    Winter Session LIVE: CAB Bill is not legal and constitutional, says Sanjay Raut in Rajya Sabha

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday introduced in the Rajya Sabha the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

    Winter Session LIVE: Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

    The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and will continue till December 13. This marks the 250th Session of Rajya Sabha.

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Amidst Shiv Sena’s flip flops on CAB, BJP floor managers confident of a Rajya Sabha passage

    3:16 PM, 11 Dec
    Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram earlier on speaking on the CAB in Rajya Sabha said that the Bill violates Artilce 14 on three grounds: 1. Unequal treatment 2. Illegal classification 3. Arbitrariness writ large.
    3:14 PM, 11 Dec
    Meanwhile in Lok Sabha, a bill to amend a 12-year-old law, which has provisions to arraign sons-in-law and daughters-in-law if they fail to look after their aged in-laws, was introduced. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 also removes the cap of Rs 10,000 as maximum maintenance.
    3:11 PM, 11 Dec
    The CAB Bill is causing unrest in Assam, Tripura etc, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
    3:11 PM, 11 Dec
    AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyanath supports the CAB Bill but asks for protection for Tamil Refugees from Sri Lanka.
    3:08 PM, 11 Dec
    Mamata Banerjee speaking at Business Conclave said,'' We do not divide people on the basis of caste, creed and religion. We believe in staying together.''
    3:08 PM, 11 Dec
    Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan lashed out at the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it amounted to the 'crime' of attempting a surgery on a "disease-free" person.
    3:08 PM, 11 Dec
    Congress’ P Chidambaram: I dare the government to invite the Attorney General of India to this House and answer our questions.
    3:07 PM, 11 Dec
    JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor tweeted, “While supporting #CAB, the JDU leadership should spare a moment for all those who reposed their faith and trust in it in 2015. We must not forget that but for the victory of 2015, the party and its managers wouldn’t have been left with much to cut any deal with anyone.”
    3:07 PM, 11 Dec
    Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot said,''For the first time in independent India, issue of deciding citizenship on basis of religion has come up. I don't think the bill will pass the judicial scrutiny. This is majority versus morality.''
    3:07 PM, 11 Dec
    Congress P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha: This government is ramming through this Bill to advance its Hindutva agenda. This is a sad day. I am absolutely clear that this law will be struck off.
    2:55 PM, 11 Dec
    Bodoland People's Front Biswajit Daimary said,''We support the Citizenship Ammendment Bill2019.''
    2:55 PM, 11 Dec
    JD(U) supports the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is being discussed in Rajya Sabha.
    2:55 PM, 11 Dec
    According to reports, the Army has been deployed in Tripura and Assam as the Rajya Sabha debates CAB.
    2:46 PM, 11 Dec
    President Ram Nath Kovind signs order to extend the Inner Line Permit Regime to Manipur.
    2:46 PM, 11 Dec
    DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said that DMK oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
    2:42 PM, 11 Dec
    DMK MP T Siva said,''If this Bill is passed, it will be a blow to our secularism. You (BJP) have a mandate to justify all citizens of the country and not segregate one section and make them feel victimised.''
    2:34 PM, 11 Dec
    CPI(M) leader TK Rangarajan said,''Suppose you make the law, who will be responsible for any repercussion on minorities? That is why my party oppose this. Don't spoil the country, don't spoil the constitution, that's my request.''
    2:32 PM, 11 Dec
    Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Dr K Keshav Rao said,''This bill challenges the very idea of India and negates every ideal of justice. This bill should be withdrawn.''
    2:24 PM, 11 Dec
    Samajwadi Party leader Javed Ali Khan said,''Our Govt through this Citizenship Amendment Bill and NRC is trying to fulfill the dream of Jinnah. Remember, in 1949 Sardar Patel had said 'we are laying the foundation of a truly secular democracy in India'.''
    2:23 PM, 11 Dec
    Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha: Business Advisory Committee has decided to allocate six hours to discussion on Citizenship Amendment Bill. There are 48 speakers participating in the discussion
    2:05 PM, 11 Dec
    "TMC will not allow NRC in not just in Bengal but across the country," said Derek O Brien.
    1:39 PM, 11 Dec
    Derek O Brien said, "The PM said that it will be written on golden letters. I will tell you where it will be written- on Jinnah's grave."
    1:31 PM, 11 Dec
    TMC MP Derek O Brien said,"NRC did not work in Assam...your pilot project failed...and now you want to introduce this is 27 states."
    1:28 PM, 11 Dec
    Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien: Don't try to teach us what being a Bengali means. We are seeing all these people today trying to teach us what being a true Bengali means and what patriotism means. Don't try to teach us nationalism and patriotism. Look at the records of British prisons to see how patriotic Bengalis are. Who are you to teach us?
    1:27 PM, 11 Dec
    JP Nadda said,''In 2003, Dr. Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha said to then Deputy PM Advani ji on treatment of refugees&persecution of minorities in countries like Bangladesh,he said we should have more liberal approach in granting citizenship to them. So,we are following what he said.''
    1:21 PM, 11 Dec
    Quoting news stories from The Guardian, New York Times and Reuters that have reported incidents of minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh facing persecution, BJP working president JP Nadda said that the essence of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill give citizenship to the minorities that have suffered.
    1:21 PM, 11 Dec
    Ministry of Home Affairs extends Inner Line Permit (ILP) to Manipur and other parts of the North East.
    1:02 PM, 11 Dec
    Anand Sharma said,''In our religion, we believe in rebirth,and that we meet our elders. So if Sardar Patel meets Modi ji then he will be very angry with him, Gandhi ji will ofcourse be sad, but Patel will be indeed very angry.''
    1:02 PM, 11 Dec
    Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad said,''We will bring a proposal tomorrow that a joint select committee of both the Houses should hold deliberations on Data Protection Bill.''
    1:02 PM, 11 Dec
    There will be no lunch break today in Rajya Sabha, as debate on Citizenship Amendment Bill is underway
