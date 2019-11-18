News India live

Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha likely to debate Citizenship Amendment Bill from 3.30 PM

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 09: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the highly contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill CAB in the Lok Sabha that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

Opposition led by Congress is likely to lead the protest opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as the party believes it is against the country's Constitution and its secular ethos.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha likely to debate Citizenship (Amendment) Bill from 3.30 PM Amit Shah re-introduces Citizenship Bill after Lok Sabha votes in favour 293 in favour of tabling the bill in LS and 82 oppose it. Lok Sabha votes in favour of introducing of citizenship bill. Opposition demands division of votes on introducing of the bill. Speaker agrees. Why do we need this Bill today? After independence, if Congress had not done partition on the basis on religion,then,today we would have not needed this Bill. Congress did partition on the basis of religion, says Amit Shah defending Citizenship Bill. In Afghanistan,Pakistan and Bangladesh, Hindus,Sikhs,Buddhists,Christians,Parsis and Jains have been discriminated against. So this bill will give these persecuted people citizenship. Also, the allegation that this bill will take away rights of Muslims is wrong, says Amit Shah. There have been questions raised on the violation of Article 14, for this, I would like to read out the Article 14, Says Amit Shah In 1970, Indira Gandhi took a decision to give citizenship to those from Bangladesh. Why can't people from Pakistan be given citizenship, says Amit Shah. Countering the opposition, Amit Shah said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is not against any article of the constitution. Shah also asked the opposition whether Indira Gandhi's move to provide citizenship to Bangla refugees in 1971 was also unconstitutional. Owaisi's Hitler jibe at Amit Shah expunged after uproar. A bill which seeks to extend by ten years the reservation given to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was passed by the Lok Sabha. This bill is divisive and unconstitutional, it violates article 14 of the constitution. This law is against everything our founding fathers including Dr.Ambedkar envisioned, says TMC's Saugata Roy. Amit Shah will be in league of Hitler, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 bill in Parliament. Sougata Roy,TMC MP joined Congress in opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha and said that the home minister is new which is why he is "not aware of the rules". N K Premachandran, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP: Bill violates the basic structural features of the constitution envisioned in the preamble as entitlement of citizenship based on religion is against the secular fabric of the country. I have not mentioned Muslim anywhere in the bill: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha "It is an attack on the basic preamble of our Constitution. CAB can't be discussed in isolation, we need to discuss it in totality and this is against the basic fundamental right given to the citizens," says Congress MP. DMK's TR Baalu raises Srilankan Tamils citizenship issue in LS while intervening on CAB. Will answer all the questions on the Citizenship Amendment Bill but do not walk-out in the middle of the session, appeals Amit Shah to Opposition. Protests were held in the Parliament complex and elsewhere in the city on Monday. The bill is not against minorities, says Amit Shah while taking up the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. This is a regressive legislation, says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhary as Amit Shah tables Citizenship Amendment Bill. Home Minister Amit Shah tables Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. Citizenship Amendment Bill is unfair—it targets one particular community. "Please maintain dignity of the House. India’s Parliament must be a guiding light for other parliaments,” says Speaker Om Birla to Opposition MPs shouting slogans against Citizenship Amendment Bill. BJP demands an apology from two Congress MPs for their alleged misconduct with Union Minister Smriti Irani in the House on December 6. The AIADMK, which has 11 members in the Rajya Sabha, confirmed that it would support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that his party is against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and added that they will oppose it at any cost.

During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It has been dubbed as the most productive session since independence. The winter session of Parliament begins on Monday and would go on until December 13. The Parliament has been informed that an amendment to the Citizenship Act would be taken up during the winter session of Parliament. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is aimed at giving citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This figures in the tentative list of 35 bills that the parliamentary affairs ministry has sent to the legislative branch of the Lok Sabha. The economic slowdown, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and unemployment are likely to be the key issues over which the opposition will try and corner the government. Besides the passage of the Citizenship (amendment) bill, the Union Government also plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One is the ordinance reducing the corporate tax rate which was issued in September for new and domestic manufacturing companies. The FInance Ministery reduced corporate tax in a bid to arrest the slowdown in the economy. The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products. The Parliament would also pay its tribute to Gurudas Dasgupta, a former member of both Houses who passed away on October 31. The session today will open with obituary references to former Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani and Sushma Swaraj. This is the second Parliament session of the BJP-led NDA government, which stormed to power in the Lok Sabha elections held in May. The first session of Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in as PM for a second term was an eventful one. It was in that session that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken. The clearance of the landmark triple talaq bill also took place in that session. It was dubbed as the most productive session since independence. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, which proposes to amend the original Citizenship Act of 1956, was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as the government did not table it in the Rajya Sabha. To become a law, a Bill must be passed by both the Houses of Parliament. During the winter session of Parliament, the government is also likely to bring the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to simplify the amendment process. Another important bill would be the Personal Data Protection Bill. This is aimed at protecting the personal data of citizens and also facilitate the growth of the digital economy. Meeting of meeting of the NDA parties on Sunday Leaders of the NDA held a meeting last evening ahead of the start of Winter Session. Shiv Sena did not attend the meeting. Sena MPs would be sitting with the opposition MPs as they broke ties with the BJP a few days ago over government formation in Maharashtra. "Had a very good NDA meeting. Our alliance represents India’s diversity and the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. Together, we will leave no stone unturned in ushering a qualitative change in the lives of our farmers, youngsters, Nari Shakti and the poorest of the poor," OM Modi tweeted after the meeting of NDA leaders on Sunday evening. This will be the 250th Sessioin of the Rajya Sabha. Also, November 26th is the Constitution Day, PM Modi says. Our Constitution would complete 70 years on November 26 and it is a great achievement.....Looking forward for a productive session. This is the last session of the year and all parties must ensure that we make good use of it to have heakth debates and arguments, says PM Modi. Hailing the completion of 70 years of the Indian Constitution, PM Modi upheld the "oneness and unity" of the country, adding that the ongoing session is the last one before the year 2019 concludes, says PM. I hope this session will also see healthy discussions on all issues for the development of the nation, says PM Modi in the customary address before the beginning of a Parliament session. In the past few days I had the opportunity to meet leaders of almost all political parties. The last session was phenomenal due to the support of & active participation all MPs, that is an achievement of not only the govt or the treasury bench but The entire Parliament, PM says. We want frank discussions on all matter. It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament, PM Modi. "In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation," Prime Minister Modi says in his address before the beginning of the Winter Session. Shiv Sena has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the loss of crops due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. "We also expect from the PM & the ruling party that all the issues concerning to the interest of the common people must be allowed to be discussed inside the Parliament. Parliament is meant for discussion, debate and dialogue, says Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary. TMC has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Winter Session Begins. Lok Sabha pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Jethmalani. Rajya Sabha remembers Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Gurudas Gupta - former and sitting members of the House who passed away. Section 144 has been imposed near the Parliament ahead of the protest march by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament. The government recently withdrew SPG cover of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The government has accorded them Z plus security. "It is incumbent upon the govt to run the House smoothly so that Opposition parties will be able to express their views, articulate their opinion in an appropriate manner. This is the essence of Parliamentary democracy," says leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury prior to the session. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas to pose the first question during the Question Hour.