  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Winter Session LIVE: Uproar in LS over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Today's the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha.

    Apart from it, the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill will also be moved in the Lok Sabha by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

    Winter Session LIVE: Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

    Some of the key bills passed approved this month were the ones banning the production and sale of e-cigarettes, and merging Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. But the most contentious legislation debated was the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which offers a path to citizenship for non-Muslim illegal immigrants who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh

    Winter Session: Stay tuned for Live updates

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:22 AM, 13 Dec
    Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark: This is first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?
    11:22 AM, 13 Dec
    Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark, BJP MPs demand apology.
    11:22 AM, 13 Dec
    Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark, BJP MPs demand apology.
    11:22 AM, 13 Dec
    Congress and CPI has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha regarding 'law and order situation in Assam, Tripura and the northeast due to Citizenship Amendment Act'.
    11:04 AM, 13 Dec
    Congress and Indian Union Muslim League have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'Protest in Assam and other parts of the country against implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act'.
    11:00 AM, 13 Dec
    TMC MP Mahua Moitra's lawyer seeks urgent listing of her plea challenging amended Citizenship Act, SC asks him to go to mentioning officer.
    10:20 AM, 13 Dec
    RJD MP Manoj Jha has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to revisit time allocation mechanism to provide smaller political parties adequate participation in debates in houses in Parliament'.
    10:20 AM, 13 Dec
    TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'long pending criminal cases involving elected representative'.
    10:20 AM, 13 Dec
    External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to move The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha, today.
    7:43 PM, 12 Dec
    The Rajya Sabha passes the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019.
    7:42 PM, 12 Dec
    There were 163 ayes and 0 noes and 0 abstains for all clauses.
    5:44 PM, 12 Dec
    The Constitution (126th Amendment )Bill 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha
    4:13 PM, 12 Dec
    Assam BJP leader Jatin Bora resigns from the party.
    3:35 PM, 12 Dec
    Assam CM Sarbananada Sonowal: I assure that PM Modi & Home Minister Amit Shah have very categorically stated the centre is committed to implementing the Clause 6 of Assam Accord in letter & spirit to ensure the constitutional safeguard to the people of Assam politically, culturally.
    3:31 PM, 12 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit North-Eastern Police Academy in Shillong (Meghalaya) on December 15.
    3:23 PM, 12 Dec
    In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said it was decided that a committee of experts will be constituted under the chairmanship of Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan "to deliberate on a Data Governance Framework and recommend measures..."
    3:22 PM, 12 Dec
    The civil aviation ministry on Thursday said movement of passengers at Dibrugarh airport in Assam has been disrupted due to blockage of road transportation to and from the aerodrome. The stranded passengers have been evacuated in a phased manner, the ministry said in a series of tweets.
    2:53 PM, 12 Dec
    Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend provisions related to reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs)
    2:53 PM, 12 Dec
    The Delhi government has carried out a drone survey in an unauthorised colony and is exploring the possibility of delineating boundaries of unauthorised colonies, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.
    2:53 PM, 12 Dec
    The Delhi government has carried out a drone survey in an unauthorised colony and is exploring the possibility of delineating boundaries of unauthorised colonies, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.
    2:52 PM, 12 Dec
    The Lok Sabha is holding a discussion on crop loss and its impact on farmers.
    2:52 PM, 12 Dec
    Narendra Singh Tomar, Agriculture Minister lists the government's schemes for farmers and crop insurance.
    2:52 PM, 12 Dec
    In Rajya Sabha, Kirodi Lal Meena (BJP) speaks about the SC/ST representatives in Rajya Sabha during the debate on continuing reservations for SC/STs for ten more years.
    2:24 PM, 12 Dec
    Assam's additional general of police (Law and Order) Mukesh Agarwal transferred as ADGP (CID); GP Singh appointed in his place
    2:11 PM, 12 Dec
    Guwahati police commissioner Deepak Kumar removed amid CAB protests; Munna Prasad Gupta new city police chief, reports PTI quoting officials
    2:09 PM, 12 Dec
    Leaders of the AASU and the North East Students' Organization (NESO) said they will observe December 12 as 'Black Day' every year in protest against the passage of the Bill in Parliament.
    2:03 PM, 12 Dec
    West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting with her party leaders on 20th December over #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC)
    1:40 PM, 12 Dec
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.15 pm
    1:39 PM, 12 Dec
    R.K. Singh, Union Power Minister says India has installed power generation capacity of around 365 GW, double the peak demand.
    1:39 PM, 12 Dec
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.00 pm.
    READ MORE

    More WINTER SESSION News

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue