9 Dec
    Amit Shah will be in league of Hitler, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.
    12:54 PM, 9 Dec
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 bill in Parliament.
    12:49 PM, 9 Dec
    Sougata Roy,TMC MP joined Congress in opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha and said that the home minister is new which is why he is "not aware of the rules".
    12:46 PM, 9 Dec
    N K Premachandran, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP: Bill violates the basic structural features of the constitution envisioned in the preamble as entitlement of citizenship based on religion is against the secular fabric of the country.
    12:43 PM, 9 Dec
    I have not mentioned Muslim anywhere in the bill: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
    12:38 PM, 9 Dec
    "It is an attack on the basic preamble of our Constitution. CAB can't be discussed in isolation, we need to discuss it in totality and this is against the basic fundamental right given to the citizens," says Congress MP.
    12:33 PM, 9 Dec
    DMK's TR Baalu raises Srilankan Tamils citizenship issue in LS while intervening on CAB.
    12:32 PM, 9 Dec
    Will answer all the questions on the Citizenship Amendment Bill but do not walk-out in the middle of the session, appeals Amit Shah to Opposition.
    12:26 PM, 9 Dec
    Protests were held in the Parliament complex and elsewhere in the city on Monday.
    12:25 PM, 9 Dec
    The bill is not against minorities, says Amit Shah while taking up the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.
    12:24 PM, 9 Dec
    This is a regressive legislation, says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhary as Amit Shah tables Citizenship Amendment Bill.
    12:24 PM, 9 Dec
    Home Minister Amit Shah tables Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.
    12:20 PM, 9 Dec
    Citizenship Amendment Bill is unfair—it targets one particular community.
    12:20 PM, 9 Dec
    "Please maintain dignity of the House. India’s Parliament must be a guiding light for other parliaments,” says Speaker Om Birla to Opposition MPs shouting slogans against Citizenship Amendment Bill.
    12:19 PM, 9 Dec
    BJP demands an apology from two Congress MPs for their alleged misconduct with Union Minister Smriti Irani in the House on December 6.
    12:14 PM, 9 Dec
    The AIADMK, which has 11 members in the Rajya Sabha, confirmed that it would support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
    12:13 PM, 9 Dec
    Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that his party is against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and added that they will oppose it at any cost.
